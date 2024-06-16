28
Dugout Discussion June 16

Serbia v England team news: Midfield spot for Alexander-Arnold

28 Comments
Share

Day three of this European Championship ends with team news from the Group C clash between Serbia and England. It kicks off at 20:00 BST in Gelsenkirchen.

Expectations are high for the Three Lions and that carries through to Euro Fantasy, where five players have an ownership exceeding 20%. As expected, Harry Kane (€11.0m), Jude Bellingham (€9.5m), Phil Foden (€9.0m) and Jordan Pickford start (€5.0m).

The big move from Gareth Southgate is to put Trent Alexander-Arnold (€5.5m) in midfield. Should his technical ability bring multiple attacking returns, he could be a bargain Fantasy defender.

At the back, injuries have become a defensive problem. Luke Shaw (€5.0m) isn’t yet ready, meaning Kieran Trippier (€6.0m) awkwardly plays at left-back once more.

Bukayo Saka (€8.5m) and Kyle Walker (€5.5m) begin too, whilst Cole Palmer (€7.5m) is ready to come on as a substitute.

Facing them are some familiar names. Forwards Aleksandar Mitrovic (€7.0m) and Dusan Vlahovic (€7.5m) get the nod, alongside team-mates Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (€6.5m) and Filip Kostic (€6.5m). Cheap goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic (€4.0m) is selected.

MATCHDAY 1 TEAM NEWS

Serbia XI – Rajkovic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Milenkovic-Savic, Lukic, Gudelj, Kostic; Mitrovic, Vlahovic

England XI – Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.

Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more.

SIGN UP TODAY


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

28 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    So a Trent YC and half time substitution is the likely outcome here right? 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Anything but a Red is fine with the subs in this game

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I already have 1x 1 pointer and 2x 2 pointers that need subbing unfortunately

        Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    didn't expect Mitro to be the captain 😀

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Tadic not playing and they don't really have leader in that team.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        makes sense

        Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    foden picking up some lovely positions

    Open Controls
  4. BUZZBOMB
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    This is an incredibly attacking England team. Posession stats will be through the roof and xG must be high. Perfect for this game. Seeing it now on the pitch. Lineup and plan will ill need tweaked after groups though. Formation too, but really see the potential now.

    Open Controls
  5. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bellingham goal

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka assist.

      I had both until deadline day

      Open Controls
  6. azz007
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Saka. A?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      should be after the ake one was given earlier

      Open Controls
      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thought so

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        *but again their rules are brief

        saka was playing that along the floor and it deflected up above head height, some somewhat different to ake earlier.

        Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    (B)ellingham 😀

    now brace

    Open Controls
  8. JBG
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Great header tbf

    Open Controls
  9. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kvara better deliver for Georgia as I put him in over Jude

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Surely you are joking.

      Georgia are seeded 24th for a reason against the 2nd seeds and bookies favourites.

      Only fantasy problem with England is who gets the points.

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Don’t really care tbh dude. I’m just playing this game for fun

        Open Controls
  10. F4L
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    if england win convincingly today, cant see taa being dropped. no other player in the squad has the experience transitioning from midfield to rwb area in/out possession

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Given time and experience, he could be an attacking midfielder of a generation. Paul Breitner-esque.

      Prolific attacking wing back.
      Suspect at times defender.

      Open Controls
  11. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Rice wasting TAA freekick

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheeky chest shot attempt though, showing why he's worth £100m

      Open Controls
  12. JBG
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Great work from Kane and Foden... just stopped running. Idiots, could have had a tap in there.

    Open Controls
  13. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Do we get assist from getting fouled for fk?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      First he has to get the ball over the wall.

      Open Controls
  14. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Does Trent lack a first touch?

    Open Controls
  15. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    when you hit the fk straight into the wall to get an extra ball recovery 😎

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.