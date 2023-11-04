From Scout Picks to team news, all our content and tips for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 are accessible via this guide.
A reminder that this week’s deadline is on Saturday 4 November at 11:00 GMT.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 11?
- FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: City and Liverpool triple-ups
- The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 11
- FPL Gameweek 11 differentials: Calvert-Lewin, Guehi + Edouard
The Watchlist, which ranks our chosen medium-term targets, has also been updated ahead of Gameweek 11. You can find the widget on the sidebar of our homepage.
GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- Suspension Tightrope: Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?
- FPL Gameweek 11 team news: Thursday’s injury updates
- FPL Gameweek 11 team news: Friday’s live injury updates
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 11?
- Captain Sensible: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 11?
- Captain Poll: See who other managers are favouring
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- Rate My Team surgery from five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- FPL Gameweek 11 points predictions: How does your team score?
OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS
- Tom Freeman: Szoboszlai, Brentford + the importance of playing subs
- Simon March: Is copying an FPL team cheating or just learning?
- FPL Milanista’s Gameweek 11 team + transfer targets
- FPL General’s Gameweek 11 team + Wildcard draft
- FPL champion Ali’s Gameweek 11 team reveal + tips
- Zophar’s FPL Q&A: Nketiah, Gabriel, cheap defenders + midfielders
- Lateriser: Why the lack of a ‘template’ makes for a great FPL season
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
- All you need to know about the FPL Christmas schedule
- Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 11 onwards?
- Best FPL fixture runs for all 20 Premier League sides
OTHER ARTICLES OF INTEREST
- Best Pedro Neto replacements in FPL
- The best £4.0m-and-under defenders in FPL
- The Great and The Good: How the top managers fared in FPL Gameweek 10
MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 11 VIDEO CONTENT
- Scoutcast with Andy, Seb and Rich
- Burning Questions with Sonaldo and FPL Harry
- FPL General’s Orders
- Best differentials +_goals imminent, with Joe & Tom
- Joe and Tom’s Gameweek 11 team selection
- David Munday’s Gameweek 11 team selection
Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 10
- Scout notes: Postecoglou on Son + more Maddison magic
- Scout notes: Neto injury latest + why was Gabriel benched?
- Scout notes: Palmer unlucky + 90-minute man Mbeumo
- Scout notes: Diaby’s haul + more Luton defensive woe
- Scoreboard: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- Scoreboard: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
59 mins ago
Who to start?
A) Lamptey
B) Burn
Cheers and GL all!