  1. Ahtikullervo
    • 6 Years
    2 days, 6 hours ago

    Was wondering that there is so much talk of Håland rising from 14 to 15 million. I think the game changer are much more the new prices of Palmer, Saka, Gordon, Arsenal defence, Watkins, Isak and some others...

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      You do have to question their logic:

      Starting price first season - 11.5
      Scores 272 points with recording breaking goal tally

      Next season price rises 2.5 to 14m.
      Scores 217 points and then rises again to 15m this season!

      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 15 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        Supply and demand, not previous seasons scores.
        If Haaland was 14m again or less his ownership would be over 50% now and likely 70%/80% as the season goes on.

        It clear to me what the strategy is make those playing fpl have to make real sacrifices no matter what structure they chose.

        In other seasons a starting eleven was "obvious" it could be done in a half an hour of thought.

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          2 days, 1 hour ago

          My point is, how can his demand be higher this season than last when he’d just come off a record breaking goal season, and season just gone quite frankly under performed his 14m price.

          1. OHareP
            • 3 Years
            1 day, 20 hours ago

            Maybe FPL have realized, in hindsight, they didn't move Haaland enough at the beginning of last season and thus are doing it this season to compensate

            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              1 day, 8 hours ago

              Possibly yes

  2. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    2 days, 6 hours ago

    Lost last page:

    Pickford
    Gvardiola. Mykolenko. Romero.
    Salah. Son. Amad. Elanga.
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Slicker. Wanks. Barco. Greaves.

    +0.5 in bank for Son to Palmer GW 3

    Thoughts?

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      I would prefer CHO instead of Elanga, seems to have started preseason well. Or even get andreas bench him and start Barco?

      Surprised you are not on Rogers instead of Amad. Amad seems very risky, Rogers less so,

      Structure looks good though. Main drawback is weak bench, limiting options for rotation.

      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        Sweet. Done.

      2. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        Ah CHO/Elanga is Smith Rowe. Will make the amd move though. Cheers

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 15 Years
          2 days, 6 hours ago

          I preferred Andreas because I know what to expect. Benching him gameweek 1. Unlike you I have chosen Wood not Muinz.

          1. jayzico
            • 13 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            Thanks mate. Moves made and really appreciate it. Been going round in circles for days. Big 3 it is + 2 dodge players and lame bench. Nice.

  3. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 6 hours ago

    Callum Wilson train if Isak out, choo choo!!

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Maybe for one/two gameweek, but wilson would be then a transfer or injury waiting to happen.
      I want to try and save transfers not increase likelihood of using them.

  4. Coaly
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 6 hours ago

    RMT

    Henderson
    TAA Gvardiol Gabriel
    Salah Foden Gordon Nkunku
    Watkins Isak Wood

    4.0 Andersen Faes Winks

  5. MHG
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Just starting to get a first draft together.
    Any love for Mainoo here?
    Or Elliot ? both £5.5m
    Thanks

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      This has to be bait lol

    2. Indpush
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 3 hours ago

      Elliot yes, I'm keeping him in mind as well as Bradley and Quansah

  6. Darragh82
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 21 hours ago

    What Fulham and Forest players would you prioritise?? They both have a great run of fixtures and offer nice cheap options which can help bring in some bigger players elsewhere.
    Is ESR an option or a wait and see?
    Which option is better:
    1. ESR and Wood
    2. Muniz and Elanga
    This is just my opinion and I’m thinking I will want cover from each team so can’t decide which is best

