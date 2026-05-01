FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 35

1 May 2026 223 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 35.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 35 DEADLINE?

Not long! All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST on Friday 1 May.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36 IS OFFICIAL

FPL notes: Sarr close as Palace boss 'El Chuckico'

So, we’re back to a weekend where all 20 teams play exactly once. Yet Tuesday brought news that Manchester City and Crystal Palace have a Double Gameweek 36 coming.

We’ve kicked off preparation for it by identifying the best Palace players – even though they’re distracted by Conference League heroics.

As for Man City, Erling Haaland (£14.6m) and Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) seem straightforward picks, but there’s debate over choosing Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) or Rayan Cherki (£6.5m). Both are due a goal, according to underlying stats.

Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ piece advises purchasing Cherki, and Zophar is another to prefer the in-form Frenchman. He also recommends keeping Cole Palmer (£10.5m) and Joao Pedro (£7.5m) for one more week, and this Chelsea duo are part of his own Gameweek 35 Bench Boost, having – unlike Semenyo – played in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final.

FEELING CHIPPY

Last chance to use your FPL chips! 2

Fellow Bench Boost users want some good, cheap assets right now, and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm backs Leeds United for a clean sheet and attacking returns. They’re at home to Scott Parker-less Burnley, making Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) and Karl Darlow (£3.9m) unanimous Scout Squad picks.

Also favoured in the fixture frisk are Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton and Fulham, as the highly competitive race for European qualification is one of many things still to play for.

An on-site poll suggests there’ll actually be some big Wildcard usage by this evening’s deadline, and these three drafts offer a starting point, depending on a manager’s Bench Boost status. Tom Freeman’s Wildcard is currently active.

Some may even prefer Wildcarding in Gameweek 36, before boosting in Gameweek 37.

INJURY LATEST

Xavi Simons out for the season with knee injury

Meanwhile, almost two-thirds of the ‘Great and Good’ elite have just used their 15-player chip.

At a time when Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m) hauled again, most received points from the latest spurt of Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) assists – we’ve explored how close the latter is to breaking FPL’s all-time record – but were unfortunate enough to own the injuries of Xavi Simons (£6.5m), Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m).

Bad ones for the Tottenham Hotspur pair but, in better news, Salah should recover in time for a proper Liverpool farewell.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 35 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Assigning the armband is tough this week, and Bruno Fernandes is the only candidate to make the top three of both Captain Sensible and Rate My Team.

Erling Haaland will get lots of them, but managers should also consider maverick choices like Cole Palmer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bukayo Saka (£9.8m).

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – triples up on Arsenal and Man City.

FPL Gameweek 35 Scout Picks: All-in on Arsenal + Man City 5

Instead of Igor Thiago (£7.4m), fellow Brentford attacker Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) is one of three interesting differentials to be identified.

Newcastle United stars past and present also make the differentials list.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 35!

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

223 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Start Hill or Tavernier?

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    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Tav

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    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Same Q, on Tav atm

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  2. reubster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    not on twitter. any Bijol / Leeds team leaks?

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    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Also looking for this.

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      1. reubster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        7mins….

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No

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  3. Jstap94
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Garner or Scott?

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    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Garner is a defcon machine

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      1. Jstap94
        • 2 Years
        1 hour ago

        Interestingly Scott actually has almost the same defcon per 90

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  4. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Benching Wlson feels weird, but will Mavraponos outscore him?

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    1. n1bruv
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tis what I've done...gl!

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  5. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Boring one, play Pau or Porro?

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    1. reubster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Spurs fan… can’t see it either keeping a cs. does Pau get defcon? Porro on corners again.

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      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Po

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      2. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thinking Porro yeah

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  6. Dannyb
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Play Hill or Welbeck?

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    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      W

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      That guy

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  7. Bruno Commando
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Okafor or Eze on WC35 BB36?

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    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      E

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      1. Bruno Commando
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate. Decided that Eze is probably the player I want more if we are looking till GW38!

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  8. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    GTG? Change the bench?

    Darlow
    Strujk Hill Gabriel Orielly
    Semenyo Bruno Palmer
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Verbruggen Tavernier Mitoma Vanheck
    (2FTs & 0.9itb)

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    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Tav over Hill

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        Yes, 4 mids

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  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Plan on killing it this GW

    Raya-(Darlow)
    Gabriel-O'Reilly-Struijk-(Sensi-Munoz)
    Saka-Palmer-BrunoF-Cherki-(KDH)
    Haaland(C)-DCL(VC)-Thiago

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    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      GL

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  10. XX SMICER XX
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Start Rayan or Mitoma?

    Or Rayan to Sarr -4?

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  11. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Start 2
    1 KDH vs City
    2 Wilson vs Ars
    3 MGW vs Che

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      1-3

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks. My picks.

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  12. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    DCL captain????

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    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      I was on it but chickened out

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      1. mattyb09
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same...one minute before deadline HAHA

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  13. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Start KDH or Gross?

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Gross

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  14. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Last minute nail biter, Henderson or Verbruggen for next week ?

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  15. Tripleh123
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Play one :

    A. Gibbs White
    B. Dewsbury Hall

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    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hottest player currently MGW

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  16. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Justin is tempting. Is he nailed for next two?

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Would say so yes

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      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

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  17. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Worth hitting BB for this bench? TC next week

    Verbruggen Scott Garner Alderete

    Not sure when else I will use it?

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    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Why not

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  18. Nickyboy
    • 15 Years
    57 mins ago

    GL all

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  19. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    Pants down...let the bank holiday weekend begin!

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Easy ...

      Tiger!!

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      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        😉

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  20. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    There's a different kind of calm just sitting and watching the clock run down as the deadline passes.

    GL all.

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  21. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    12 points outside of top 1k and I’ve just sold Palmer to Cherki…gulp could be a massive differential this week and now bricking it 🙁

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      Palmer is a dud

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        48 mins ago

        Guarantee he explodes this week now

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        47 mins ago

        I sold him to Saka

        And Zub out for a Leeds midfielder

        Hopefully not the wrong one

        I might have just got in two 65 mins men

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  22. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    Congrats Rice, Rogers, Thiago & Palmer owners.

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  23. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Okafor starts

    I might have stacked it

    https://x.com/i/status/2050270313057845577

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Should have gone with the Yorkshire Evening Post prediction

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Mind, avoided two others not starting tonight

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  24. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Leeds team news

    Team to play Burnley: Darlow; Strujk, Rodon, Bijol; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Justin; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

    Subs: Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Aaronson, James, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Burnley team news

      Team to play Leeds; Dubravka; Esteve, Ekdal, Humphreys, Walker, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Hartman; Tchaouna, Flemming, Anthony

      Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Florentino, Pires, Amdouni, Broja, Hannibal

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    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Okafor fit then hmmm

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  25. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Let's go DCL!

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