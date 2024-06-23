173
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Swiss playing 8-1-1

  2. JBG
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Szoboszlai has been atrocious

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      You sound surprised

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Well yeah, I expected more from someone who's supposed to be a very good player (or even world class as some scousers feel like he is).

        1. MikeyMitz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          He’s been off ever since returning from injury. I didn’t understand the fantasy hype for this tourney. Been outta form for months now..

    2. Naby K8a
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      orban had big chance for a Szobo assist tho

  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    snoozefest

  4. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Chelsea, Villa and Everton still finding loopholes

    https://x.com/alicetalksfooty/status/1804527771281948847?s=46&t=kO8z4TrCHLwMmC4rTNIhbg

    1. MikeyMitz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      That post makes no sense

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah but they are the victims here, because of the rules FA has set... or something stupid like that, that I've seen Chelski and Villa fans post online.

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Everton and Villa sure.

        Chelsea? Hell no.

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      There is no con here. They cant collude to generate money when none of them have any tostart with

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Chelsea will just find another hotel to sell to themselves or whatever they just did XD.. such stupidy (and money laundering imo) going on.

  5. Naby K8a
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Robertson looks most likely to be involved if Scotland do anything

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Or McGinn

  6. Red Star Toro
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Miracle if Gundo and Musiala survive the half time

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      More likely now if anything I’d have though

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Agree

  7. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Scotland xG of 0.00.

    “We've only had two games at the tournament with a team failing to have a shot in the first half.”

    Scotland v Germany and Scotland v Hungary

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Impressive to shut games down that much. Greece won a tournament that way

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hopefully Gulacsi won't concede a goal to Scotlands first shot on goal.

  8. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why arent live pts working in the app?

  9. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    That’s surely another ball recovery for Robertson?

  10. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Germany’s defence looking shaky af when put to the test for the first time this tournament. Man alive

  11. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    First real test for Germany and they are coming up short

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Its only like a half test. What went france Spain or Portugal play them?

  12. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    What a dull games sco vs Hungary is. A draw would see in all like send both teams out

