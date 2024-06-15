Hungary v Switzerland team news: Shaqiri benched

The first of three European Championship matches today gets underway at 14:00 BST in Cologne: Hungary v Switzerland.

It’s the second Group A encounter following Germany’s win over Scotland last night.

It’s a match of limited Fantasy interest, although Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai is owned by 18% of managers in the official game.

The Liverpool midfielder starts as expected for his national side.

There are no huge shocks with the Hungary team, with Peter Gulacsi getting the nod over Denes Dibusz between the sticks.

The big team news from the Switzerland camp is that Xherdan Shaqiri is only among the substitutes.

TEAM NEWS

Hungary XI (3-4-2-1) Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, A Szalai; Fiola, A Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; B Varga.

Subs: Dibusz, Szappanos, Balogh, Nego, Adam, Bolla, Kleinheiser, Gazdag, Styles, Z Nagy, Botka, Csoboth, Dardai, Horvath, Kata.

Switzerland XI (3-4-2-1) Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Ndoye; Aebsicher, Vargas; Duah.

Subs: Mvogo, Kobel, Stergiou, Elvedi, Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Zesiger, Sierro, Shaqiri, Jashari, Amdouni, Rieder.

