Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team previews continue with Manchester United.

The Red Devils will be hoping to return to the top four this season after a truly disappointing 2023/24 campaign.

In these team guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each club for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also take a stab at predicted line-ups for Gameweek 1, review pre-season and more.

The data and graphics in this article come from either our Premium Members Area or StatsBomb, with whom we are partnering in 2024/25.

The data and graphics in this article come from StatsBomb.

MAN UTD: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

United should be able to move up the table if they can improve defensively.

As poor as they were at the back last season, there is cautious optimism that with fewer injuries they will be able to perform much better.

Firstly, Lisandro Martinez (£4.5m) and Luke Shaw (£5.0m) are back fit.

Teenager Leny Yoro (£4.5m) adds further depth once he returns from injury, while Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are expected to sign this week.

If Erik ten Hag can add a defensive midfielder before the window closes, whilst playing with a more defined structure, they should have a strong enough backline to improve.

“I just checked with the doctor, and the doctor was the person I spoke to most last season, and it seems that everyone is [starting to] come good.” – Erik ten Hag speaking to MUTV following Saturday’s Community Shield defeat

Despite losing on penalties to Manchester City on Saturday, positive signs were shown. Indeed, they limited the champions to just 0.48 expected goals (xG).

They’ve also recruited well over the summer, with Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee (£7.0m) already through the door.

MAN UTD: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

