  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Martinez needs his head examined; playing Ronaldo is a joke but obviously he's not calling the shots on that one. But playing Palhinha, an important player and card magnet who is already on 1 YC is brainless.

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Absolutely no idea why Ronaldo is playing in a dead rubber for them when he is resting everyone else

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Wants to score goals

        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          To add to his 750 career goals? Or whatever that number is

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            He’s 5 off 900 I think

    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      If I'm not mistaken, that looks more like Ronaldo asking Martinez to play v Georgia.
      He clearly wants to get another golden boot against soft opposition, not like work/life balance is a problem in the Saudi league....

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        Sometimes if u r too desperate u don't get it..

  2. fantasist
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Georgia 1-0

  3. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Fcking lol... Portugal concede.

  4. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Yeaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/06/26/group-e-team-news-trossard-starts-no-mudryk/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26634414

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Great punt

    2. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Fair play

      Had Chakvetadze for md1 but didn't have the stomach to try any more.

  5. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    My defence is saving me this week.
    7,
    7, 8, 8, 7

    All my attackers bar Mbappe blanked

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Actually, who got POTM in the Belgium game?

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Kdb

      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        KDB

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Lovely!

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Captained Lukaku though…

      3. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Ukraine player probably

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          33 mins ago

          Egg on my face, thought he was poor

          1. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            32 mins ago

            He was. No idea how he got it

            1. FPL Blow-In
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Most Insta followers

  6. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Red card for czech player.. 2nd yellow actually

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Must be fuming if you're a Czech supporter, you'd rather concede a goal than go down to 10 with 70 mins left to play.

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        It was their attacker also. Replacement for injured schick

        1. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Convenient seeing as he probably would've been subbed off if another player got a RC.

  7. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Ronaldo cap fail so Lukaku cappers don't feel left out!

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yc now.. would be funny if he gets red now to be suspended for r16

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Because, of course....

    2. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Too busy throwing the toys out the pram

  8. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Bizarrely hungary need Portugal to score now to progress.. only to face Portugal in r6

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Its also in Portugals interest to equalise. If they lose they lose they face Netherlands.. if they don't lose they play hungary

  9. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Official slogan of Euro 2024: “He’s due”

  10. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    those without WC left for KO, we might in trouble. gonna be tough to get 15 players for both the QFs and SFs

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Gonaa get triple Germany maybe triple spain 2 Austrians.. not sure about the rest

    2. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'll be happy as long as I get 11 lol

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Points or players?

        1. dirtmcgirt
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Haha you got me there

          I usually suck in the knockouts so not too implausible

    3. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Just gotta hope you pick mostly players from the teams who progress forward

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      You can always take hits and use points gained earlier.

  11. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Czechs are gonna keep it at 0-0 until 70 minutes, then try and score at the end so Turkey can't respond.
    If that does happen.... Turkey crash out which will be tough to accept considering they had a 96% chance of progressing beforehand.

    1. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looks like Turkey have had the stuffing knocked out of them

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ukraine could and perhaps should have done that to Belgium

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        just now

        For sure, ultimately those teams suffered the same problem as Group C.
        Each one could progress, and didn't want to commit due to events in the "other game".
        Once Ukraine knew they were in trouble, they actually had some good chances after 80 minutes.

  12. Not again Shirley
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I have just re read the rules regarding number of players per team permitted and number of transfers. Seems a little odd as, for the final for example, you can have 8 players per team so basically everyone will have pretty much the same team! Semi and final could be useful to have LL and WC.

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not really. Just 1 or 2 gamex to play with fot a wc or LL

      1. Not again Shirley
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Hope you’re right as I have used both already (although so have a decent rank because of it).

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Are you joking?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        4 players per team in final would be better(?)

        1. Not again Shirley
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I guess the game is quite generous to let you have 5 transfers for the final and as most teams will already have some players from finalists in their squad then easy enough to field 11 (of which most teams will be pretty much same). Maybe was correct decision to play LL and WC already.

  13. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Lol. Schick who is not playing with a yellow card! And he is suspended for r16 if czechs progress!

    1. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Lmao

      Do you get minus points for him if he's in the line up or you forgot to sub him out now?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        I'd guess so 😉

        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yes. He is on minus 1. Lol

  14. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Rafael Leao got 2 yellow cards due to diving and was suspended for MD3.
    His replacement.... Pedro Neto, has been booked for diving.......

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haha same thought

  15. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    Neto yc for diving.. what cheats Portugal are.. leao 2 yellows for diving and suspended. His replacement neto now yc for diving

  16. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Turkey score. Czechs are out. No way with 10 men they turn it around

  17. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Georgia penalty. Bit soft

  18. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Albania 2-0

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Who are they playing tonight?

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Apologies, Georgia

        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Great game. Half an hour to go and we're already in that place where its end to end and wide open. Might see another 3 or 4 before the end here.

  19. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    If Georgia win so we(England) play them!?! And not Holland

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      *dont we

    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      I’ve lost track mate 🙂

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haha me too!!

    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      If Georgia win, we play Slovakia, otherwise it's the Dutch

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Ah fabulous!!! Cheers mate!!! It’s so confusing haha

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Can't stand this third place b*llocks myself

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 12 Years
            15 mins ago

            Dunno, I'm glad the Tories will be third placed

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              13 mins ago

              Should mean they don't qualify for the next election though

              1. BUZZBOMB
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Doesnt matter who wins an election. We always get the Government.

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Not getting into it on here, but this one will matter massively

      2. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Dont see georgia not winning now. But don't underestimate the slovaks.

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah definitely not mate!!

  20. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Portugal vs slovenia. England vs slovakia.
    Spain vs Georgia. Romania vs Netherlands

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Austria vs turkey

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thank you

  21. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    This Ronaldo fellow is a bit of a whinger, heading for a 2nd yellow for diving or dissent at this rate

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hence subbed out now

  22. F4L
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    why did Portugal revert to a 3 back after having much more success in a 4 back vs turkey

  23. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Czechs equalise. Not over yet. One more and turkey are out

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      great fight from the czechs

  24. SM001
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who was MOTM for Belgium v Ukraine?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      kdb

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Magritte

  25. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Southgate- not a great manager but a very lucky one!

  26. BUZZBOMB
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Some hearts in this Georgia team. 24th ranked team. Hope you are watching Scotland.

  27. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    That last minute hungary goal now looking worthless

