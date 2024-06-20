Before England’s clash with Denmark comes another Group C clash.

Slovenia v Serbia gets underway at 14:00 BST.

READ MORE: How to change your Euro 2024 Fantasy captain + make subs

Slovenia are unchanged from the side that started their draw against Denmark at the weekend.

Serbia boss Dragan Stojković has made alterations, however.

There are three in all, the most noteworthy being Dusan Tadic‘s return to the side.

He replaces the benched Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One of the changes is enforced as Filip Mladenovic comes in for Filip Kostic, whose tournament is over due to injury.

The other alteration to the starting XI sent out to face England sees Ivan Ilic come in for Nemanja Gudelj in midfield.

Budget goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic again starts between the sticks.

There’s limited Fantasy interest in this fixture, with no Serbia or Slovenia player owned by more than 3% of managers in the official game:

TEAM NEWS

Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko

Serbia XI: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Lukic, Ilic, Mladenovic; Tadic; Mitrovic, Vlahovic

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!



Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.



Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more. SIGN UP TODAY



