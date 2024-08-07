6
  1. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Oh, Havertz...

  2. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Code nvzsrm

    **2500 Points Any Season**

    In case you are not already aware the above league is open for entries to all those who meet the qualifying standard. If you are already in then thanks for taking part.

    Newcomers most welcome.

    There is also a new league created by Chaballer for those who have ever exceeded 2600 points in a season. Code for that league is xrrr65

  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Arsenal looking really good in the first 15 mins in this friendly.

    It's a very strong team they have out here. The setup is hybrid and depends whether they're in or out of possession.

    Out of possession, they are a 4-2-3-1. Havertz notably dropping into the left central mid role quite deep alongside Jorginho.

    But in possession, Arsenal are a 3atb setup with White, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko inverting into midfield. Havertz then has license to drift wide left or make late runs into the box.

    Jesus is nominally the CF but drifts wide left often to make space for late runners into the box - Odegaard, Havertz, Trossard etc.

    Without Saka, Arsenal aren't focusing much of their play down their right since Fabio Vieira naturally wants to come inside rather than hold width and take on his man like Saka does.

    Leverkusen haven't offered very much in this game, and it does feel a bit lower in intensity. Players working on positioning, timing of their runs etc. I think Zinchenko has been very influential at both ends. He definitely still has something to offer esp going forward for Arsenal. I wouldn't be surprised to see him start the season at LB at least until they integrate Calafiori into their setup.

  4. kamdaraji
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    RMT please

    Pope Ward
    Young Burn Dunk Cash White
    Rice Son Burns Reed Cook
    Wood Archer Cannon

    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Must have 50.0 itb

  5. Pumpkinhead
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you rather have:
    A) Saka and Watkins
    B) 5.0 (probably a 4.5) and Haaland

    Henderson, 4.0
    Saliba, Konsa, Munoz, Robinson, Barco
    _____, Salah, Son, Gibbs-White, 4.5
    _____, Muniz, Isak

