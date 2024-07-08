18
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    “Price reveals. Position changes. Exciting NEW features that will change your strategies and make this a season like no other. All will be revealed soon…”

    Didn't FPL claim there would be new exciting features last season - but not much changed at the start of the season. Eventually they brought in the Challenge game...

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      5.0 Palmer was an exciting enabling feature last season.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        56 mins ago

        Not at the very start of the season, it was more of a developing feature that started gw7.

  2. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Thanks SW

    Sounds very interesting SW - I'm guessing word on the street...

    Do you know when its going to be release.

    I really hope massive changes & with mid-fielders that play attacking change otherwise
    with form & teams too many temp plate teams

  3. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    It said new position.
    My best guess it that DM will get the spotlight.
    So there will be a sub-position in midfielder
    For years they are being neglected, we still picking Salah 12.5 m rather than Kante 6m.
    Good change, love to see it.

    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      58 mins ago

      There are 500 ish PL players to be picked, yet maybe we only picking not even 20% of it all season.
      Time to maximize all the players on the list and make the game more interesting.
      Remember how template is our team, all season maybe it just hover not lower than 70%. Lack of viable player have contribution on it.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      Where is it said there would be "new position"? What I read was "position changes" which happens every season.

      1. chocolove
        • 13 Years
        43 mins ago

        Thats what I interpreted about "position change".
        Pure speculation tho.

        It won't change the fact that template, lack of viable player pool dragged us down year by year with the increasing fpl players number.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          39 mins ago

          I think it just refers to Havertz getting reclassified as a forward - that sort of thing.

    3. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Have played FPL for 7-8 years now. Really enjoying it too.

      But I do also feel like that a few changes could be made to make it less 'template' and more open.

      I feel like a DM position with points for tackles/regaining the ball(like UEFA) could be fun.
      I also feel like the pricing is generally too low. I guess it is too accommodate the 10m out of 11m playing the game. For them to pick more known players makes it more fun and easier to put out a decent side at the very beginning. But it does also remove many split decisions for the invested managers - since it is more or less safe and logic to go with 11/15 of the same players like everyone else.

      I would like FPL to drop prices on players with 'zero to no' chance of time on the pitch. Third/fourth choice GK's, Why not make Cedric, Tomkins and Dummet even cheaper. Make it a viable strategy to gamble not to count on bench players? You could have a stronger XI but will pay heavily if your player is injured in warm up, make you stress if your players is yellow flagged with a knock(since you got no cover), and maybe even force you into a -4 or -8 to field XI since you got no value tied in your benchies?.
      I feel like that would really divide how we would play differently (more or less risk averse players will win/lose at certain times throughout the season).

      And they should price penalty takers higher than the last few seasons. I've opted for 6-7 penaltytakers throughout the entire last season. That would make me rethink how to set up the team.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        They can’t make them too cheap because as soon as someone good gets injured, you end up with Liverpool’s keeper for 4m

    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Were not picking Salah over Kante. Were picking Olise over Kante

  4. RamboRN
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Ruiz likely to play for Spain? I saw he got injured but didn't see how bad and can't find much news about him

    1. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      You'll see Spain's lineup before the deadline

  5. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Best pick:

    A) Rodri
    B) Simons

    At the moment, I have 4 Spain and 2 Dutch.

    Cheers.

