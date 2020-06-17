991
Podcast June 17

Scoutcast Episode 333 – Gameweek 30+ Free Hit and Bench Boost Drafts

991 Comments
Joe is joined by Andy and Az to discuss Double Gameweek 30+ and reveal their squads for the start of the season.

With unlimited transfers available and chips to choose from, our trio have markedly different teams and strategies for the remainder of the campaign.

Andy and Joe are without a second Wildcard, so are opting to ignore the extra transfers managers have been given and are playing their Free Hit chip instead. They reveal the thinking behind this move as well as the players in the frame for a place in their sides.

Meanwhile, Az has the luxury of Wildcard still to play so may well have the advantage over those Free Hitting. He is also opting to play a Bench Boost chip.

However, Andy and Joe don’t make it easy for Az to choose. His selection of a certain Arsenal midfielder draws particular derision, as well as the occasional metaphor or two.

Could Az be the Darth Vader of this Gameweek with his chip advantage? Or are his troops little more than Loony Tunes creations?

As well as revealing their Gameweek 30+ line-ups they also look through the wealth of Double Gameweek players to choose from, with Sheffield United defenders and Manchester City attackers topping the bill.

They are not forgetting single Gameweek options too, especially those facing traditionally awful defences.

Long-term plans also feature, as they look ahead to the remainder of the season and the fixture swings ahead.

Clean sheets also get an airing. In addition, Joe picks a differential for the next set of fixtures, even if he struggles to pronounce his low-owned selection’s name.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

991 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Traction Engine Foot
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Best option please?

    A Sterling + Saka

    B Mahrez + Ozil

    1. FPL_DON
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      A, easy

    2. Skloppy Kops
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      B, difficult

    3. Mufc202020
      3 mins ago

      A easy

    4. FlashGilbert
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks all

    5. Jässi
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Very difficult imo, might lean towards B...

  2. SpagBol
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    *bottomed

    Final FH team thoughts?

    Leno
    TAA Baldock Lundstram Saiss
    KDB Sterling Pepe Grealish
    Aguero Auba

    Martin | Greenwood Simpson Amartey

    Cheers

    1. Jässi
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Otherwise good but don't like the Saiss pick. Maybe Targett instead?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Enough for Saiss to Egan?

  3. Cheesyzoot
    42 mins ago

    A

    1. Cheesyzoot
      just now

      Reply fail to traction’s question

    2. SpagBol
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  4. FPL_DON
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who's on the Nketiah train then?

  5. Akey678
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Mount or Fernandez ?

    1. FlashGilbert
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Fer

  6. HD7
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    BB team, WC next week.
    0.5M

    Any thoughts would be much appreciated, mates 🙂

    Ederson, Leno
    TAA, Baldock, Stevens, Lund, Lascelles,
    KDB, Bruno, Grealish, El Ghazi, Saka
    Aguero(C), Auba, Jimi

    Maybe Lascelles to Saiss?

    1. Jässi
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I think you have enough money to do Lascelles to Justin (the Leicester's guy who is supposed to replace Pereira)?

  7. Rolls-Royce
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Which one:

    A) Saka
    B) Cantwell

    1. Jässi
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      A) Saka

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  8. Jässi
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    After hundreds of drafts I have finally come up to the conclusion that all the other spots except for one midfielder and one attacker are locked in my squad for this BB GW30+ squad (still got WC and FH left). How would you fill these last two spots?

    Henderson - Leno
    Targett - TAA - Doherty - Egan - Basham
    KDB - Grealish - Mount - Douglas Luiz - XXXXXX
    Aguero - Aubameyang - XXXXXX

    A) MAHREZ & JIMENEZ, 0.0 left in the bank
    B) STERLING & NKETIAH, 0.2 left in the bank but can't find any improvements with it for this GW

    Open Controls
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      A for sure

    2. FPL_DON
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      as you have WC, I'd be tempted by B - it's what I'm doing

    3. Totti
      • 3 Years
      just now

      may be A

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  9. Totti
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Last decision need your help guys

    who do u rather guys?

    A) ederson leno
    TAA Basham egan lundstram targett
    KDB bruno barnes grealish elghazi
    aguero auba jimenez

    B) Leno reina
    TAA stevens egan lundstram lascelles(ward)
    KDB bruno mehrez grealish barnes(mount)
    aguero auba samata

    1. Jässi
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      A) as Reina might not start and prefer Jimenez to Samata.

      1. Totti
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        SAMATA will play 2 matches but jimenez only 1
        still jimenez will outscore samata in your opinion?

      2. Totti
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        why reina might not start?

        1. Jässi
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Read it in the team news about Reina. Jimenez is so consistent but it is true that Samatta with 2 matches will probably have the same expected points...

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      A

  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    What is the best option for FH - 5th mid or 3rd fwd? Leaning towards option 2. Less risky playing 3 SHEF players (also 0.2 short for Hendo) and Rashford more explosive than Bruno. Thanks!

    1. Hendo, Bruno (352)
    2. Leno, Rashford (343)

    TAA Lundstram Egan
    Sterling KDB Grealish Mount
    Aguero Auba

    1. ChipsnGravy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      2 for me......

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      1

  11. rhino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    mount, sarr or traore for the rest of the season? the choice has to be made today as no chips left.
    Barnes maybe as a diff.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Mount

    2. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Sarr. Like Barnes too

      1. rhino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Barnes might get assists for vardy i'm thinking

    3. FlashGilbert
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I've gone Barnes

  12. Colby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Saka:
    Surely he will justify inclusion in our BB squads for this gameweek? No?

    1. FlashGilbert
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I have, and with no WC left he will be perfect as a cheapie to be left on the bench going forward.

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes as he will help with affording upgrades elsewhere

  13. ChipsnGravy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    FH or free shuffle + BB....... if you don't have a second Wc available?

  14. JelliedSpark968
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts on my FH team?

    Leno, Martin
    Alonso, Stevens, Lund, Justin, Taylor/Engels
    Mane, KdB, Mahrez, Grealish, Davis
    Auba, Jesus, McBurnie

  15. kamdaraji
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    pick one (on BB)

    A. Pepe, Saiss and Krul
    B. Ozil, Doherty and Dubravka

  16. Weasel51
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Apologies, massively out the loop. What is the strategy for someone with all their chips left?

    Thanks in advance

    1. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Oh I'm so mad at you lol... The debate is about FH or BB this week. Depends of if you like the team you will revert to. I still think that if you have a second wildcad, use unlimited transfers to make the best possible double gameweek team now and boost it and then start from scratch next week when we have a lot more to go.

      1. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        e a lot more to go on *

      2. Weasel51
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks mate appreciate that.

  17. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Sorry guys. Can you help

    Best sgw pick from
    Bruno
    Jimi
    Tammy
    Mount?

    Thanks

    1. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I think you have order right already. Lot of love for Bruno and Jimi king of consistency

  18. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Have had one reply. Much appreciated Skloppy, anyone else care to weigh in?
    A) Saiss + Norwood
    B) Lund + Cantwell

    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    2. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      damn, now it's 50/50 and I still have no idea. Cheers though

  19. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Mount or Ozil on BB?

  20. abaalan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    BB team, with value tied up in TAA (no one else), would you:
    A) TAA, Cantwell, Jimenez
    B) Targett, Bruno Fernandes, Abraham

    Why are people saying Tammy not nailed?

  21. Barnabus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Anyone still taking a punt on Fleck? 75% chance of starting

    1. yakirh
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not anymore

  22. G Banger
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    0.4 over with the following BB:

    Leno Hendo
    TAA Egan Lundy Doherty Targett
    KDB Mahrez Grealish Mount Saka
    Aguero Auba Jiminez

    Who would you sacrifice to make up the funds!

  23. yakirh
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    FH team:

    Henderson
    Lundstrum Baldock Targett
    Sterling KDB Pepe Ozil Grealish
    Auba Aguero

    I have 0.4 ITB for upgrades
    Anything worth upgrade?

  24. lekalatch
    18 mins ago

    Need to take some risks this ending of the season... How’s this Looking? Everyone in my PL will be going for all popular City and Arsenal players.

    BB activated.

    Ederson Reina
    TAA Alonso Egan Basham Saiss
    Mane Fernandes Son McGinn Cantwell
    Rashford Jimenez Abraham

    1. The Dance
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I like it! I’m thinking of taking Aguero out as i don’t think he’ll have the field day that most are assuming maybe. Would allow me rashford and alonso over him

  25. JAYPEE
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Which BB team:
    A) Leno Reina
    TAA Lundstram Baldock Saiss Hanley
    Mahrez KDB Grealish Fleck Pulisic
    Jiminez Aguero Auba

    B) Leno Reina
    TAA Lundstram Egan Doherty Lascelles
    Mahrez KDB Grealish McGinn Fleck
    Jiminez Aguero Auba

    Let me know if you have other suggestions?

  26. prichardson311
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Willian or Barnes?
    Doherty or Trent?

    1. rhino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      b and coin flip

  27. gryffsonofarthur
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Egan Cantwell

    Or

    Egan Saka

  28. mynameisq
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Just saw man city's leaked team on twitter, been working all day so not sure if from a legit source? You guys know? Or is it just a random idiot spreading lies

  29. jorgenoj
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Bruno + Ederson + Lundstram + Egan + Basham
    B) Mahrez + Henderson + Lundstram + Egan + Saiss (Loose 0.3 value on Bruno)

