  1. Firmino
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Gvardiol Barco
    Salah Jota Eze Rogers
    Haaland Isak Joao Pedro

    Slicker; Bobb, Robinson, Harwood-Bellis

    Thoughts on this team? Bobb will play GW2 and 3, Joao Pedro GW1, 2, 4, 5 and Rogers GW1, 3, 4, 5

    1. Firmino
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Planning to save all transfers and wildcard GW6

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Suspect that might not happen, but it's a good team. No spurs or arsenal would concern me though.

    2. Eric Banternaaa
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Will be lucky to save all transfers. Not think Rogers is a rotation risk?

      1. Firmino
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Maybe but not in the first gameweeks, I'll have Bobb on the bench if so.

  2. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    A) Bruno, Porro
    B) Saka, Barco

    1. Firmino
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B but you need to have someone rotate with Barco. Robinson is a good shout

  3. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Tchouameni
    Caicedo
    Lavia
    Alonso
    Zubimendi

    Rejected by 5 midfielders in 3 years, oof that's rough

    1. Moneymar
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Only loss here is Tchouameni

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Crazy take

    2. Eric Banternaaa
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Caicedo & Lavia had a good season last year.. Tchou is the only big miss.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Caicedo would walk into that midfield and improve it massively, behave

        1. Eric Banternaaa
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Think he's worth 110M?

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Liverpool did last season

    3. Firmino
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Tbh they would have also rejected United

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Tchouameni and Zubimendi is the only one for definite. You messed Caicedo and Lavia around and missed out.

      2. Skalla
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Xabi Alonso would have jumped at the chance to go to United...and play in our midfield next to Kobbie for a massive wage 🙂

  4. Eric Banternaaa
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Managed to last until 3 days before to do my first draft, after looking at everyone's teams that have been shared I have decided on the below, thoughts?

    Henderson
    TAA Quansah Hall
    Son Jota Gordan Bobb
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Mathews, Nkunku, Barco, Harwood-Bellis

    Only consideration at the minute is Goran > Eze.

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      I fear a forced wildcard here

      You might have no bench by GW4: Bobb, Hall (if Trippier stays, which we might not know until the window closes), Quansah, Jota, Barco

      I'm not against one or two risks, but these are a few too many for me

      Also, Matthews locks down a Palace spot, while most of their appeal under Glasner has been from attacking returns

      1. Eric Banternaaa
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        We still get a transfer a week, I think a lot of people are trying to roll as many transfers as possible which is driving decisions.

    2. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      Very nice team, just not sure on double Pool defence
      Id keep Gordan over Eze

  5. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Might just go for 2x4m defenders, tempted to just play Robinson/Barco GW1

  6. Jebiga
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

  7. NoThomasNoPartey18
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Has anyone seen xGI/90 data for pre-season?

  8. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/13/fpl-gameweek-1-early-team-news-predicted-line-ups

  9. Moneymar
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Nkunku or Garnacho GW1?

    1. Men in green tights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Cho

  10. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Would you rather captain in GW1:

    A) Son (lei)
    B) Salah (ips)

    1. Men in green tights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      B

  11. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Gonna start with Palmer...after his double figure return vs City, it'll be a mass "why didn't we just pay more attention to what he did last year..."

    Allows Jota instead of Rogers & Co.

  12. John Colby (C)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    It may be an unpopular suggestion but I reckon Rashford could be a terrific pick from the go this season.
    No Hojlund for the opening month or so - in the Charity Shield it afforded him the opportunity to have clear strikes on the city goal. Ok yes he didn’t take them but to me he looked a real threat against a good city team without some of their top stars and he got into the right positions to have those chances. He had a good if unspectacular tour of the US and there’s talk that RVN will have a really positive impact on Marcus’s output.

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      His finishing was terrible in the charity shield it has put me off

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Don’t bother

  13. Hog Roast Junkie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Constantly swapping between Salah and no-Salah

    A) Salah and ESR
    B) Saka and Jota

  14. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Draft based off "100 FPL Experts"
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEbr23EZQt8

    Henderson | 4.0
    Alexander-Arnold | Gvardiol | Mykolenko | Robinson | Barco
    Salah (C) | Eze | Nkunku | Smith Rowe | 4.5
    Haaland | Isak (v) | Muniz

    96/100 AI rating too

