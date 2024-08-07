Brighton and Hove Albion are the latest team to be profiled ahead of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25.

In these team guides, we’ll be looking at each club’s best players for the upcoming campaign, taking a stab at predicted line-ups for Gameweek 1, reviewing pre-season and more.

Much of the data and graphics in this article come from our Premium Members Area, which you can get with a discounted pre-season subscription.

But new to this season, we’ve also got Statsbomb visuals to bring you as part of our exciting partnership with the industry-leading data providers.

BRIGHTON: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

A new coach and a lack of European involvement.

It’s a fresh start for Brighton with Fabian Hurzeler at the helm. The 31-year-old, who guided St Pauli back to the Bundesliga last season, has some interesting in-possession ideas which should get the best out of Albion’s attacking threats, including Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m).

Brighton’s £33m acquisition from Newcastle United has made a stellar impact in pre-season, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

Another winger, Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m), is stepping up his fitness.

An underwhelming 11th-placed finish in 2023/24 at least allows Mitoma and Brighton to recover without midweek European football to prepare for.

So much of their issues last season can be attributed to fixture congestion and injuries, but the Premier League will now be the primary focus, so FPL managers have reasons to be optimistic.

BRIGHTON: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

Life without creator-in-chief Pascal Gross.

The playmaker leaves a huge void, having created more chances than any other Brighton player in every season since joining the club in 2017.

Mats Wieffer (£5.0m) has arrived but the engine room overhaul, plus Hurzeler’s arrival, brings an unknown factor.

Another reason for nerves is Brighton’s form, or lack of it, in 2023/24. The Seagulls started well, winning five of their opening six games, but from there, could only pick up another seven victories from 32.

The underlying stats dropped off, too:

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



