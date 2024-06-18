Turkey’s Euro 2024 campaign gets underway on Tuesday when they take on tournament debutants Georgia in Group F.

Kick-off in Dortmund is at 17:00 BST.

There is modest interest in this fixture from a Fantasy perspective with no player on show able to boast a double-digit ownership.

Turkey line up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, with Vincenzo Montella opting to start Real Madrid teenager Arda Guler.

Hakan Calahanoglu also features in a deeper midfield role, but Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is only a substitute.

Georgia, meanwhile, have €4.5m midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze in their starting XI.

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskheila is also included, having plundered four goals in qualifying.

TEAM NEWS

Turkey XI (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Ayhan; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Subs: Celik, Demiral, Yokuslu, Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yazici, Bayindir, Kaplan, Ozcan, Yuksek, Cakir, Kilicsoy, Akgun, Yildirim

Georgia XI (3-5-2): Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili, Tsitaishvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Zivzivadze, Davitashvili, Kvilitaia, Gugeshashvili, Gocholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Gvelesiani, Kvekveskiri, Kiteishvili, Altunashvili, Shengelia, Lobjanidze, Tabidze, Sigua