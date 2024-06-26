11
  1. Scratch
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    First go at a draft

    Pickford, Costa
    Carvajal, Cucurella, VVD, Rudiger, Guehi
    Nico Williams, Rodri, Gundogan, Sabitzer, Bruno
    Mbappe, Gakpo, Kane

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Surprised no one is going with morata

      1. Scratch
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        I have maximum Spain and Morata isn't on pens

  2. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Current draft with 5.5m itb:

    Mbappe-Gakpo-CR
    Baumg-Bellingham-Ruiz-Musiala-Gundo
    Mittelstadt-Guehi-Cucurella-Kounde-N.Mendes
    Simon-Verbruggen

    CR is there cause I don't know what attacker I want :/.

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      I have similar team but different players.
      Have bruno, saka morata carvajal saliba pepe
      Pickford pentz

    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Geez mate, forget about Bellingham.

  3. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    54 mins ago

    If you saved your WC for the knockouts, is it better to go aggressive now and punt on more differentials then WC it next round or play normally and keep WC as an emergency in case of upsets?

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Go aggressive.. template team anyways flopping

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Go aggressive, go Morata!

  4. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    When do player prices rise?
    Cheers!

  5. Klopp's Kids
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Costa / Simon
    Trippier / Mittelstadt / Guehi / Mendes (!) / Cucurella
    Musiala / Baumgartner / Gundogan / De Bruyne / Fernandes
    Kane / Gakpo / Mbappe

    Any differentials you'd add? 0.5 ITB. WC intact.

    Don't think any of them make my team:

    -Mikautazdze
    -Fullkrug (risky)
    -Schranz
    -Arnautovic
    -Rodri
    -Sabitzer
    -B. Silva

    Also, should I consider?

    -van Dijk
    -Akanji
    -Donnarumma
    -Any Romanian attackers?

