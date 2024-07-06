267
267 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Never a good idea to let defenders take the first penalty

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Yes awful penalty by akanji. Wrong choice

      Open Controls
  2. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    yes Saka!

    Open Controls
  3. Travel Notes
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Yes.

    Open Controls
  4. JBG
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    England v France(if that is the final) will be the worst final ever.

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Spain vs England would be something. 5-0?

      Open Controls
  5. Travel Notes
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    All five pens.... Congratulations Gordan Pickford.

    Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    ITS

    Open Controls
  7. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Dang, Trent keeping Southgate ball alive

    Open Controls
  8. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Skin of their teeth, but they did survive.

    CG England.

    Open Controls
  9. el polako
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    If Greece could do it, England can.

    Open Controls
    1. Travel Notes
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      And Denmark.

      Open Controls
      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Greeks kept it clean in the KO though. And we're far inferior team on paper than England.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        That comma was extra, don't know why I did that. Autocorrect

        Open Controls
  10. F4L
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    does Southgate have the balls to drop Kane? such a passenger

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
  11. F4L
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    saka motm

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Awesom! My only england player!

      Open Controls
  12. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    We are one step closer to most boring final.. france vs England

    Open Controls
  13. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Best England penalty performance I've ever seen.
    More drills tomorrow

    Open Controls
  14. Welcome to Har vitzvah
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Such a shame Watkins after the monstrous season hes had, he is not getting any chance. He can go wide, play centre.

    No room for Kane and Foden and yet they keep playing 90 mins plus.

    Open Controls
  15. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    well done England, well played Switzerland.

    Open Controls
  16. Naby K8a
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Those pens show how much of a extremely talented & technical England squad this is. Southgate needs to get more of them in regular play, but still through

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Some Twitter tactico nonsense to think pens correlates with talent haha

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
      2. Naby K8a
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        You’re saying they’re not brilliant technically? Lol. Learn the game

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Some obviously are but you can’t tell that from their penalties hahaha

          Toney’s probably the best taker in the squad and I wouldn’t call him “technical”

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.