Champions Manchester City are the focus of our latest 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team previews.

In these team guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each club for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also take a stab at predicted line-ups for Gameweek 1, review pre-season and more.

MAN CITY: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Manchester City are favourites to win their fifth consecutive Premier League title.

When under pressure, they tend to react. Last season, for example, they embarked on a 27-match unbeaten run in all competitions from December to April.

They’ve been utterly dominant for a while, too, winning six of the last seven Premier League trophies.

So now they’ll be hoping to go five in a row. It’s never been done before, so that’s something for Pep Guardiola to aim for.

MAN CITY: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

Guardiola’s future will loom large over City’s 2024/25 campaign, with his contract due to expire next year.

Throw in the Spaniard openly talking about his side not being ready for the new season, a lack of summer signings and Arsenal’s superior 2023/24 underlying stats (see below), and there is potential to see a drop off at some point.

From a Fantasy perspective, it’s the usual rotation concerns.

We might see a slower start, too, which could impact Erling Haaland (£15.0m), given that Phil Foden (£9.5m), Rodri (£6.5m), Kyle Walker (£5.5m) and John Stones (£5.5m) aren’t due back in training until next week.

Above: Teams ranked by xG difference in 2023/24, via StatsBomb

