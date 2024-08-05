222
  1. Stardom Ahead
      32 mins ago

      I'm tryna get son, but don't want to give up too much

      A: Son+Konsa+5.5(recommendations open)
      B:Saliba+Nkunku+Luis diaz
      Already got ESR btw

      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Easy A

        1. Stardom Ahead
            17 mins ago

            Yeah I'm leaning that way but which 5.5 to take?

            1. Holmes
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Plenty of 5.5m mid punts available, you will know closer to the deadline

        2. Saint & Reevesy
          • 12 Years
          16 mins ago

          I prefer A in the short term - Arsenal have tricky opening fixtures.

          Re 5.5 - I like Bobb +$0.5 as a short term punt (we'll know more after the Charity Shield).

      2. Saint & Reevesy
        • 12 Years
        30 mins ago

        In your opinion - which combo scores more over the first few GW's (forget captain points as I have salah).

        A, Watkins, Palmer, Saka
        B, Haaland, Nkunku, Eze
        C, Haaland, Nkunka, Rashford

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          B

        2. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          just now

          If Palmer and Saka are ready to start, then A

      3. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        Have found my way to this:

        Flekken
        Robinson Andersen Munoz
        Palmer Jota Mbuemo Bobb
        Haaland Isak Havertz

        Henderson Nkunku Mykolenko Konsa

        1. Zero
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Jota, Bobb, Nkunku all feel a little hit or miss

      4. DavvaMC
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Is Jacob Murphy worth looking at now do you think?

        I think his competition is Almiron, who would be your choice around 5.5M - 6M mid.

