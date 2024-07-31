With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2024/25, we’re welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, Pras discusses his two latest drafts, which are based around two separate Wildcard windows.

I’m so happy to be writing my first article of the season for Fantasy Football Scout. The editorial content from Neale, Tom, Marc and the gang has been top-notch as usual. We take their exceptional pre-season articles for granted, but it is my go-to for the latest info, including the minutes tracker, promoted teams, fixtures guide, new transfer impacts etc. I wanted to start the year by stating that it is the best editorial content out there bar none.

Onto FPL, much like everyone else, I am very pleased with the changes this year. I think the game needed minor tweaks, and better pricing and some strategic elements with up to five free transfers does spice things up. In fact, I can’t be the only one going in circles in my draft bouncing from Erling Haaland (£15.0m) only v Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) only or going both; or big at the back v cheap at the back. This is all good and the sign of a well-priced game.

For me in particular, I have landed on a few strategies given these changes.

STRATEGIES

Until some serious £5.5m-£6.0m enablers put their hand up, for me it is Haaland or Salah, not both. I just think there are several good options out there both in defence and attack where that extra saving from the second premium is better spread eg. Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) + Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) v Salah + a £4.5m defender.

(£10.0m) + (£7.0m) v Salah + a £4.5m defender. Given the rule change that we can carry free transfers into the Wildcard, I am planning an early Wildcard this season. Very likely Gameweek 4 or 6. An early Wildcard to capture new info and carry two to three free transfers thereafter should be powerful.

A deeper bench will be handy, to give myself a better chance to accumulate three or four free transfers and deal with fixture swings better.

I will discuss two drafts in this article and each of them relies on a planned Wildcard in the two windows mentioned above. I know pre-planning a Wildcard isn’t for everyone, but given how different the Gameweek 1 teams look just by having a Wildcard two weeks apart, tells me there is merit to planning one. I’ll start from the one that was my first instinct.

GAMEWEEK 6 WILDCARD

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



