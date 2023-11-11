FPL Gameweek 12 guide: Picks, captaincy, team news + more

From Scout Picks to team news, all our content and tips for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 can be found here.

Don’t forget to enter our cup competitions via this link, with £600 in prizes in total up for grabs.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 12?

GAMEWEEK 12 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 12?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

OPINION + ANALYSIS

OTHER ARTICLES OF INTEREST

GAMEWEEK 12 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 11

USEFUL TOOLS