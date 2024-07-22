109
FPL 2024/25: Do any of the Spurs defenders appeal?

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2024/25, we’ll be welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers for the new campaign. Here, FPL Family’s Sam – who has five top 40k finishes in the last seven seasons – assesses the defensive options from her beloved Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs defenders

It may come as a shock to read that the first thing I do when FPL goes live isn’t to look at the full list of Spurs prices! But after I have auto-picked, checked my team ID and added the premium picks, the pull of my girlhood club is too strong. I soon find myself staring at the player list to work out how I will invest. Owning Spurs’ players in FPL always gives me a special kind of thrill.

With Spurs’ attacking football under Ange Postecoglou, the likes of Son Heungmin (£10.0m), Brennan Johnson (£6.5m), James Maddison (£7.5m) and Richarlison (£7.0m) will probably be the ones that managers turn their attentions to.

However, for me, the real interest at Spurs this year could come in the form of a defender – even with a lack of clean sheets last season.

When the Premier League announced the five Spurs prices on Saturday evening, my attention was drawn to Pedro Porro (£5.5m), Guglielmo Vicario (£5.0m) and Destiny Udogie (£5.0m). Last season, Spurs kept just seven shut-outs, four of these coming in the opening nine Gameweeks. Of the defensive players on the books, only Cristian Romero (£5.0m), Porro and Vicario started all seven of those matches.

2023/24 Defensive Numbers

Over the course of the season, Spurs were injury and suspension hit at the back. Romero and Udogie were both sent off against Chelsea in Gameweek 11. Micky van de Ven‘s (£4.5m) injury in that match also meant he didn’t feature again until Gameweek 21. The lack of consistency in the Spurs’ defensive line-ups last season certainly didn’t help their fruitless pursuit of clean sheets. Indeed, the only ever-present was the goalkeeper.

PlayerStartsClean SheetsFPL ReturnsPoints Per StartTotal FPL Points
Guglielmo Vicario38772.9112
Pedro Porro357183.9136
Cristian Romero337123.2107
Destiny Udogie285102.879
Micky Van De Ven2758381
Emerson Royal11011.627
Radu Dragusin4112.514

The lack of clean sheets may well put many FPL managers off investing in the Lilywhites. I certainly understand why! However, with more consistency in the back four, or even back five if Postecoglou decides to play Radu Dragusin (£4.5m) alongside Romero and van de Ven, the defensive numbers should improve.

For FPL managers, there are some nice options at three different price points. Each of the Spurs defenders offers a form of attacking threat; it just depends on your available budget and which metric you want to back.

Attacking Numbers and Bonus Points

Spurs defenders

Above: Spurs players sorted by xGI in 2023/24

Pedro Porro

Only Alfie Doughty (12) registered more attacking returns than Porro (11) last season. In total in 2023/24, the Spaniard recorded three goals and eight assists. His 18 returns were only bettered by Arsenal trio Ben White (£6.5m), William Saliba (£6.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.0m).

Porro was top for expected goal involvement (xGI) across the Spurs backline last time out with 8.98, not far behind striker Richarlison (£7.0m). Porro also had 12 shots on target, again top amongst the Lilywhites’ defenders. This, at first glance, appears positive for the new Bonus Points System (BPS). Indeed, it ranks him tied fourth across the defenders in the game.

Spurs defenders

Above: FPL defenders sorted by shots on target in 2023/24

However, these numbers are relatively low when compared to the attacking assets in FPL. So, the overall impact on the BPS metrics will be small, especially if Spurs fail to keep a clean sheet.

To counter this, though, Porro was already third for baseline BPS amongst the defenders last time out.

Porro registered 136 points in the game last season; again this was only bettered by the three from the other side of north London. All of this justifies Porro coming in at £0.5m more than Udogie and Romero.

Cristian Romero

  1. hoya4life3381
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    A: Haaland + Saka + Gordon + Bailey (given Diaby leaving) for 39 total

    B: Salah + Foden + Watkins + Havertz

    Both options have 1 City, 1 Arsenal, and 1 Villa. Also helps me settle Salah versus Haaland :).

    Which do you guys like?

    Open Controls
    1. hoya4life3381
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Both A and B are 39 points to help be fair comparison.

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I prefer B

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Think
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Option (A) have 3 talisman from respective teams - Haaland,saka & Gordan. 2 penalty takers - 2 players with successful consecutive seasons (Haaland & Saka).
        Option (B) have 2 talisman from respective teams - Salah & Watkins. 1 penalty taker - salah - 2 players with successful consecutive seasons (Salah & Watkins).

        Doden benefited from unavailability of KDB and villa have to deal with Champions league.
        Hope this helps - Decision is yours.

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Great article. Food for thought on Porro. Might go early with him

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      He finished well. I thought about it, but would rather have Gvardiol and Arsenal

      Open Controls
  3. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Currently on Porro myself as the extra 0.5 gets me Eze over MGW.

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I prefer MGW from the off tbh

      Open Controls
  4. Reedy
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Dear Scouts:

    I'm afraid I must broach a matter of some delicacy. You see, some days ago you promised me one free month's membership and, ha, you won't believe this - but you seem to have forgotten to provide it!

    ...I know, I was shocked too. But I'm certain that now I've brought this to your attention, it will be swiftly remedied. In fact, I'll wait.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      FanTeam Beat the Pundits? You should have received an email from FanTeam with the instructions on 17th July. If not email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

      Open Controls
      1. Reedy
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Cheers mate! Yes I've filled in the form, I suppose they just haven't got around to doling them out yet.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Should be in the pipeline then. Got a contact at FanTeam we can chase it up with & he's responded very quickly before so shouldn't be a problem

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Sent him a message

            Open Controls
          2. Reedy
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Thanks. I forgot the delay could be at their end. Anyway there's not really any urgency, I was just poking a little fun because of some of the lengthy waits I (and others) have been subjected to in the past! 😀

            Open Controls
    2. Reedy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Hm, couldn't help noticing that a further ten minutes have elapsed, and still no shiny green badge.

      But I daresay they've snapped to behind the scenes, and the wheels are in motion. Perhaps I'm just at the back of a very long list, since they promised membership to everyone that beat their team in the Fanteam 'Beat The Pundits' League.

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Grey badges for members, green badges for mods and cons.

        Open Controls
        1. Reedy
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Oh that's right. Dull grey badge

          Open Controls
  5. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Hi guys, not changed this for a few days. Any thoughts?

    Flekken
    Porro, Maatsen, Mykolenko
    Salah, Foden, Palmer, Eze, Gordon
    Havertz, Isak

    Valdimarsson, Robinson, Faes, Stewart

    Open Controls
    1. hoya4life3381
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I like to do defensive pairs at 4.5 Crystal + Everton or even Villa + Forest or Villa and Newcastle. Basically the matchups alternate between weeks in the first part of season. Like last year, Crystal and Everton were a pair and you could alternate the goalies or defenses. It helps potentially to maximize the 4.5 defenders

      Open Controls
    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Villa have 3 left backs on their books

      Foden I don't think is guaranteed to start GW1

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Digne is going to be sold and they paid 40m for Maatsen. Potential problems around rotation during the CL. Gw5 and Gw6

        Open Controls
    3. Skragnarok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      Like it, I'm on same mid but downgraded porro for Watkins instead Havertz. Yours might be better

      Open Controls
    4. Jrot94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Very similar team

      I’ve gone Watkins instead of foden. Gives me a better shot to a 4.5 player who is active (MF vs striker) and an extra 0.5 to invest in defense (I’d like to have a 6.0 defender slot filled)

      But these are all coin flips

      Open Controls
  6. fauxnacho
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Decision for me is Foden and no bench at all, or Odegaard and two 4.5 defenders in rotation (van de Ven likely one of them).

    Konsa, Mykolenko, 4.0, 4.0
    Konsa, Mykolenko, two of vdV/Yoro/Dunk/Burn/ etc...

    Hard choice. That 1.0 is crucial for rotation but Foden is a better asset than Odegaard.

    Open Controls
    1. hoya4life3381
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      What other Arsenal or City players do you have?

      Open Controls
      1. fauxnacho
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Haaland and Saliba

        Open Controls
        1. fauxnacho
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          And Havertz

          Open Controls
          1. hoya4life3381
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            So you have Haaland and Havertz as attackers?

            Putting Saliba into different category since he is defender.

            Then you are deciding on Foden or Odegard?

            Do you have Palmer, Isak, or Watkins? Just trying to get a sense of where else you have gone?

            Open Controls
            1. fauxnacho
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              Sure bro appreciate it.

              Henderson, 4.0
              Saliba, Konsa, Mykolenko, X, X.
              Palmer, Foden/Odegaard, Gordon, 5.0, 4.5
              Haaland, Isak, Havertz

              The X, X in defence will be 4.5 and 4.5 if I get Odegaard, or
              4.0 and 4.0 if I get Foden.

              The 5.0 and 4.5 midfield spots will be filled on pre-season performances; currently looking at Morgan Rogers from Villa (5.0).

              Open Controls
              1. Alan Watts
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                Like it..this is the way Im going..

                Nkunku for Gordon, hard to ignore the value

                Gvardiol for Saliba....goal threat/fixtures

                Open Controls
              2. hoya4life3381
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                I would probably downgrade Foden / Odegard to upgrade the 5.0 midfielder to at least a 5.5 like Hudson Odoi or a 6.5. The reason is you are probably going 3-4-3 so you want your 4th midfielder to be a little more valuable. That usually scores more than a 4th defender.

                Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      You could always go Bruno instead of Odergaard, apparently the new bonus points system for fouls on a player could benefit him.

      Open Controls
      1. fauxnacho
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Yeah I've thought about Bruno, I slightly prefer Odegaard from the two of them but there's not a lot in it.
        I am cautious of putting too much stock in the attacking BPS changes; they seem minimal. I think the defensive ones will have more impact than the attacking ones.
        Cheers

        Open Controls
  7. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1815409447323512996?t=3ZoMbPgNSiA44BoMoXnmFQ&s=19

    Chelsea GKs clear avoid probably.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Indeed. I reluctantly took Sanchez out yesterday.

      Open Controls
      1. Steal Your Faes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Might land in the same spot, but for now he's keeping the seat warm on my roster until August 15 or so. I suspect there might be a bunch of "who do you think the best 4.5 GK is" questions coming around that time if Chelsea still don't have it sorted.

        Open Controls
  8. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Aah the good ol' dilemma of picking a team gw1. Early thought and suggestions here please? 1.0 itb

    Flekken 4.0
    Konsa Gvardiol Porro Faes THB
    Salah Foden Eze Gordon Winks
    Watkins Isak Havertz.

    Upgrade keepers?

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Porro a poor pick for me

      Maddison available so will hog set pieces
      New bonus point system impacts Porro (I think he would be 12 points worse off?)
      Spurs defence is quite poor

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thank you. Cam go to Ben White with 1.0 itb

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Don't do that - Porro has two very nice starting fixtures can be shipped for Villa/Chelsea

          Open Controls
          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Nah I'm not. Just want some insight...

            Open Controls
  9. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    After the will Palmer improve this season question, is the will Haaland revert to outperform his xg like first season instead of underperform like last season...

    Im betting on the former, means cant ignore as captain option esp. in gw 2

    With new lowkey manager after losing Klopp an aging Salah with one eye on Saudi might be the right omission

    Open Controls
    1. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      *Haaland had similar xg last 2 seasons, 270 points vs 230 points

      Open Controls
  10. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Still on this. Not perfect but covers most to be fully satisfied.

    Verbruggen
    Porro Burn Hall
    Salah Saka Kudus CHO
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Bentley Franca Castagne Okoli

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Kudus going under the radar it seems. 6.5m for him, whilst the new BPS benefits him massively, is cheap.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Yeah but I don't rate Loppy as an attacking manager. Can see a lot of low-scoring games.

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Kudus is one of the very few who will benefit from the new BPS and has had a downgrade, which might I add doesn’t seem worthy.

          Lopetegui at home should be good, though…right?

          With Kudus, it’s whether getting on him now is too soon.

          Open Controls
  11. DavvaMC
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Don't know too much about Maatsen, is he considered attacking, and worth considering perhaps over Munoz or alongside Munoz?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I believe so. If he nails down that attacking left berth, he'll be golden.

      Open Controls
    2. fauxnacho
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Villa fan here; expect heavy rotation at LB especially if we don't sell Digne or Moreno (no indication that we will thus far). Only Konsa and Torres are nailed. There are safer minutes options at Maatsen's price

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thanks for this, probably best to avoid until we know more info.

        Open Controls
  12. madhatter_129
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    I have Porro at the moment, but may change before the season starts as it feels like too much money in defence. That is partly because I have Robertson for Liverpool coverage until we get an idea of which attackers are likely to play most.

    Sels (Sanchez)
    Gvardiol - Robertson - Porro (Mykoleno - Barco)
    Palmer - Saka - Foden - Gordon - Rogers
    Isak - Havertz (Munoz)

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      This is a really good draft. Back yourself.

      Open Controls
      1. madhatter_129
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Cheers - just worried about those Liverpool fixtures without one of their attackers, and also a lack of Palace coverage.

        Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Way too heavy at the back always fails

      Open Controls
      1. madhatter_129
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        I know, and I wasn't going to go there this season. But with Haaland and Salah overpriced (IMO) compared to some of the alternatives, and because I like to have a couple of underpriced (IMO) options from the off, that's the budget I was left with for my defence! I might downgrade 1 of them and get Watkins instead of Havertz, that's an option.

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          I like at least 1 probable favourite captain option. But that too does not always work out. Anyway, Robbo and Saka and a gk to Konsa and Salah and 4.0 for me

          Open Controls
  13. InsertPunHere
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Is this Haaland/Salah-only draft any good?

    Pope | Ward
    Munoz | Konsa | Mykolenko | Castagne | Faes
    Salah | Gordon | Eze | Nkunku | Hudson-Odoi
    Haaland | Isak | Muniz

    Personally don’t think it’s worth having none of Palmer, Saka, Foden or any premium defenders whatsoever, but I think it’s a draft I’ll be keeping in the back pocket as an option in case the English lads are brought back slowly and De Bruyne stays at City.

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Also removes the need to deal with the current 4.5 GK uncertainty and leaves space for multiple 6.5-7.5s - I have a feeling there’ll be at least two that will pop off early doors.

      Open Controls
    2. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      I don’t like having that extra money on the bench in either CHO or Muniz every week. But I suck at FPL so don’t listen to me!

      Open Controls
  14. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Man Utd fans. Thoughts on Højlund's prospects this season?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Can’t see him doing much more than he did last season unless he massively sorts his movement out.

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Do you have any faith in van Nistelrooij getting a tune out of him?

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Between that and Zirkzee threatening his minutes, I really hope he can kick on. Worried that we haven’t improved our suicidal midfield though.

            Open Controls
    2. The Yam Bandit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      No Salah/Haaland. Thoughts? Is Salah essential?

      Onana, Turner
      Burn, Gvardiol, TAA, Gabriel, Faes
      Bruno F, Odegaard, Rogers, Palmer, Mbuemo
      Isaak, Solanke, Havertz

      Open Controls
      1. InsertPunHere
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Surely move one of Bruno and Odegaard down and the other up? Don’t think either Salah or Haaland are essential, but if you don’t have them then I’d say Foden certainly is.

        Open Controls
    3. KieranKA
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Hi folks. My team currently looks like this:

      Sánchez 4.0
      Konsa Burn v.d.Ven ___ 4.0
      Salah Gordon Nkunku ___ ___
      Haaland Isak ___

      A: Andersen, Eze, Winks, Darwin
      B: Gabriel, Eze, Bailey, 4.5 FW
      C: 4.0 DF, Bailey, Winks, Watkins
      D: 4.0 DF, Saka, Winks, João Pedro

      For scenarios B-C:
      1. Bailey
      2. Szoboszlai

      Open Controls
      1. InsertPunHere
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Joao Pedro is injured, so D a no-go. I’d say A with Muniz and upgrade a defender, because I feel like you need a little more flexibility in your backline and I don’t think Darwin is that good a pick. Bailey is not a bad shout if Diaby goes though, and if you really want another premium mid you could consider downgrading Nkunku a little and getting a slightly more expensive uninjured/nailed third striker.

        Open Controls
    4. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Anything silly here? Haven't followed any prem news during the summer.

      Flekken (Henderson)
      Saliba - Trippier - Porro (Andersen - Barco)
      Palmer - Foden - Diaz - Gordon (Winks)
      Isak - Toney - Darwin

      Obviously no Haaland, I might move one of the forwards to Watkins potentially, but anything glaringly wrong in this setup? 2.0 left in the bank for any early changes needed.

      Open Controls
      1. The Yam Bandit
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Only thing I would say is avoid Liverpool mids/forwards other than Salah currently. Jota, Darwin, Diaz, and Gakpo are all competing for similar slots under a new manager so its a 'wait and see' for me. Toney is increasingly likely to leave Brentford but he's a keep for now imo. Get Trippier out of there, poor end of season and poor Euros.

        Open Controls
      2. InsertPunHere
        • 2 Years
        52 mins ago

        Palace GK situation apparently needs a little monitoring.

        Open Controls
      3. agueroooooney
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks guys

        Open Controls
    5. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Total GW1 points prediction for the below?

      A) B.Fernandes
      B) C.Miguel, van de Ven, Martinez & Hudson-Odoi

      Can't decide if a BB GW1 is worth it, rotating players for first three gameweeks.

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        P.S Oops Ignore this post, made a mistake.

        Open Controls
        1. InsertPunHere
          • 2 Years
          50 mins ago

          Will do.

          Open Controls
        2. Alan The Llama
          • 14 Years
          47 mins ago

          I'll go B to outscore A, tentatively.

          Open Controls
    6. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      I meant to add Chris Wood to B, but Awoniyi may take his place now

      Open Controls
    7. Think
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Gone are the days of Tony pulis. Clean sheets are hard to come and due to new BPS system attacking defender bagging a goal or assist with SOT & Key passes or even pass completions & take ons can also affected negatively when their team concedes a goal or two.

      May be it's better to have cheap defence or pay as high as we can for surety of starts and defender from teams where Clean sheets are nearly guarented.

      What are your thoughts ?

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        I miss the days of Pulis trying to shoehorn six centre backs into his starting line up.

        Open Controls
        1. Think
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          Gus poyet's Sunderland team with relegation escape. PVA & Defoe.

          Open Controls
        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          16 mins ago

          Now Pep and Arteta do it

          Open Controls
          1. Think
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Sean dyche has also done it last time.

            Open Controls
      2. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Still worth splashing out on an Arsenal defender plus someone like Gvardiol. Combine these two with one Everton and you’re gtg

        Open Controls
    8. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Salah’s shaved his head. Means business.

      Open Controls
      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        His balance is not the same anymore

        Open Controls
      2. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Needs curls to curl the ball in the far corner. No curls, no goals 😛

        Open Controls
    9. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      A) Haaland, Gordon, Nkunku
      B) Watkins, Foden, Palmer

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Both equal

        Open Controls
      2. Think
        • 10 Years
        just now

        B ) looks balanced.
        What doden & Palmer have done was incredible, but can they repeat the same ?
        Foden's run through middle was due to injury and non availability of KDB.
        Palmer's first full season was incredible but there is new manager at chelsea.

        Open Controls
    10. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Just read that Pep wants to sign Eze. Can’t wait to see him as a bit part at City rather than the main man at Palace.

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yup. Hope he doesn’t go. Will spend half the season warming the pine.

        Open Controls
    11. The Overthinker
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Taa assist , Salah (g)

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Pre-season?

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          I dont think pool are paying?

          Open Controls
        2. The Overthinker
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Practicing for gw1

          Open Controls
          1. Rasping Drive
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            Living up to your username 😀

            Open Controls
    12. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Tried my first Haaland+Salah draft. Not even remotely awful, im pleseantly surprised.

      Pickford
      Gvardiol, Konsa, Burn
      Salah, Bruno, Gordon, Rogers
      Haaland, Havertz, Muniz

      Fabianski, Andersen, Mykolenko, Winks

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        It's nice 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Think
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Havertz & Bruno for ARS & MUN coverage only ? Or you really think to spend 16.5 on those players.
        You can save and improve your forth mid

        Open Controls
    13. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Will barco get any game time ? Could be the 4m gem this season 🙂

      Open Controls
    14. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Also with Fulham Brighton and Southampton in opening 4 shouldn't Bruno be in more teams ?

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not sure how United will start. Too unpredictable.

        Open Controls
      2. Think
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bruno for steady returns over long term but rather have garba cho for 3 or 4 fixtures for probable explosive returns.

        Open Controls
        1. Think
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Garnacho

          Open Controls
    15. Dennis System
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hmmm no salah or haaland = decent team + bench...??

      Raya
      White - Gvardiol - Burn
      MacAllister - Gordon - Palmer - Eze
      Havertz - Isak - Watkins

      Bench: Sanchez/Nkunku/Branthwaite/Anderson

      Anything obviously terrible?

      Open Controls
    16. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      How’s this 352?

      Sanchez
      Saliba Martinez Myko
      Salah Palmer Foden Gordon Eze
      Havertz Isak

      Bench: Andersen, Fodders

      Open Controls
    17. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      How's this Haaland + Salah draft? Scary thoughts not to have Haaland GW2

      Raya
      Trippier Munoz Mattsen
      Salah Gordon Nkunku CHO
      Haaland Isak Muniz

      4.0 Mykolenko Winks Harwood-Belis

      Open Controls

