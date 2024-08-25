244
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which premiums would you have on a WC? Would you drop Salah?

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haaland and palmer

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          just now

          He’d have said Salah & Saka last week

    2. Bob B
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah was 'essential' prior to the deadline. It's going to be a carousel, they're all capable of explosive returns. I'd say pick your favourites and give yourself the freedom to move around.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers Bob. Palmer feels essential all of a sudden and can't have them all....

  2. sankalparora07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    If you have 2mn in the bank, which option will you go for?

    A) Bruno to Palmer
    B) Nkunku to Mbeumo this week and Porro to TAA next week

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. dhamphiir
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  3. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is palmer and madueke too much on wc?

    1. FER FUSCH AKE
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      They won't play Wolves every week.

  4. FER FUSCH AKE
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you do Son to Palmer or Saka for -4?

  5. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Looking like a mistake going Salah no Haaland 🙁

    Annoying thought the 2.5m saving would really help

    1. FER FUSCH AKE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Wildcard and do damage control.

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Luckily the structure I went for it’s only 2 moves to get the reverse

  6. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Rogers or Wood for next week?

    1. FER FUSCH AKE
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Rogers.

      1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Rogers

