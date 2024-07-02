Austria v Turkey team news: Baumgartner in, Calhanoglu banned

Tuesday night brings more European Championship knockout stage action and team news has arrived from the Round of 16 clash between Austria and Turkey. It kicks off at 20:00 BST in Leipzig.

These two nations faced in a March friendly that ended 6-1 to Ralf Rangnick’s side thanks to a Michael Gregoritsch (€6.4m) hat-trick. Yet the forward is now watching from the sidelines as Marko Arnautovic (€7.0m) is preferred up front.

After finishing ahead of France and the Netherlands in Group D, many see the impressive Austrians as dark horses. They’ve made four changes here, as Maximilian Wober (€4.4m), Alexander Prass (€6.1m), Florian Grillitsch (€5.5m) and the suspended Patrick Wimmer (€5.4m) make way for Christoph Baumgartner (€6.6m), Konrad Laimer (€6.0m), Phillipp Mwene (€4.5m) and Kevin Danso (€4.4m).

Fresh from his Matchday 3 goal, Marcel Sabitzer (€6.6m) remains in the line-up. As does right-back Stefan Posch (€4.5m), who ended the group stage as Fantasy’s number one defender for attempts (five) and shots on target (three).

Turkey, just like Austria, won two of their three group outings. But this young squad will have to achieve this victory without banned duo Hakan Calhanoglu (€6.5m) and Samet Akaydin (€4.0m).

Replacing them is Orkun Kokcu (€6.0m) and Abdulkerim Bardakci (€4.4m), whilst Kaan Ayhan (€4.4m) comes in for Salih Ozcan (€5.4m).

Whoever wins this will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, following earlier developments in Munich.

MATCHDAY 4 TEAM NEWS

Austria XI – Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Schmid; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

Turkey XI – Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoglu; Yuksek, Ayhan; Guler, Kokçu, Yildiz; Yılmaz

