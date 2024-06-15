169
Dugout Discussion June 15

Hungary v Switzerland team news: Shaqiri benched

169 Comments
Share

The first of three European Championship matches today gets underway at 14:00 BST in Cologne: Hungary v Switzerland.

It’s the second Group A encounter following Germany’s win over Scotland last night.

It’s a match of limited Fantasy interest, although Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai is owned by 18% of managers in the official game.

The Liverpool midfielder starts as expected for his national side.

There are no huge shocks with the Hungary team, with Peter Gulacsi getting the nod over Denes Dibusz between the sticks.

The big team news from the Switzerland camp is that Xherdan Shaqiri is only among the substitutes.

TEAM NEWS

Hungary XI (3-4-2-1) Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, A Szalai; Fiola, A Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; B Varga.

Subs: Dibusz, Szappanos, Balogh, Nego, Adam, Bolla, Kleinheiser, Gazdag, Styles, Z Nagy, Botka, Csoboth, Dardai, Horvath, Kata.

Switzerland XI (3-4-2-1) Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Ndoye; Aebsicher, Vargas; Duah.

Subs: Mvogo, Kobel, Stergiou, Elvedi, Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Zesiger, Sierro, Shaqiri, Jashari, Amdouni, Rieder.

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.

Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more.

SIGN UP TODAY


169 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    hungary defence has been so open this last 20

    Open Controls
  2. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pedri and Grimaldo time!

    Open Controls
  3. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    It looks like I will be twisting every f day

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Did u change c from wirtz or havertz?

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Wirtz

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          I stuck with wirtz. Won't be that many getting well above 10 pts

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah not many but history has taught me to twist especially in group stage. I will likely get the 10 pts or more from Ronaldo.

            Open Controls
  4. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Should be disallowed for littering

    Open Controls
    1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Saved his bacon picking it up!

      Open Controls
  5. Travel Notes
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    End of.

    Open Controls
  6. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Orban has been absolutely shocking all game..

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      12 recovered balls, ends up on 5 points.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        That should give him a Livescore rating of 8.1 out 10, for those recovered balls alone.

        Open Controls
  7. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    If Grimaldo doesn’t come off bench would Aebischer auto sub in?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Only if you own Aebischer, among other conditions

      Open Controls
      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
        • 7 Years
        just now

        What other conditions? I’ve made one manual sub already

        Open Controls
    2. Travel Notes
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      And don't use all your other subs.

      Open Controls
      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ah damn already made one

        Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      You can't make any subs for autosubs to kick in. So you'd lose all your bench this matchday.

      Open Controls
    4. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Only if u dont do manual subs.
      But why would u bench aebischer? U need to bench players from last 2 gamedays

      Open Controls
      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thought he was fodder, didn’t know who he was

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bold way to play the game

          Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Play everyone you have no matter how they are rated. Sub them later if they don't do well.

          Open Controls
  8. Travel Notes
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    So far from 'winning it', Hungary were played out of the Kölner Park. https://travelnotes.org/worldcup/european/Euro2024/index.htm

    Open Controls
  9. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Over to you Dimar(c)o

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thats the later game. Now spain Croatia

      Open Controls
  10. Scratch
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Grimaldo benched

    Open Controls
  11. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Over to you (C)hiesa

    Open Controls
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Lineups?!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      https://www.uefa.com/euro2024/match/2036163--spain-vs-croatia/lineups/

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  13. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Interesting xhaka man of match.. who precisely did nothing

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Did more than me in the past 2 hours

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Does need attacking returns to influence a game.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.