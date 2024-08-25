Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes today at Anfield.

Kick-off for Liverpool v Brentford is at 16:30 BST.

Arne Slot makes one change from the side that started the 2-0 win at Ipswich Town.

Ibrahima Konate comes in for Jarell Quansah, who is on the bench.

That means Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota continue in attack, with Dominik Szoboszlai offering support from a No 10 role.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney is not involved, with Keane Lewis-Potter for Kevin Schade the only alteration from the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Former Liverpool players Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho are both named among the subs.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Gomez, Elliott, Endo, Gakpo, Darwin

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, van den Berg, Schade, Carvalho, Onyeka, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Trevitt

