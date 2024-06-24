Sunday’s Euro 2024 action saw late drama in both matches.

Germany got a stoppage time goal against Switzerland to salvage a 1-1 draw and finish top of Group A, while Hungary knocked Scotland out with a late winner in Stuttgart.

We’ll address some of the main talking points from those games in this article.

GERMANY 1-1 SWITZERLAND

TAH BANNED/RUDIGER INJURY LATEST

Jonathan Tah (€4­.5m) has been ruled out of Germany’s next match, having been carded for a high boot on Sunday, his second of the tournament.

In a shaky display, the Bayer Leverkusen man was caught out for Switzerland’s opener, before Julian Nagelsmann decided to haul him off just after the hour mark.

Another €4.5m defender, Nico Schlotterbeck, is expected to replace him in the round of 16.

There are further concerns over fellow centre-half Antonio Rudiger (€5.5m), too.

“Rudiger has a bit of a problem with his thigh. We’ll have to see what happens. I hope it’s nothing serious. We’ll see. That could be quite problematic.” – Julian Nagelsmann on Antonio Rudiger

Overall, Germany hardly covered themselves in glory here and often looked vulnerable, with the Swiss compact and hard to beat in their 3-4-2-1 set-up.

They almost leapfrogged the Germans into first place, too, at least until substitute Niclas Fullkrug (€7.0m) salvaged a point for the hosts with a late equaliser.

Nagelsmann opted for rhythm with his starting XI, sticking with the same line-up for the third straight game.

Admittedly, Switzerland rode their luck at times, but Germany’s front four never really clicked despite dominating possession.

Kai Havertz (€7.5m) did at least rack up six shots, with one of his efforts looping off his shoulder onto the top of the crossbar.

It wasn’t a vintage night for either Jamal Musiala (€8.5m) or Florian Wirtz (€7.5m), however.

The pair combined for just one shot and were taken off early once again, as Nagelsmann looked to shake things up in the final-third. Wirtz is now averaging only 64.7 minutes per appearance at Euro 2024, a concerning stat.

Still, Germany progress as winners and will play the runners-up in England’s group in the round of 16.

GERMANY OPTIONS FOR THE LAST 16

XHAKA AND AKANJI IMPRESS

As for Switzerland, they will face the second-place team in Group B – likely Italy or Croatia.

This will be the sixth tournament in succession in which they have progressed from their group, and based on Sunday’s performance, no one will want to face them.

Tactically, they played a very good game, defending resolutely for large periods.

Player of the Match Granit Xhaka (€6.0m) was superb anchoring the midfield, Manuel Akanji (€5.0m) racked up another six ball recoveries, while Dan Ndoye’s (€5.5m) pace caused problems on the counter.

Remo Freuler (€5.5m) supplied the assist for the latter’s opener, while Ruben Vargas (€6.0m) almost added a second, only for his strike to be ruled out for offside.

“I’m happy we’re unbeaten. It wasn’t enough to get first place, but it’s positive. It’s a team that works hard, with the right team spirit. The system works, the strategy works, players who come on do well.” – Murat Yakin

SCOTLAND 0-1 HUNGARY

SALLAI LIVELY

Hungary forward Roland Sallai (€5.5m) assisted Hungary’s winning goal on Sunday, in turn claiming the Player of the Match award.

In a lively display, the Freiburg man produced three shots and created a further two big chances.

Dominik Szoboszlai (€7.0m), however, disappointed from a Fantasy perspective. So often the main man for Hungary, he often found himself dropping deep in an attempt to get his team up the pitch.

He did at least earn an additional point for five ball recoveries but was trumped in that particular department by Willi Orban (€4.5m), with 11.

Following the result, Hungary are still in with a shout of progressing to the last 16 as one of the best third-place finishers but do have a -3 goal difference. They also lacked a sustained attacking threat here, so it’s unlikely they’ll pick up too many suitors, even if they qualify.

Scotland, meanwhile, are packing their bags.

EURO 2024: BEST THIRD-PLACED TEAMS AS IT STANDS

Pos Group Team P W D L GD Pts 1 D Austria 2 1 0 1 1 3 2 E Slovakia 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 A Hungary 3 1 0 2 -3 3 4 C Slovenia 2 0 2 0 0 2 5 B Albania 2 0 1 1 -1 1 6 F Czechia 2 0 1 1 -1 1

The four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16

