Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 3

We’re diving straight into the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 3 action with our Scout Squad.

INTRODUCING THE SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Scott, Louis and Sam Harding – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three Goalkeepers (GKs)

Three Defenders (Ds)

Three Midfielders (Ms)

Three Forwards (Fs)

Four Winning Teams

SCOUT SQUAD: FANTASY EFL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 3

Lewis Scott W Louis R Sam H GK Gabriel Slonina Lee Nicholls Lee Nicholls Sam Walker GK Daniel Bachmann Corey Addai Daniel Bachmann Bailey Peacock-Farrell GK Lawrence Vigouroux Aynsley Pears Bailey Peacock-Farrell Ryan Boot DEF Ethan Laird Luke Ayling Ryan Andrews Ryan Andrews DEF Brodie Spencer Vitinho Vitinho Michal Helik DEF Vitinho Michal Helik Michal Helik Ibou Touray MID Edo Kayembe Dan Crowley Giorgi Chakvetadze Ben Wiles MID Ben Wiles Luke Molyneux Josh Brownhill Giorgi Chakvetadze MID Callum Camps Ben Wiles Luke Molyneux Alfie Doughty FOR Billy Bodin Emmanuel Latte Lath Alfie May Alfie May FOR Alfie May Alfie May Lyle Forster Emmanuel Latte Lath FOR Will Grigg Andy Cook Josh Koroma Will Grigg TEAM Stockport County Watford Watford Watford TEAM Walsall Port Vale Burnley Leeds United TEAM Watford Luton Town Huddersfield Huddersfield TEAM Swansea Birmingham City Birmingham City Chesterfield

Most popular picks: Lee Nicholls (two), Daniel Bachmann (two), Vitinho (three), Michal Helik (three), Ryan Andrews (two), Ben Wiles (three), Luke Molyneux (two), Giorgi Chakvetadze (two), Alfie May (four), Emmanuel Latte Lath (two), Will Grigg (two), Watford (four), Huddersfield (two), Birmingham City (two)

Lewis said…

My three goalkeepers are Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley), Daniel Bachmann (Watford) and Lawrence Vigouroux (Swansea). I expect Slonina to return points against Northampton Town, following his six-pointer against Lincoln City, making six saves (+4). Equally, following their stellar performance against Stoke, Bachmann makes my initial squad. With two wins on the bounce for Watford, facing a struggling Derby County side yet to win, I expect another home clean sheet for Bachmann. My punt this week is Vigouroux. Despite the South Wales derby up next, Vigouroux secured a seven-point return against PNE and I expect another clean sheet against a struggling Cardiff side.



Changing my tact slightly from Gameweek 2, there are two obvious choices for me. Birmingham City’s Ethan Laird (D) has returned back-to-back four-pointers despite conceding in both matches. Last time out against Wycombe, he secured an assist – I expect the Blues to keep a clean sheet away at Leyton Orient. Equally, and an alternative to Michal Helik (D), Huddersfield’s Brodie Spencer (D) also makes my initial team. Despite conceding against Stevenage, Spencer (0.8%) made four tackles and secured a four-point return, unlike Helik (5.3%) who only managed two points. My data-driven pick for the week is Burnley’s Vitinho (D). The full-back turned winger had secured double-digit hauls in successive Gameweeks, including a goal in Gameweek 1, and an assist in Gameweek 2. Although the Clarets travel to Sunderland, I expect another away win!



In midfield, the first clear choice is Watford’s Edo Kayembe (M). With a 17-point haul in Gameweek 2, including scoring a brace (+12), five key passes (+2) and two shots on target (+1), Kayembe was too hard to ignore. I expect another haul against the Rams at Vicarage Road. Last week it paid off perfectly, and again I’m backing Huddersfield’s Ben Wiles (M). His nine-point return helped fire me up the overall rankings with just 0.2% ownership [at the time]. The Terriers have made the perfect start to the season, and I expect them to continue winning ways against Shrewsbury (H). Stockport County’s Callum Camps is my go-to data-driven midfield pick. While he’s yet to contribute goals or assists, he’s a consistent bonus points earner. His two interceptions (+4) and two key passes (+1) against Blackpool secured him a solid seven-point return. Given County’s impressive unbeaten run and clean sheet potential against Bristol Rovers, Camps looks like a strong option for another solid haul.



Up front, I’ve selected Billy Bodin, Alfie May and Will Grigg. Bodin was instrumental in Burton Albion’s 3-3 draw away at Mansfield. The forward scored a brace (+10), made three key passes (+1) and took four shots on target (+2). With four goal contributions in two games, I expect Bodin to continue his impressive form against Stevenage. May continued his scoring form for Birmingham City against Wycombe. His goal (+5) earned him a six-point return. Building on momentum, I expect Blues to beat Orient, who have struggled so far. Finally, my Gameweek 1 captain, Chesterfield’s Grigg returns to my initial Side. His goal (+5), assist (+3) and other attacking contributions helped him secure a huge 12-point return in Chesterfield’s 5-0 demolition at Crewe Alexandra. With struggling Salford City (H) up next, I expect Grigg to continue his great form!



Last week both my teams returned, so my ‘tried-and-tested’ approach of one home and one away team will be the route again! I’m leaning towards Stockport County and Walsall in Gameweek 3. County’s perfect start to the League Two season continues with two clean sheets from two. I expect them to maintain their winning streak against Bristol Rovers at home. Walsall are in formidable form, scoring five goals without conceding. Building on their 1-3 victory at Tranmere last season, they’re my pick to extend their winning run.

In the Championship, I’m confident Watford and Swansea City will capitalise on their home advantage against Derby County and Cardiff City respectively. The South Wales derby adds an extra layer of excitement, and I’m backing both home teams to come out on top.

Scott W said…

The three keepers I have selected are Lee Nicholls, Corey Addai, and Aynsley Pears. The reason for selecting these keepers is I think the clean-sheet potential is very high.

Nicholls has only conceded one goal in the first two games in the league, playing in a defensively strong Michael Duff team. Addai is playing in a Stockport team who haven’t conceded yet in the league, having achieved promotion last season, they play a Bristol Rovers team who’ve only managed one goal this season. Blackburn’s Pears are facing an Oxford team who have started well, but the lack of quality I believe will catch up with them. With a defensively well-organised John Eustace team, I anticipate a Blackburn clean sheet.

My three defenders are Luke Ayling, Vitinho, and Michal Helik.

Middlesbrough’s Ayling faces Portsmouth in a promising fixture for clean sheet potential. His inclusion also boosts their attacking threat, as evidenced by his 12 tackles and 5 clearances already this season, offering multiple avenues for points accumulation. Vitinho is a potential differential pick given his advanced midfield role on the right for Burnley. Despite being classified as a defender in FPL, Burnley’s strong defensive record of just one goal conceded in two games is encouraging. However, their upcoming fixture against Sunderland carries risk. I believe the potential upside outweighs the risk, making him a tempting option. Helik has been selected due to his attacking threat from set pieces, amounting to nine goals from set pieces last season. I also expect the Terriers to keep a clean sheet against Shrewsbury.

The forwards I picked are Emmanuel Latte Lath, Alfie May and Andy Cook. Latte Lath is a strong pick against Portsmouth, who have defensive vulnerabilities exposed by conceding three goals at Leeds. He’s also Middlesbrough’s penalty taker. Alfie May is Birmingham’s talisman and has already scored 2 goals for Blues and like the last two weeks, I believe he is a great option again this week. Cook is my third pick. Bradford have made a strong start to the season, picking up four points from two games. While Cook is yet to find the net, he’s Bradford’s penalty taker and their key player. It’s a risk, but he could be a great differential option this week.

The four teams I have picked, are Watford, Port Vale, Luton Town and Birmingham City. I have targeted 3 away ties to maximise points-scoring capabilities.

Watford are my sole home pick due to their impressive form. I’m backing them for a clean sheet, two or more goals, and a victory, which would net nine points.

I’ve selected Port Vale for their strong away form, highlighted by their 2-0 win at Salford. With summer signings Byers and Stockley bolstering their squad, they look formidable. Luton, despite a poor start, have the quality to turn things around. Facing a Preston side struggling under new management post-Lowe, they look well-placed for points. Birmingham City, with a strong squad, should comfortably beat Leyton Orient, widely tipped for relegation. A Birmingham win and clean sheet could net your Fantasy team a maximum 11 points.

Louis said…

I’m confident in Watford, Burnley, Huddersfield and Birmingham this week, and my player selections reflect this optimism.

Watford’s Daniel Bachmann (G), Birmingham’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell (G) and Huddersfield’s Lee Nicholls (G) all have solid clean sheet potential with the latter being my favourite. Huddersfield face a Shrewsbury side at John Smith’s Stadium who have failed to win in their first two league matches.

In defence there are plenty of options to choose from this week. Burnley winger and in-game defender Vitinho should be a shoo-in playing out of position. Watford play with a back-three system which allows wing-back Ryan Andrews into some fantastic positions. Andrews has produced a goal and an assist from wing-back in his last two matches. I am also backing Huddersfield to keep a clean sheet, so it makes sense to go for centre-back Helik who sustained an average of 5.5 clearances per game last season in the Championship.

Midfield options appear more scarce this week than the previous two Gameweeks. I’m still keen on Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, who’s hit the ground running with goals in his first two games this season for the Clarets. Doncaster’s Luke Molyneux is another option, facing a struggling Morecambe side without a win so far this season. My third midfield pick is a EURO 2024 favorite, Giorgi Chakvetadze. Watford have been prolific, scoring nine goals in their opening two games, and I expect Chakvetadze to be involved. The Georgian has already contributed to three goals in his first four matches this season.

In the forward line, it’s the ever-consistent Alfie May easing his way in this week. May plays for a Birmingham side who I expect to beat Leyton Orient well. Burnley have scored a mammoth nine goals in their first two matches so investing in their frontline is essential. With that in mind I think Lyle Foster has potential, he has started both of Burnley’s first two matches. Huddersfield have produced three wins out of three [all comps] and at least two goals in each of them. They face a torrid Shrewsbury defence next and Josh Koroma is the first name that comes to mind in the Huddersfield attack.

Sam H said…

In goal, Bradford City’s Sam Walker, Birmingham City’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Chesterfield’s Ryan Boot make my team.

The Bantams remain unbeaten in the league so far and will want to continue their run of form against newcomers Bromley, who have also started the season very well, yet to concede a goal and have also won both matches. I think this is a fixture where Sam Walke is likely to be tested, which means points for saves, but also has the potential to earn a clean sheet bonus, if his defenders can help keep out the Bromley attackers. Birmingham’s slow start shouldn’t mask Peacock-Farrell’s potential for returns against a winless Leyton Orient. The Blues ‘keeper could be in for a comfortable afternoon and a clean sheet is on the cards. Boot is my final pick for Gameweek 3. Selected by just 0.2% of Fantasy EFL managers, I expect Chesterfield to keep a clean sheet against Salford City who have struggled so far this season. My differential pick of the week!

In defence, Watford’s Ryan Andrews (D) unlocked his full potential and excelled down the right-hand side in Gameweek 3, picking up a goal and assist in a 17-point haul. Watford face Derby in their next match, which I can only see ending in a Watford win. Andrews is currently only selected by 0.5% of managers, so could be another excellent differential, but it does mean one of the safer picks has to be sacrificed. Michal Helik (D) is a strong defensive option for Huddersfield this week. The Terriers’ solid start and home fixture against Shrewsbury boost his chances of clean sheet points and defensive returns. His attacking threat adds further appeal, but his 5.1% ownership means he’s not a completely differential pick. Stockport County’s Ibou Touray (D) is a high-risk, high-reward pick. Despite his incredible performances, including a 13-point haul, he’s owned by just 0.2% of managers. Stockport’s defensive solidity and attacking flair make Touray a strong candidate for another big return against Bristol Rovers.

Watford’s impressive start is built on a solid foundation, with playmaker Giorgi Chakvetadze (M) pulling the strings. His creative brilliance, showcased by nine and eight-point returns, makes him a key asset. While teammate Edo Kayembe grabs headlines, Chakvetadze’s influence is undeniable. With Watford firing on all cylinders, expect the Georgian to shine against Derby and deliver another big points haul. Huddersfield’s Ben Wiles (M) has also been a standout performer, contributing goals and assists to their strong start. With 22 points from two games, he’s a midfielder in top form. Facing Shrewsbury at home, Wiles is expected to be heavily involved and could deliver another impressive return. Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty (M) completes my midfield. The Hatters midfielder showed glimpses of his Premier League quality, particularly in a solid defensive display against Portsmouth, earning 11 points. While not as explosive as expected, Doughty offers a balanced midfield option with goal involvement potential.

Birmingham City’s Alfie May (F) is the standout forward choice this week. With two goals already and Birmingham facing a struggling Leyton Orient, he’s a strong captaincy pick! His 35.3% ownership reflects his popularity, but his goal-scoring form makes him a must-have for any Fantasy team. Emmanuel Latte Lath (F) will be aiming to bounce back from a subdued Gameweek 2 with a goal at the Riverside. As Middlesbrough’s penalty taker, he’s a consistent threat. Expect Boro to defeat Portsmouth and see Lath return to form. My final forward selection is Chesterfield’s Will Grigg (F). Securing 18 points across two matches, including three goal involvements, Grigg has been instrumental in the Spireites’ strong start in League Two. Taking on Salford City, Grigg could haul in front of the home faithful.

My top picks for maximum points this week are Watford, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Chesterfield. Watford have been in exceptional form under Tom Cleverley, and I expect them to comfortably defeat newcomers Derby County. A Watford win and multiple goals seem likely, promising a strong points return. Leeds United, despite a slow start, should overcome Sheffield Wednesday. Their 2-0 victory at Hillsborough last season suggests a similar outcome, if not a more emphatic win. I’m confident Leeds will secure their first win of the season. Huddersfield Town have impressed so far and should have little trouble defeating Shrewsbury Town at home. The disparity in squad depth makes a Huddersfield win highly probable. I’m doubling down on Chesterfield following my Will Grigg selection. I expect them to comfortably defeat Salford City, scoring at least two goals. Salford are still searching for their first win and Chesterfield should be too strong for them at SMH Group Stadium.

