  1. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    oh spurs plays the last game on monday, solanke has more time to be ready

  2. seer
      12 mins ago

      flekken/turner
      bradley,gvardiol, pedrro
      eze,salah,odoi,rogers
      muniz,haaland, isak

      bench: barco,harwood,nkunku

      please rate it

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        1m itb?

        1. seer
            4 mins ago

            1 M

            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              Odoi to MGW

              1. seer
                  just now

                  Thankyou, Makes sense, as MGW is on set pieces.....am also not sure with Bradley...risk of rotation....

        2. BobB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          Anyone else see a case for Jota? If he stays fit, I see him as a regular starter.

          1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            He will get 60s and 30s imo but sort of player who can do damage in short bursts. Injury prone is more the issue

          2. Hangman Page
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I’ll believe it when I see it.

            Great player but never been reliable for FPL. Seem to remember was always injured even at Wolves.

        3. Tony Two Tone
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          A) Haaland and Jota, or B) Salah and Son.

          In answer to Bobb, I've seen a few people say that they consensus between Liverpool supporters is that Jota will likely start as the 9 this season. He'll probably be prone to rotation after a while though. So he's definitely worth considering as I'm doing myself.

          1. Edge
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Which striker goes in Haaland's place?

        4. seer
            4 mins ago

            Any comments on:
            Flekken,
            Mykolenko,Gvardiol,Pedro
            Gordon, Gibbs-white, Jota,Rogers
            Jesus,Haaland, Isak

            Bench: Nkunku, Barco, Harwood,Turner

          • Edge
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Hmm with Solanke at Tot what works better,

            Solanke and Saka
            Havertz and Son

