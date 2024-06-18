32
32 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Looking forward to see Kvaradona in action

    Open Controls
  2. Mother Farke
      51 mins ago

      Guler taking corners over Calhanoglu?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Not watching atm but commentary said Çalhanoğlu took the first corner. Sounds like he's had a bright start

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Feels pretty end to end so far.

          Open Controls
    • x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Seeing FPL drafts in June - absolute wrongun behaviour

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      oof, goal of the tournament so far

      Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Lovely goal that, no assist.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mert Moldur goal

        Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Screamer

      Turkey 1-0

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      georgia struggling for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        The team to target. (*going to check their next opponent*)

        Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      2-0! If no offside, Kenneth G, Kokcu A

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Kenan*

        Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Offside.. yeah was the right call.

        Open Controls
    • Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Georgia, as expected, just not at the same level as the other teams here. Play decent attacking stuff to make them worth watching at least.

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        You mean like that?!

        Open Controls
      2. azz007
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        This aged well

        Open Controls
      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        yeah they're attack definitely got something about them

        Open Controls
    • R(o)naldo Party
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Turkish Delight baby! 😎

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      1-1, nice goal

      Open Controls
    • R(o)naldo Party
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Usual suspects not involved but what an assist from that fella

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      the atmosphere for this game is great

      Open Controls
    • Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Patrick Schick vs Georgia next. 2% owned Mbappe replacement if not getting Kane.

      Open Controls
    • Ninja Škrtel
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      29 goals so far = 29 different scorers.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        nah Lukaku scored twice 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        That's pretty crazy. Not a single brace and there have been lots of goals.

        Open Controls
      3. R(o)naldo Party
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Don’t worry. Ronaldo will fix that.

        Open Controls
      4. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes, if own goals count.

        Open Controls
    • R.C
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not long before FPL is released?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        3 weeks?

        Open Controls
        1. R.C
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I mean the player prices

          Open Controls
    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      My Euro season is over
      Got up late and noticed that the games dont start till noon.
      Had breakfast and started watching some You Tube Vids
      Just remembered
      Bruno, Cancelo and Ronny left on my bench

      Short little vid that reminds me a bit of Robert and Toyah
      Sorry Toyah
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MKNTSzftCA

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.