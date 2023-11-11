781
Tips November 11

FPL Gameweek 12 guide: Picks, captaincy, team news + more

781 Comments
Share

From Scout Picks to team news, all our content and tips for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 can be found here.

Don’t forget to enter our cup competitions via this link, with £600 in prizes in total up for grabs.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 12?

The Great and The Good: How they fared in FPL Gameweek 10

GAMEWEEK 12 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 12?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

OPINION + ANALYSIS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players 1

OTHER ARTICLES OF INTEREST

How to Play FPL - A Beginner's Guide to Fantasy Football

GAMEWEEK 12 VIDEO CONTENT

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 11

FPL Gameweek 11: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 7

USEFUL TOOLS

FPL notes: 10

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

781 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Merlinho
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    And First on bench - Archer or Tsimi?

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Open Controls
      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Archer

        Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Archer

      Open Controls
  2. TyroneGAA
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Mitoma captain .. season is in shambles so why not

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Bruno f here

      Open Controls
    2. CarelessGenius©
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      watkins 4 me....villa happy @ home.

      Open Controls
      1. kysersosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Tempted by Diaby at home

        Open Controls
  3. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Final time Palmer or Edouard?

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
  4. CarelessGenius©
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Start
    a. Mbeumo
    or
    b.Palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. Onana Whatsmyname
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Mbuemo

      Open Controls
    2. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Mbeumo

      Open Controls
  5. toerag
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    drop 1

    watkins alvarez darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Alvarez

      Open Controls
    2. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Alvarez

      Open Controls
    3. CarelessGenius©
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      alvarez

      Open Controls
    4. toerag
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      thanks- already done. you confirmed it !!

      Open Controls
  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Good luck everyone.
    What are your differentials this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Bruno F (c)

      Open Controls
      1. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Same

        Either genius or stupid!

        Open Controls
        1. Free Hat
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Lets both pray for the former! Good luck!

          Open Controls
    2. Guru Mediation
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Adingra and Kudus here

      Open Controls
    3. Maddi Son
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Martinelli(c)

      Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Watkins C, brought in Bruno for Maddison, also have Reguilon who I hope starts.

      Open Controls
    5. Allis Deli
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      B Johnson lol

      Open Controls
    6. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Martinelli (c)

      Open Controls
  7. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Leaks on Arsenal?

    Open Controls
    1. CarelessGenius©
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I would love to take one on them....

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Of that ticks you off dude

        Open Controls
  8. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    commence Operation Pants Down in 3...2...

    Open Controls
  9. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Capt. ?

    A) bowen
    B) saka
    C) salah
    D) mitoma
    E) haland
    F,) watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  10. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Start Guehi or Cash??

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Cash more fun

      Open Controls
    2. TM44
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Cash

      Open Controls
  11. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Starting Archer as think he may return with all the Brighton injuries.
    That and it not worth a -4 to get rid of Burn this week.

    Open Controls
  12. toerag
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    cash andersen tripps (porro tsimikas)

    this the right 3 to play???

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      hahha bit late!!

      Open Controls
  13. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Let’s see if I’ve got it right this week with the bench:

    2 weeks ago benched Mbuemo - 13 points
    Last week benched Palmer - 12 points

    This week I’m benching Mbeumo and starting Palmer….

    Good luck lads, FT used - Andersen to Maguire:

    Areola
    Trippier | Cash | Maguire
    Salah (C) | Son | Diaby | Palmer
    Haaland | Alvarez | Watkins

    Turner | Mbeumo | Tsimikas | Lamptey*

    Good luck all and……

    PANTS DOWN

    KAPTAIN

    Open Controls
    1. CarelessGenius©
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      start 'em both, I'd say....

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        And bench who though?

        Open Controls
    2. CarelessGenius©
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Andersen to Maguire??? You sure?

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Luton Andersen (crocked)

        Open Controls
  14. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    My pants are always down

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      brown, always brown

      Open Controls
      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        😉

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Who did you bench Heisenberg?

      Open Controls
      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Nketiah

        Open Controls
  15. CarelessGenius©
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Is Turner (Forest) now a dead duck?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      bobbing under the surface but not drowning

      Open Controls
    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      apparently the greek goalie is dog$#9T...according to a benfica fan on here last night

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        He looked awesome in last game far more critical saves & better playing from the back.

        Turner has made some errors that have cost games think he benched for the foreseeable.

        Open Controls
  16. Differentiator
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Saka locked onto the bench

    pray for me

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Oh dear

      Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      We pray together, dreading 2pm team news.

      Open Controls
    3. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Good luck. I don't see the logic myself. He either a) starts, b) on the bench or c) isn't in the squad. If its C) he would have been auto subbed. If its A) you are praying he gets subbed early. If its B) against Burnley unless they are struggling to score or there is an injury I can't see a scenario where he comes on therefore he gets auto subbed.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I think it will be a bit different this week given its international break next. My hunch is Arteta will deploy him tactically, so can see a benching and coming in if they need him.

        Open Controls
        1. Derbz87
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          They should be able to beat Burnley without him. If he's not in the squad or doesn't feature its easier for Arteta to tell Southgate he isn't fit.

          Open Controls
    4. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Condolences

      Open Controls
  17. hazzlehoff
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Areola
    Trippier saliba cash
    Saka son mitoma l.diaz foden
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner nketia tsimikas Udogie

    Need salah thinking of wildcarding there changes…

    Saka, foden Diaz, cash > salah, Gordon, palmer, Mitchell

    Open Controls
  18. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Did Maddison + Udogie > Bowen + Saliba

    Bruno (C)

    Good luck all

    Open Controls
  19. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Rolling FT… hopefully the right move to help over international break.

    Hoping Saka starts or not at all (especially if Archer hauls again), and really need something good from Tsimikas…

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      dont hold yr breath

      Open Controls
  20. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Maguire is actually massively overdue a goal as well

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Do the errors leading to goals and own goals not count? 😉

      Joking aside, I like him this week

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Haha slabhead loves a goal from the corner

        Open Controls
        1. toerag
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          PING in off the corner of his head

          Open Controls
  21. EL TANO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Oh god
    I ditched Alvarez Diaby and Maddison to get in Salah (c) Adingra and bench fodder Archer
    -8 eek!

    Someone tell me I done good…I need a hug and a pat on the head

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      You know what you did

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Could pay off tbh

      Open Controls
  22. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Itching to activate the WC.

    Early thoughts on which players to target post IB?

    Open Controls
    1. mwa1t
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Playing mine over the IB too. Not a clue what i'm going to do with it though - feel like the last few weeks with injuries and weird results have blown everything way open.

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Are you not better waiting until the week after the IB? Just thinking about what tends to happen with the South American contingent after an IB, would put you off having them on a WC? Bound to be a few players who are injury doubts during the week too where you'll be waiting till the pressers which isn't ideal on a WC with the value side, thinking if Saka doesn't feature today and then not for England you're sweating on that etc

        Open Controls
  23. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Good luck everyone...may we be blessed with more than 11 points this GW.

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      heh heh heh heh

      Open Controls
    2. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      its all relative really, if you were going to score 11 pts you were better doing it last week when the average was so low. You could score 50 pts this week which looks much better but if the average is closer to 100 its a much worse week.

      Open Controls
  24. toerag
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    lol, just got up, and logged on
    good job i think i sorted team last night
    WAS this gtg?

    Areola
    cash trips andersen (porro tsimi)
    salah(c) saka son bowen gordon(alive)
    darwin watkins (alvarez)

    cheers

    Open Controls
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Looks good...good luck!

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        ty 🙂

        Open Controls
  25. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Az apparently accidentally Bench Boosted. Ouch!

    https://twitter.com/fplblackbox_az/status/1723296261531394139

    Although not sure how he knows for sure until the game updates.

    Open Controls
    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Nice! Last season I thought my BB was active but later found out it wasn’t. The BB color is not visible enough.

      Open Controls
      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Fpl gotta do something about it imo. Previous seasons BB color was better & visible.

        Always nice to see a content creator fall into the same sewage hole as I did

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Agree. Seen people say the same before. I remember the colouring used to be very obvious.

          Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Ah, people saying he's bench boosted on this: https://twitter.com/fplblackbox_az/status/1723293980543062110

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Have to feel for him, he is a bit washed up at the moment and having a bad time of it ... only 11 points last week for him ... hopes and prayers for him at this challenging time

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        I know lol. I like the guy. It's great content though!

        Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      I almost wonder if he isn't just trolling for engagement/content at this point lol.

      Open Controls
    5. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours ago

      He's just trying to get into the newspapers now 😉

      Open Controls
  26. I Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Rolled the dice with Watkins (c). Brought in Lascelles for Tsimikas but ended up benching him and starting Palmer. Hopefully get the rub of the green this week. Good luck all.

    Open Controls
  27. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Remember the last time Saka was injured, Arsenal made it look like he was fit, but really him travelling with squad to Bouremouth game was a decoy to throw off the early team news leakers

    Open Controls
  28. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Bottled Gordon Cap last minute, jumped to Son & ended up on Salah.

    You just watch Son & Gordon rip it up 🙁

    Open Controls
  29. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Get this betway crap off

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Headline gambling ad staying up for longer each passing week.

      Open Controls
  30. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone from FFS care to refute it has now become the Betway fantasy scout?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.