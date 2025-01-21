UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Best Matchday 7 captains

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday, including captaincy.

Below, we’ve put together a guide to the league phase calendar so you can see who the best armband candidates are every day.

There’s more focus on Matchday 7 but we’ve namechecked players who could be made skipper in future Matchdays to come.

BEST DAY-BY-DAY UCL FANTASY CAPTAINS: MATCHDAY 7

TUESDAY 21 JANUARY

Based on form, Mohamed Salah (€10.1m) could be the standout option for the armband on Tuesday.

For those that want to back against the Egyptian, there are several other viable candidates.

Among those is African player of the year Ademola Lookman (€6.7m). As well as having access to the line-ups ahead of the deadline, Atalanta clash with a poor Sturm Graz side at home.

Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.7m)and Robert Lewandowski (€9.6m) could also take your fancy against Atletico Madrid and Benfica respectively.

WEDNESDAY 22 JANUARY

The captaincy options on Wednesday appear more limited.

UCL Fantasy managers should prioritise Real Madrid for the armband.

While Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m) and Vinicius Junior (€11.2m) are great options, you could opt for Jude Bellingham (€9.0m), who recently shifted back into a No 10 role.

Those unconvinced by Los Blancos on Wednesday could turn their attention to Harry Kane (€10.7m) or Viktor Gyokeres (€7.9m). Bayern Munich travel to Feyenoord, while Sporting CP visit RB Leipzig.

CAPTAINCY PICKS: MATCHDAY 8

Looking further ahead, here’s a briefer look at some of the most eye-catching fixtures and captains in Matchday 8.

Plenty can change between now and then, of course.

However, for planning purposes, here are some of the best options.

Matchday 8

Wednesday 29 January: Kane (Slovan Bratislava h), Haaland (Club Brugge h), Mbappe (Brest a)



