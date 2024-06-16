Serbia v England team news: Midfield spot for Alexander-Arnold

Day three of this European Championship ends with team news from the Group C clash between Serbia and England. It kicks off at 20:00 BST in Gelsenkirchen.

Expectations are high for the Three Lions and that carries through to Euro Fantasy, where five players have an ownership exceeding 20%. As expected, Harry Kane (€11.0m), Jude Bellingham (€9.5m), Phil Foden (€9.0m) and Jordan Pickford start (€5.0m).

The big move from Gareth Southgate is to put Trent Alexander-Arnold (€5.5m) in midfield. Should his technical ability bring multiple attacking returns, he could be a bargain Fantasy defender.

At the back, injuries have become a defensive problem. Luke Shaw (€5.0m) isn’t yet ready, meaning Kieran Trippier (€6.0m) awkwardly plays at left-back once more.

Bukayo Saka (€8.5m) and Kyle Walker (€5.5m) begin too, whilst Cole Palmer (€7.5m) is ready to come on as a substitute.

Facing them are some familiar names. Forwards Aleksandar Mitrovic (€7.0m) and Dusan Vlahovic (€7.5m) get the nod, alongside team-mates Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (€6.5m) and Filip Kostic (€6.5m). Cheap goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic (€4.0m) is selected.

MATCHDAY 1 TEAM NEWS

Serbia XI – Rajkovic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Milenkovic-Savic, Lukic, Gudelj, Kostic; Mitrovic, Vlahovic

England XI – Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

