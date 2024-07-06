England and Switzerland meet at the Dusseldorf Arena in the first Euro 2024 quarter-final to take place today.

Kick-off is at 17:00 BST.

Gareth Southgate makes one enforced change from the 2-1 win over Slovakia, as Ezri Konsa comes in for the suspended Marc Guehi.

England are expected to move to a three-at-the-back system, with Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka potentially deployed as wing-backs.

As for Switzerland, Granit Xhaka is passed fit to start despite an abductor problem, so Murat Yakin names the same starting XI that beat Italy 2-0 in the round of 16.

Sven Widmer returns from his ban and is named among the substitutes.

The winners of this tie will play the Netherlands or Turkey, who face off later on.

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Konsa, Trippier, Mainoo, Rice, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Switzerland XI: Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Ndoye, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer, Rieder, Vargas, Embolo

