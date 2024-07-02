16
Dugout Discussion July 2

Austria v Turkey team news: Baumgartner in, Calhanoglu banned

16 Comments
Share

Tuesday night brings more European Championship knockout stage action and team news has arrived from the Round of 16 clash between Austria and Turkey. It kicks off at 20:00 BST in Leipzig.

These two nations faced in a March friendly that ended 6-1 to Ralf Rangnick’s side thanks to a Michael Gregoritsch (€6.4m) hat-trick. Yet the forward is now watching from the sidelines as Marko Arnautovic (€7.0m) is preferred up front.

After finishing ahead of France and the Netherlands in Group D, many see the impressive Austrians as dark horses. They’ve made four changes here, as Maximilian Wober (€4.4m), Alexander Prass (€6.1m), Florian Grillitsch (€5.5m) and the suspended Patrick Wimmer (€5.4m) make way for Christoph Baumgartner (€6.6m), Konrad Laimer (€6.0m), Phillipp Mwene (€4.5m) and Kevin Danso (€4.4m).

Fresh from his Matchday 3 goal, Marcel Sabitzer (€6.6m) remains in the line-up. As does right-back Stefan Posch (€4.5m), who ended the group stage as Fantasy’s number one defender for attempts (five) and shots on target (three).

Turkey, just like Austria, won two of their three group outings. But this young squad will have to achieve this victory without banned duo Hakan Calhanoglu (€6.5m) and Samet Akaydin (€4.0m).

Replacing them is Orkun Kokcu (€6.0m) and Abdulkerim Bardakci (€4.4m), whilst Kaan Ayhan (€4.4m) comes in for Salih Ozcan (€5.4m).

Whoever wins this will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, following earlier developments in Munich.

MATCHDAY 4 TEAM NEWS

Austria XI – Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Schmid; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

Turkey XI – Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoglu; Yuksek, Ayhan; Guler, Kokçu, Yildiz; Yılmaz

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Euro 2024 tournament data in it.

Plus, there are all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will cease on July 1, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

16 Comments Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Grand Vienna Derby.

    Open Controls
  2. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Baumgartner, you are my only hope

    Open Controls
  3. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    I predict Mwene points from this match

    Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Let's go Sabitzerrr!

    Open Controls
  5. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Calling it early.... the most entertaining game of this Euros coming up right now

    Open Controls
  6. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Goal fest coming, Baumgartner close already.

    Open Controls
  7. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Wow, what a start.

    1-0 Turkey.

    Open Controls
  8. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    Downgartner

    Open Controls
  9. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Baumgartner injured

    Open Controls
  10. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    I think I chose the wrong Austrian

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      At the end of the match, we all might have done that.

      Open Controls
    2. Welcome to Har vitzvah
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I chose three Austrain and they are all wrong. Don't be hard on yourself. I'm the clown here.

      Open Controls
  11. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    white guys with braids always makes me laugh... hahaha youre not a 12 year old girl on holiday in Mallorca XD

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, cause that hairstyle is the heritage of 12 year old girls in Mallorca

      Open Controls
    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      just now

      12 year old girls your specialist subject?

      Open Controls
  12. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    just now

    They all thought Türkiye is shite but look at how wrong they are 😆

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.