Group A reaches its conclusion on Sunday, with Switzerland v Germany and Scotland v Hungary.

Germany are through to the round of 16 and will win the group if they avoid defeat against Switzerland.

As for Scotland, they will likely advance with a win as one of the best third-placed teams – regardless of Switzerland’s result.

Both matches get underway at 20:00 BST.

Position Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Germany 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6 2 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 3 Scotland 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1 4 Hungary 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Germany are unchanged from Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Hungary.

That means another start for Maximilian Mittelstadt at left-back.

Kai Havertz retains his place up front, too, with Niclas Fullkrug named among the substitutes.

Switzerland make two alterations to their starting XI, with Fabian Rieder and Breel Embolo both coming into the side.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Ruben Vargas drop to the bench.

In Stuttgart, Scotland make just one change for their clash with Hungary and its enforced.

Scott McKenna starts in place of Kieran Tierney after his tournament was ended by a hamstring injury.

As for Hungary, talisman Dominik Szoboszlai is fit to start, despite missing a couple of training sessions leading up to the clash.

Endre Botka and Callum Styles also feature, with Attila Fiola and Adam Nagy the two to drop out.

LINE-UPS

Switzerland XI: Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer, Rieder, Ndoye, Embolo

Germany XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt, Andrich, Kroos, Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz, Havertz

Scotland XI: Gunn, Hendry, Hanley, McKenna, Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson, McTominay, McGinn, Adams

Hungary XI: Gulacsi, Botka, Orban, Dardai, Bolla, Schafer, Styles, Kerkez, Sallai, Szoboszlai, Varga

