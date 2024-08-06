188
Pro Pundits - Sam August 6

FPL Family’s Sam: Raya as Arsenal coverage + Salah v Jota

188 Comments
With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2024/25, we are welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers for the new campaign. Here, FPL Family’s Sam discusses some Gameweek 1 dilemmas, including ‘coverage’ of Arsenal’s defence and Liverpool’s attack.

Is investing in the Spurs defence?

We’re 10 days away from the start of the season. These are the 10 days where suddenly, I start to question everything.

  • Am I sure that I want player A when I have had them in every draft to date?
  • Is it really sensible to go without player B even though I ruled them out before the game was even live?
  • Should my budget be distributed differently?

These and so many other questions run through my mind on a daily basis at the moment. I don’t think I am alone in this. Choosing your Gameweek 1 team feels so important. Not because you have to achieve a rank you love after Gameweek 1 but because if you make the wrong choices, you can be forced into early Wildcards to fix issues or points hits because players are rising in price etc.

As a ‘content creator’, I feel a level of pressure. There will be people who look at my team and want to copy it and others who want to rip it apart! You only have to read the comments on my first draft video on the Scout YouTube channel to see that…

FPL teams are very personal in the early weeks of the season. It will be different for every manager in terms of which players they are prepared to compromise on and who are their ‘essential’ picks.

Heading into the last pre-season friendlies and the all-important Community Shield, I have big decisions to make.

Premium goalkeeper?

Salah Jota

My preferred strategy is usually to have two rotating £4.5m goalkeepers. For all of my early drafts, I have had a combination of Mark Flekken (£4.5m), Dean Henderson (£4.5m) and Robert Sanchez (£4.5m). However, with both Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Erling Haaland (£15.0m) in my team, I am struggling to afford two £6.0m defenders.

For me, owning Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) and one of the Arsenal defenders feels, dare I say it, necessary. But I just can’t manage it without big compromises elsewhere. In my current draft, I have David Raya (£5.5m). Talking about coverage isn’t something I like to do but in this case, I will make an exception. William Saliba (£6.0m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.0m) and new signing Riccardo Calafiori (£6.0m) all come in at £0.5m more than the shot-stopper. Meanwhile, Ben White (£6.5m) is a full million more. The only defensive option from Arsenal who could potentially start at the same price point is Jurrien Timber (£5.5m).

Timber only started one match for Arsenal during the 2023/24 season. The opening day fixture against Nottingham Forest saw the defender head off with a knee complaint which was eventually revealed to be an ACL injury that required surgery and saw him miss the whole season. He did play 27 minutes of the final match of the season while in pre-season, he has played 170 minutes across three matches. Arsenal have two further friendlies remaining. The Dutchman has much to do to make his case in such a short space of time, so that feels way too risky a selection in FPL.

This means Raya is going to be my Arsenal defensive asset – even though I’ll be spending £0.5m more on goalies. Raya won the Golden Glove last season and I believe Arsenal will be the best defence in the league again this time. If I could, I would double up.

To go with Mo?

Salah Jota

Both Salah and Haaland have had a nice break this summer, with neither playing international football. All pre-season, in each and every draft, Salah has been front and centre. The midfielder has registered one goal and two assists in 244 minutes across four friendlies in Liverpool’s friendlies so far. This has come off the back of what was a slightly disappointing season for the Egyptian, by his high standards, last year. Yet, Salah still picked up 211 FPL points. He scored 18 goals, returned 12 assists and banked 24 bonus points. Indeed, last season Salah returned an FPL point every 12.1 minutes. So why then question whether to own him?

Salah at £12.5m takes a significant chunk of the budget. Initially, there wasn’t another obvious choice from Liverpool outside of Salah, with so many of the Reds away on international duties. However, the last two matches of pre-season have seen the return of Diogo Jota (£7.5m). He has played 110 minutes since returning to Liverpool, picking up two assists. He’s probably in a pole position to start the season, with positional rivals yet to kick a ball under Arne Slot.

In a straight choice between Salah and Jota right now I would still plump for Salah. However, you have to consider the £5.0m difference in budget. That £5.0m means that owning the likes of Son Heung-min (£10.0m), Bukaya Saka (£10.0m) or even Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) is achievable. Being able to have another premium and still be invested in Liverpool is attractive, especially as I currently do not have an Arsenal attacker in my squad.

This is likely to come down to the wire. Liverpool have just one pre-season friendly left against Seville. Then it will be decision time. Currently, in my FFScout app planner, there are two drafts. One with Salah and one with Jota. That is probably the biggest decision I still need to make.

Haaland/Son/Jota Draft
Salah Jota
Salah/Haaland Draft

Obviously, if you can have Salah and Haaland that would be preferable. But it is important to consider other options if they make for a more balanced squad.

What about Watkins?

Watkins was great when needed for England at the Euros in the summer. Since the end of the tournament, he has been on holiday and got engaged. The forward is yet to rejoin the Villa squad and hasn’t featured at all in pre-season. However, Watkins is due to return to training with Villa this week and they still have two pre-season friendlies left to play on Wednesday and Saturday.

Watkins was phenomenal last season, registering more assists than any other Premier League player with 18. In addition to those assists, Watkins returned 19 goals – none of them penalties. His tally of 228 FPL points was only bettered by Cole Palmer (£10.5m) and Phil Foden (£9.5m).

His late return to Villa has meant that I haven’t owned Watkins in any drafts so far. However, at 52% owned (only Alexander Isak (£8.5m) has a bigger ownership), I am starting to get the fear of missing out. The decision on Salah is critical in terms of whether I can own Watkins or not but that doesn’t stop me overthinking how badly it could cost me not selecting him.

And unlike with Liverpool, who will be operating under a new boss, there are fewer unknowns with Watkins. He’ll be front and centre of the Villa attack, playing 90 minutes in most games (at least when he’s up to speed).

Which £4.5m defenders?

One of the other big decisions I will need to make is on the £4.5m defenders. There will be either two or three budget buys in my team. Making a call on which ones is going to be tough. There are so many attractive options in this bracket that there are genuinely five or six I would happily own.

This weirdly is one of the parts of my team that is taking up the majority of my time at the minute. There will no doubt be a consensus £4.5m defender to own and within the opening weeks of the season, they will show themselves. Hopefully, this will be one of the players that I am already on. But if not then at least there should be some flexibility to move sideways.

My policy will be to first choose my favourite £4.5m defender. Once I have that player locked in, then I will use the fixture ticker to find one or two others who rotate well with him. So for example, if Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) becomes my go-to guy then I’ll look for teams that rotate nicely with the Eagles.

In the Members Area, if we sort the fixture ticker by rotation with Palace, and only keep the teams with good rotation and £4.5m picks, we are left with the following:

Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.5m), Leif Davis (£4.5m) and Ezri Konza (£4.5m) could, therefore, come into the reckoning alongside Andersen. Picking out rotating £4.5m pairs may be critical this season, with many of us going cheap at the back.

Is over-thinking a thing in FPL?

I spend a lot of time drafting, tweaking, thinking and then drafting some more. A week on Friday I will make myself a promise that I will lock in my team on Thursday night and then not touch it again. However, undoubtedly on route to Fantasy Football Fest, I will be tinkering. Last season I was transferring out Harry Kane and switching between James Maddison (£7.5m) and Richarlison (£7.0m) until about 30 minutes before the deadline.

I actually don’t see overthinking about FPL as a bad thing, though. It means when I do settle on that final team I know it will have been planned out to the very best of my ability. I can have fewer regrets that way, knowing I’ve scrutinised every decision. Hopefully, that means a great start to Gameweek 1. But hey, the opening 10 Gameweeks of the season will see so much movement in rank. Don’t fret if you’ve got a seven-figure rank even after a month or two – gathering information and remaining flexible are the most important things in the embryonic stages of 2024/25.

Sam FPLFamily <p>Fantasy Football Scout's General Manager. Half of the FPLFamily. Pundit on the FPL Pod, Fantasy Show and Sky Sports News&nbsp;</p> Follow them on Twitter

188 Comments Post a Comment
  1. teddy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Cheat code: Oscar Bobb

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Will never be properly rated with that name - needs a rebrand ASAP.

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Sir Henry Oscar Bobburn?

        Open Controls
        1. Sandy Ravage
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          from Bobbington Manor

          Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Just "Oscar" would do I think - his mum's maiden name is Gunnes, which is a lot better

          Open Controls
      2. The Night Trunker.
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Big Balls Bobby.

          Open Controls
      3. Whiskerz
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Only temporary invulnerability. Not unlimited lives.

        Open Controls
      4. Lav
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        In my side. Hes nailed to start the season, easy to eventually transfer out if a 3rd City asset who consistently plays is needed

        Open Controls
      5. El_Matador
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Interested to see how many mins he gets in the Community Shield.

        Just done draft with him in as 1st choice sub

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          He definitely starts community shield game imo

          Open Controls
      6. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Nice try in predicting another Palmer. Not gonna happen

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          He probably won't get the consistent run of starts once everyone is back

          Open Controls
      7. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        More like a problem waiting to happen

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Fine for folks looking at BB1/WC2

          Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      If as the 'Mail' & BBC have reported Felix comes to City on back of Alvarez deal it gives me more confidence about Rogers mins for Villa.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        4 hours ago

        They offered him as part of a deal but City took the cash instead. Looking at r/mcfc, they reckon they'll get a midfielder to replace Alvarez, with most not sure if they'll even get a replacement at all.

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        McAtee higher ceiling, already got the replacement

        Open Controls
      3. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        why would city want felix?

        it just sounds like agents talk

        Open Controls
    3. Lav
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Is TAA essential if I am going without Salah or is the better pick Jota/Elliott?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Not essential and probably not a better pick than Jota/Elliott in GW1 as I currently don't think he starts. Beyond that, he could be.

        Open Controls
      2. BaltimoreCity
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Where is Elliot playing? Over Szob? McAllister?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          More likely with those 2 as a 3 midfield imo

          Open Controls
    4. Ohh1454
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Starting to look at it this way, obviously need to consider captain but which option ?
      A. Haaland and Cho (3-4-3)
      B. Palmer and Son/Saka (3-5-2)

      Open Controls
      1. Shearer & Sutton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        A, prefer perma captain haaland for time being while getting to see other teams/players

        Open Controls
    5. El Copo
      • 9 Years
      4 hours ago

      Gordon + Rogers or Eze + CHO?

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        If you have Isak, I would go with Eze+CHO, to spread teams a bit (its more fun way to play, at least to me)

        Open Controls
    6. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Martinez (Turner)
      TAA-Livramento-Dalot (Gvardiol-HarwoodBellis)
      Palmer-Bruno F-Gordon-Foden-Rogers
      Isak-Watkins (Muniz)

      Any feedback or good to go?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Alternatively

        Verbruggen (Turner)
        TAA-Livramento-Konsa (Gvardiol-HarwoodBellis)
        Palmer-Son-Gordon-Foden-Rogers
        Isak-Watkins (J Pedro)

        Which one is better?

        Open Controls
    7. Roy Rovers
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Any changes required to the below??

      Flekken / Vald
      Robinson / Mykolenko / Munoz / Hall / Harwood- Belis
      Salah / Son / ESR / Nkunku / Bobb
      Haaland / Isak / Wood.

      Open Controls
    8. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Surprised by the amount of Son I'm seeing in teams with Kulu and Johnson available for 3.5m less

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        My reasons are primarily due to pens and covers 10m price bracket to pivot to Saka/Palmer/Foden once up to speed

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Personally I'd just get Saka unless you've already got an Arsenal attacker

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            For me, Son v Saka is close but currently leaning towards Son due to being up to speed with full preseason

            Open Controls
      2. Roy Rovers
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        As above mate….Kulu and Johnson nowhere near him.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Nowhere near is a bit far.

          Open Controls
        2. Tomerick
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Kulu is truly no where near. Johnson’s stats show real promise though and if he can improve his finishing he’ll be a bargain.

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            If he's playing CF Kulu can do real damage. He's got hauls in him for sure. I think the points will be spread pretty evenly between the front 3

            Open Controls
            1. Tomerick
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 2 mins ago

              Time will tell but I’d still rank them Son>Johnson>Kulusevski personally.

              Open Controls
      3. Roy Rovers
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Make any changes to ^^^

        Open Controls
      4. luk46
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        really hard to get son with both salah and haaland, but he would be my 10m mid to start with for sure!
        I reckon johnson and kulu can be great value, but son starts every game, is one of the best finishers and on pens - whether the 3.5m diff is justified will be seen

        Open Controls
      5. F4L
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        difference price points tbf, not like a spurs attacker is a must

        Open Controls
    9. The Mykolenko Hype
      Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      The Mykalenko hype:

      As a fairly experienced FPL manager with, as you can see by my grav, a good chance of having the edge on Everton picks compared to other managers. It surprises me somewhat, when it comes to Mykalenko love.
      Let us look at the good points:

      He is a 4.5 pick and less than other Everton possibilities.
      He plays for a team with good XGC, albeit, for a team I doubt will offer the same numbers as prior seasons.
      He is a full back that should offer better attacking returns than his counterparts.
      This where the “good points” end.

      Everton have been woeful preseason. Part of this can be put down to player availability but Everton suck ATM; their only win against Preston.
      Tark and Branthwaite were the underlying reason for Everton’s defensive output. Maybe a little to do with Pickford whose X save potential was not that great.

      Everton were poor early last season, offering few defensive returns for the first 7 GWS’s. Pickford was sold by so many and then they came good until mid-October. They then went on a disastrous run for 4 months, failing to win a game. They came right at season end, playing above all expectations. Do you really want a player with such strange performance stats.

      He missed around 1000 minutes through injury.
      His XGI was lower than both Branthwaite and Tark.
      Everton have Branthwaite under threat of leaving.
      He has been injured recently and played no minutes so far.
      We have lost Onana, have Garner injured and Gueye and Doucoure getting older (The latter getting worse already) Loss of defensive mids will have an impact on defence.
      It is rumored he is leaving before the window closes.

      I am not saying this should be a super chat but Sean Norton (a knowledgeable Everton fanatic) who was on Planet FPL last night; could not get it through James’s thick skull, Mykalenko is an avoid. One time don’t listen to content creators in this instance IMO.

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        10 for honesty fella. Guessing you not too confident about this season either? I'd have picked Mykalenko but have gone the double Everton GK route so no way was going to double up in defence

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          How can you tell? (smile)

          Open Controls
      2. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Cheers mate. Food for thought.

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Just watch me be wrong now! LOL

          Open Controls
      3. Zalk
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Good stuff! I'd rather not have any Everton and be proved wrong, so I'm staying clear.

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          What I am doing; although I have always avoided Everton because I can't take the pain for my team and FPL at the same time.

          Open Controls
      4. DaftPunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Some great context here, thanks for sharing.

        I am curious to learn how Onana's exit and the issues in midfield will impact on Everton's defensive capabilities this season.

        Same also for Fulham who have lost Palhinha.

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Onana, to be fair, did not do that much at Everton. I think Dyche was not fond of his work rate. TBH Dyche was proven right most times as Everton performed better when Onana was not in the side. He played well in the Euros, but used very differently for a better side. He needed to be on the ball rather than off it.

          Open Controls
        2. Dutchy FPL
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Same but Fulham looks steady in preseason though..

          Open Controls
      5. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I totally understand the sad smile fella, been through the same anguish at Villa. This farcical ownership issue needs to end. Wish you all the best this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Thanks mate.
          vVlla my second side, so from the frying pan to the fire!

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Hehe! Got history. Was at Everton/Villa epic League Cup Final. Only visit to Goodison saw Tony Morley score Villa worldy. GL 🙂

            Open Controls
      6. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        "Everton have been woeful preseason. Part of this can be put down to player availability but Everton suck ATM"

        This is what you needed to expand on.
        8 goals conceded v Sligo, Salford and Coventry when playing Virginia, Keane, Campbell and Onyango [who?] v. Sligo and then Virginia, Keane, Holgate [Vanarama level] and Young and Coleman who will be pension-eligible soon.

        Then Tarko and Myko come in for Preston, and well look at that, a clean sheet, and strong performance.

        Everton have a strong back 5, which includes Mykolenko. Squad depth at the back is nil if Branthwaite leaves. Zero. If this 5 are fit, Everton are good defensively, if they are not fit, they should be targeted.

        It's pre-season, it's a run-out, nobody cares about the results yet. Myko is a solid pick.

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          I could have added all you say, but did you see the Preston game. As much as some returnees, Preston were awful.
          We can differ and much will be subjective, but my feelings are clear. I know the results but we can lose 3 players through injury and we are deep in the mud.
          At least you know your stuff compared to many a content creator who seem to agree and pass on info.
          Sean with James on clash of the correspondents is a worthwhile listen.
          Tarko is our best player Everton have IMO and adds 50% to Branthwaite' s game. I am more scared of losing him.
          Cheers, for the season.

          Open Controls
        2. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          A footnote Joey
          Chermiti looks good and has improved pre season. Then he goes and gets injured. GRR

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            I hear he has been good, that is a shame. Could be Everton's time this year, but I feel like they always find a way and have a good and underrated manager. Good luck for the season anyway.

            I didn't watch whole game, only extended highlights so thanks for context that Preston were pony. I was alarmed by the results up until then, but 6-0 vs Motherwell in a training game today so maybe Dyche has gone them match ready.

            Another O'Brien goal today lol, he had such a taste for it at Lyon.

            Open Controls
            1. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              It would help if I could spell Mykolenko LOL

              Open Controls
      7. The Night Trunker.
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Toffees trading as low as 6/4 to be relegated this season.
          I won't be chewing any this season. Good Post.

          Open Controls
          1. Eze Really?
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      8. hoya4life3381
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        G: 4.5, 4.0
        D: Porro, Robinson, Munoz, Barco, Harwood
        F: Haaland, Isak, and Muniz

        I like to pick the most offensive fullbacks early as if they get off to a good start, their prices increase the most given they are doubling up possibly on attacking and defensive returns. Porro, Munoz, and Robinson are a nice mix of price and fully nailed

        Midfield option 1: Eze, Salah, Odegaard, Nkunku/Kulusevski, and 4.5

        Salah good fixtures and a rested Odegaard and hoping for one of the OOP strikers like Kulu or Nkunku to take off.

        Option B: Eze, Saka, Son, Jota, and 4.5

        Jota becomes my Liverpool play and those that have done FPL for a few years now his prowess. He was basically putting up Havertz like nunbers and his xGI is what Nkunku and Kulu would be in best case. It’s just injuries with him. Saka and Son get me into the best player in both teams on penalties and Son loves top 6 fixtures. Eze can be downgraded into Nkunku if Nkunku does well and Eze does not.

        Open Controls
        1. hoya4life3381
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Option A with Salah Odegaard Eze and Kulu or option B with Saka, Son, Jota, and Eze?

          Open Controls
          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            If Eze and Saka are fully back and fully ready to start GW1

            I've no idea what I'm doing, probably option A.
            Because after big Summer tournies, at the start of the season I just want players I know for sure are fully rested and going to start and play 80-90, even if perceived boring like Salah, Son, Odergaard, Mbuembo

            Open Controls
      9. DaftPunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        After looking at the underlying metrics and opening gameweeks I'm currently set with:

        Areola / (Turner)
        Gabriel / Munoz / Pau / (Quansah) / (Barco)
        Salah / Saka / Palmer / Gordon / Eze
        Isak / Wood / (Pedro)

        Open Controls
      10. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Kudus or eze?

        Open Controls
        1. Sandy Ravage
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Both?

          Open Controls
        2. Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Eze has slightly better fixtures, and has pens

          Open Controls
      11. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        A - Nkunku
        B - Kudus
        C - Kulusevski
        D - Bailey
        E - MGW

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Probably between A & E.

          Open Controls
        2. Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          All of them?

          Open Controls
      12. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Quite liking this draft to start the season. Appreciate any feedback, cheers.

        Pope
        Porro - White - Gvardiol
        Son - Eze - Gordon - CHO
        Haaland - Isak - Muniz

        4.0 / Rogers - Andersen - Faes

        Open Controls
        1. PogChamp
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Looks good for no Salah

          Open Controls
        2. lilmessipran
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Like the structure, might go with another 5.5 instead of CHO

          Open Controls
        3. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Cheers.

          Could get Salah but would mean a mostly budget defence. I think White is one of the best value players in the game.

          Open Controls
      13. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Odegaard a good punt or is Eze better 1.5m cheaper??

        Open Controls
        1. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Prefer Eze with pens and better early fixtures.

          White is a decent alternative imho. Gets forward a lot and scored similar points to Ode last season.

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          ode lost set-pieces, dont think bps changes will benefit him either. Eze for me

          Open Controls
      14. Dutchy FPL
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Any Pool fans who can rate Elliot for GW 1-5?

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          I like him for the first couple but with Mac Allister now back and news of a new no. 6 coming in his opportunities could be limited quick.

          Open Controls
          1. Dutchy FPL
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        2. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Sadly he's still not guaranteed minutes. I think Slot will play a proper 6 which will be Endo if we don't sign another one, Mac Allister will also start if he's ready, which leaves Szobo, Curtis Jones, Elliot and Carvalho all competing for the last mid spot.

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Curtis is not really a number 10 so he's more competition for Mac Allister so you could probably take him off the list but it's not clear cut

            Open Controls
          2. The Iceman
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            I think Szoboszlai will be the long term no. 10 under Slot once he gets his fitness back up to scratch. Klopp misused him a bit last season.

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              Agreed

              Open Controls
      15. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Afternoon gents. Which is the better option to complete my team here?

        A) ESR & Wood
        B) CHO & Muniz

        Open Controls
        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Shearer & Sutton
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Thanks both. Obviously CHO is an easy swap to Elanga / Minteh / ESR as the season progresses.

          Open Controls
      16. Vandango999
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Any Liverpool fans on here? Darwin and Jota gonna start?
        A Son Jota Darwin
        B Salah MGW Muniz

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Jota will start the first few as he's been playing in pre season. Darwin is a wait and see. B for now IMO.

          Open Controls
          1. Vandango999
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          I doubt they both start together to be honest.

          Open Controls
        3. DavvaMC
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          I think Jota starts.

          Open Controls
      17. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Anyone know if Rogers is likely to Start for Villa? Team news on here has him playing behind Watkins. I have the 0.5 to upgrade him to CHO or McGinn etc

        Open Controls
        1. Flaming Flamingo
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          He should be first choice to start the season. By no means nailed though

          Open Controls
        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Team news section on site is not relevant at mo. Was an initial set late July & not likely updated until after press confs prior to GW1 so wouldn't put store by them. As for Rogers, I'm a Villa fan & think he starts, as such he's my 8th at mo.

          Open Controls
        3. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Tom Freeman is a lifelong villa fan. He's your best bet.

          Open Controls
      18. hoya4life3381
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        A: Salah + Odegard + Nkunku
        B: Son + Saka + Jota

        Both options are 27.5.

        Leaning towards B given 2 penalty takers and Jota’s proven striker play. Jota has always been a monster when not hurt and he isn’t going to get a better run of fixtures. Liverpool’s next good run of fixtures is week 18 and the completion and injuries could be there by then. Anyone else feeling Jota? Long time FPL players know his prowess in FPL and real life if it wasn’t for injuries z.

        Open Controls

