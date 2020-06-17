Scoutcast Episode 333 – Gameweek 30+ Free Hit and Bench Boost Drafts

Joe is joined by Andy and Az to discuss Double Gameweek 30+ and reveal their squads for the start of the season.

With unlimited transfers available and chips to choose from, our trio have markedly different teams and strategies for the remainder of the campaign.

Andy and Joe are without a second Wildcard, so are opting to ignore the extra transfers managers have been given and are playing their Free Hit chip instead. They reveal the thinking behind this move as well as the players in the frame for a place in their sides.

Meanwhile, Az has the luxury of Wildcard still to play so may well have the advantage over those Free Hitting. He is also opting to play a Bench Boost chip.

However, Andy and Joe don’t make it easy for Az to choose. His selection of a certain Arsenal midfielder draws particular derision, as well as the occasional metaphor or two.

Could Az be the Darth Vader of this Gameweek with his chip advantage? Or are his troops little more than Loony Tunes creations?

As well as revealing their Gameweek 30+ line-ups they also look through the wealth of Double Gameweek players to choose from, with Sheffield United defenders and Manchester City attackers topping the bill.

They are not forgetting single Gameweek options too, especially those facing traditionally awful defences.

Long-term plans also feature, as they look ahead to the remainder of the season and the fixture swings ahead.

Clean sheets also get an airing. In addition, Joe picks a differential for the next set of fixtures, even if he struggles to pronounce his low-owned selection’s name.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY

CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Best players by club

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT