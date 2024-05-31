7
  1. EffPeeEll
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 28 mins ago

    Have a day off ffs

    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      Never!

    2. FPLMarc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Then there'd be complaints that we took a day off 😀

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        You can’t live in fear of the Virgin!

  2. lugs
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    As always its a week by week basis whether to cap Haaland or not, big gains (or loses) can be made for those brave enough to go against the herd

    That being said I'm already thinking about going Haaland less for the start of next season, I already know the team I want will be unaffordable with Haaland in it, but without him I might be able to afford double Ars defense + Gvardiol, Saka, Palmer, Foden, Watkins, Isak, Mateta, so basically strong everywhere but just without the comfort blanket of having Haaland for captaincy

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      You should live in fear of the Haaland!

      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I fear no. man, though some say he's not a man at all but a machine 🙁

