Although many of us are invested in the European Championship, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will still be keeping an eye on the release date for 2024/25 Premier League fixtures.

In this article, we look at when they’ll come out and what we can expect in the upcoming season.

As soon as they go live, we’ll react by looking at the best and worst runs of opening matches.

WHEN WILL THE 2024/25 PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES COME OUT?

The Premier League fixtures will be released on Tuesday 18 June at 09:00 BST.

All 380 matches for the 2024/25 campaign will be provisionally announced. However, these will gradually change once TV picks are decided.

WHEN IS FPL GAMEWEEK 1?

The first matches are currently scheduled for Saturday 17 August but recent seasons have begun with a Friday televised clash. Therefore the first deadline will likely be on Friday 16 August.

As for when the FPL game could launch, authorities never promote a date but they usually tease us with slow social media releases of key player prices. Then, with anticipation built, they’ll choose to go live.

Going back to 2016/17 – and not including the exceptional pandemic circumstances of 2020/21 – FPL has launched an average of 36 days before kick-off. But this time that’d coincide with the final week of Euro 2024. So be ready for all possibilities.

What we do know is that Gameweek 38 will take place on Sunday 25 May.

NOTES ABOUT THE 2024/25 FPL SCHEDULE

The league have confirmed that 2024/25 will consist of:

33 weekend Gameweeks

4 midweek Gameweeks

1 Bank Holiday Gameweek

Additionally, to allow a bigger post-Euro gap, there’ll be no mid-season break.

Plus, as we heard in April, there will be fewer Blank and Double Gameweeks from now on.

Because FA Cup fifth rounds are moving back to weekends, we expect the only minor fixture clashes to take place with the EFL Cup final, FA Cup semi-final and FA Cup final.

