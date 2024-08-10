68
  FPL Elephant
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    How is this looking please? Any changes you’d suggest?

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Munoz Mykolenko Barco
    Salah Jota Eze
    Haaland Isak J.Pedro

    Turner Nkunku Castagne Rogers

    Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'm not convinced Turner is the best 4.0 GKer. His high ownership could result in a price fall as he won't get a look in to start any games.

      Pedro and Rogers might be a bit of a risk. I'm not sure Pedro will be fit to start the season and Rogers has plenty of competition for a starting spot.

      FPL Elephant
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        Great advice on Turner. I forget about this every year. I follow the crowds on the 4.0 keeper and then regret it! Thanks!

        Rogers and Pedro enable the rest of the team. Any thoughts on a pairing that would be better to replace them? Wondering whether I move to a 4.5 mid/fwd and strengthen the other position…

        Last Resort...
          • 13 Years
          23 mins ago

          I might swap Gvardiol to Porro and upgrade Pedro to Wood.

          FPL Elephant
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            I’m actually thinking with your advice that I could go:
            Gvardiol, Rogers and J.Pedro
            to
            Maatsen, ESR and Wood

            Do we think that is better?

    patricio33
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      You're going to start Barco over Nkunku?

  tom66
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    The tinkering continues.....hows it looking? Dalot worth a punt?

    Sels
    Mykolenko - Konsa - Dalot
    Jota - Son - Eze - Saka
    Haaland - Isak - Wood
    (Subs: Turner - ESR - Faes - THB)

    FPL Elephant
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Looks strong - I like it. I’d change Turner as suggested above, and perhaps Faes to Barco?

    teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      25 mins ago

      I doubt it. Munoz much more exciting. I think you can also do better than Sels - Areola, Henderson, Flekken...

  Weeb Kakashi
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    If you could have 3 of these below. Who would you prefer?

    A Haaland
    B Salah
    C Son
    D Saka

    Right now I'm leaving out Salah. Just seem to favour Saka more over him. Arsenal attack seems good to go in the first 3

    tom66
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      ABC
      (but I have gone Jota over Salah to free up funds)

    Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I would drop Saka. Son to Saka from GW3 could be an option.

      Weeb Kakashi
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Not sure I will be doing that if Son starts well. Son has equally good fixtures as Saka from GW3-5.

  Mufc202020
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    Anyone know how to find out how many fantasy teams are in the EFL Fantasy?

    Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Four I think.

  Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Lost on last article

    I’m considering a week 1 Bench Boost followed by a week 2 wild card.

    Anyone got any BB drafts they’d like to share?

    I’m currently on:

    Areola Flekken
    Porro Munoz Myko Burn Murillo
    Salah Eze Kudus ESR Semenyo
    Haaland Isak Wood

    The Wanton Trader
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      That looks to be a pretty decent BB squad.

      You may not even have to wildcard that GW2 either.

      GL

    Holmes
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      If you are BBing, then its better to drop Haaland and spread the cash.

  Weeb Kakashi
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Which one would you prefer?

    A Son Saka Rashford/Muniz
    B Salah Havertz Johnson

    Open Controls
    Bonita
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      A. More chances to points via pens and open play assisting/scoring

    Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A

      Not a fan of Johnson

    Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B

    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      A

  Bonita
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Insights boys. Best combo?
    Gvardiol, KDB, Gordon, Saka, Salah
    Or
    TAA, Son, Saka, Gordon, Salah

    Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B
      Don’t type same ones

    rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yea, easier if you just omit the common players unless posting your entire team.
      Could be Gvardiol + Son

  Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Which one only for gw1 BB?

    A) DCL(BHA) + Saka
    B) Havertz + Fernandez(FUL)

    B cost 0.5 more but doesn’t change anything in the team.

  lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Is it risky to start with Gordon? With the transfer rumours and everything? Between him and Jota for that 7.5 spot

    Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      No

    Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'm starting with Gordon, can always get rid but at 7.5, he is a bargain imo.

    lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Cheers both

    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Still good value and he’ll llay wherever he ends up.

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Pretty confident he'll start GW1 & never believed for a second he'd be leaving. Locked in for me now after starting last night

  The Wanton Trader
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    I’m done…

    Pope
    Trent / Munoz / VDV
    Salah / Son / Saka / BrunoF / Nkunku
    Isak / Muniz

    Ruddy / Barco / Faes / Jebby

    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thats different, you know what people will say about no Haaalnd.

      The Wanton Trader
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        …The same thing I say about no Trent, Son and Saka… 😆

  Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I'm going with the Pele-era Brazil motto: "score however many you can, we'll score however many we want". Think I'm pretty set on this unless someone can suggest a better five-spot of budget defenders:

    Areola | Fab
    Andersen | Mykolenko | Konsa | Faes | H-B
    Salah | Palmer | Eze | ESR | Bobb (at least if he starts the CS)
    Haaland | Wood | Isak

    FPL Elephant
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Personally prefer Barco to Faes - otherwise, looks brilliant

    lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Different but looks good.. I'd rather have Saka over Palmer to start the season though

    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      That team looks great mate, might have a tinker myself after looking at this.

  henrysquire
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    With the arrival of Solanke, does Son still justify his price tag?

    Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      yes, more assists

      si
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Exactly. And more assists for his own goals too I imagine. Think of the potential impact like Kane had on both fronts. Just as long as he keeps pens, which I am sure he will (?)

  Holteenderinthesky
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Which is the better option?
    A) TAA, 4.5m midfielder, Muniz
    B) Saliba, Eze, 4.5 Forward ?

    FPL Elephant
      • 7 Years
      just now

      4.5 def, Eze, Muniz/Wood not an option?

  Totalfootball
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Rate the follwoing 6.5 mids

    Bailey
    johnson
    Kulu
    Nkunku

    Feel free to add any player

    Holmes
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Bailey, Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Kulu, Johnson. From best to worst.

  henrysquire
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Henderson Valdi
    Porro Gvard Munoz Barco Faes
    Salah Gordon Nkunku ESR Winks
    Haaland Solanke Havertz

    3-4-3

  Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best newcastle 4.5 defender for gw1 only?
    Hall? Burn? Livra?

    The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Philipe Albert

    Holmes
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Hall

    The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Probably Hall. He’s in mine unless Tripps moves then might switch to Livramento.

    4. iFash@FPL
        13 mins ago

        Is Hall a sure starter in GW1? Isn’t Burn a safer bet since he can play as both left wing back and fullback?

      • iFash@FPL
          11 mins ago

          I’m currently on Burn. Is his starting position in doubt for GW1?

      • Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        At no point does any ‘pro’ discuss the potential losses picking haaland or Salah

        Where is the combined value of haaland + 5 vs 10 + 10, predicted points for the combos and why it pays off

        1. Hangman Page
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          There's no question they restrict your squad and I don't see a world where having both is optimal use of funds. As I saw someone say elsewhere: they are both comfort blankets. I think having them when they have a good fixture run and selling when they don't will be the key.

        2. Mirror Man
            10 mins ago

            5 digit ranks make their world go around.

          • The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            7 mins ago

            Salahaalandssential

            iFash@FPL
just now
                just now

                This is what I’ve settled for.

          • HarryFPL
            • 1 Year
            17 mins ago

            A)Trent + Gordon + Nkunku
            B) Gvardiol + Saka + Rogers

          • patricio33
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            I wonder why Gvardiol's current ownership (32.8%) is so much higher than Robertson's (5.8%) when the latter seems poised to score more points in the first 6 GW? Any ideas?

            1. Hangman Page
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              I mean the end to the season Gvardiol had plus the fact Robertson hasn't been useful FPL wise for at least a year.

            The Mentaculus
just now
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              just now

              More attacking returns in a handful of games as a marauding LB than Robertson managed all season? And more points overall than Robbo got in 22/3 also.

              Is Robbo even fit? 0 preseason mins

          • si
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            11 mins ago

            In the first 20 gameweeks, there are probably just 2 I would want to captain Salah ahead of Haaland. For that reason alone, surely it’s hard to justify having Salah? Jota is the perfect solution here too. 90% sure he will start.

            1. Hangman Page
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Fair point on paper but on grass Salah might hit the ground running at Ipswich and get 20 points!

              I agree though, I didn't have loads of weeks when I looked where Salah was my first choice cap.

            The Mentaculus
just now
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I'm not looking that far ahead (might have neither by that stage) but my reasoning is similar - wouldn't captain Salah over Haaland in the first 4 so going without Mo. GW5 is the only one I'm unsure about captaincy but will probably just go a bit punty (at least we'll have a better idea of form by then, if eg. Man Utd are a shambles I can go with Eze)

          • Flynny
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Don't know when this quote is from. But would suggest solanke will start gw1

            Ange Postecoglou:

            "I have always felt that if you get the recruitment right then whoever it is hits the ground running. We signed Micky van de Ven three days before the first game last year, against Brentford, and we threw him straight in. He literally hit the ground running.
            We are trying to identify players who fit into our style of football. There will be a bit of adjustment but hopefully they will already have those qualities to come into the group and contribute straight away. That is my expectation when we sign someone - they will be ready to contribute from the moment they arrive."

          • DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Not sure who to start with?

            A. Muniz
            B. ESR

            Hendersen
            Gvardiol / Munoz / Robinson
            Saka / Son / Jota / Nkunku / ESR
            Isak / Haaland

            Paulsen | Faes | Barco | Stewart

            Thanks

