  1. ritzyd
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    If I active limitless now for MD3 do I get unlimited transfers until the deadline? Or I have to make my picks, active limitelss and then it's locked?

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Until deadline, you can pick whoever you want without limit.

      1. ritzyd
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

  2. IPSWICH
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Give me a hatrick Mitrovic!

  3. SM001
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Stick or Twist with Musiala (c) or take a chance on Bellingham?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Same dilemma. I'm scarred from the failed captaincy twist in MD1

      1. SM001
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Stick it is!

      2. azz007
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Same. Scarred. But tempted to swith to Bell.

    2. Red Star Toro
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m torn too, but then again I’m playing this one to win it not to be ranked 200k globally I guess, so twisting to Kane and I still have Kaku on the last day

  4. the Mozmeister
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Kane or Bellingham for Captain?

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kane might come alive.

      1. the Mozmeister
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        That’s what I am thinking but Bellingham looked so good against Serbia but I am sure he will be a marked man… tricky!

  5. Ninja Škrtel
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Captain Jude or Kane?

  6. The Tinkerman
    • 8 Years
    just now

    A) Stick with Musiala
    B) C Kane
    C) C Bellingham

    Griezmann and Ronaldo to come after that

