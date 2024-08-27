Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 4

We’re diving straight into the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 4 action with our Scout Squad.

INTRODUCING THE SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Scott, Louis and Sam Harding – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three Goalkeepers (GKs)

Three Defenders (Ds)

Three Midfielders (Ms)

Three Forwards (Fs)

Four Winning Teams

SCOUT SQUAD: FANTASY EFL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 4

Lewis P Scott W Louis R Sam H GK Josh Griffiths Bailey Peacock-Farrell Bailey Peacock-Farrell Bailey Peacock-Farrell GK Grant Smith Luke McGee Luke McGee Anthony Patterson GK Alex Palmer Alex Palmer Korey Smith Alex Palmer DEF Pascal Struijk Pascal Struijk Vitinho Vitinho DEF Anthony O’Connor Vitinho Pascal Struijk Ciaron Brown DEF Dennis Cirkin Dennis Cirkin Dennis Cirkin Dennis Cirkin MID Krystian Bielik Kwame Poku Dan James Josh Brownhill MID Alfie Doughty Shaun Whalley Kieran Sadlier Alfie Doughty MID Cameron Brannagan Alfie Doughty Daniel Crowley Krystian Bielik FWD Alfie May Alfie May Alfie May Alfie May FWD Louie Barry Matteo Joseph Courtney Baker-Richardson Josh Maja FWD Paul Mullin Lyle Foster Michael Cheek Louie Barry TEAM Oxford United MK Dons Birmingham City Burnley TEAM Luton Town Bradford City Bromley MK Dons TEAM Stevenage Sunderland Newport County WBA TEAM West Bromwich Albion Newport County Stockport County Luton Town

LEWIS SAID…

The three goalkeepers I’ve selected are Josh Griffiths (G), Grant Smith (G) and Alex Palmer (G). Griffiths has been a solid option for Bristol Rovers so far and despite losing 2-0 last time out against Stockport County, secured himself five points for the six saves (+4) and 90 minutes (+2). With a home tie up next against Cambridge United, I expect save returns for Griffiths. Bromley’s Smith and WBA’s Alex Palmer both have home ties against Crewe Alexandrsa and Swansea City respectively, I expect at least save points for the pair in Gameweek 4.

In defence, Pascal Struijk (D), Anthony O’Connor (D) and Dennis Cirkin (D) make up the current selections. Leeds’ Struijk is nailed on irrespective of late tinkering…which I need to get in the habit out of! Yet to blank, Struijk has been a rock at the back for Daniel Farke’s side, securing 27 total points in three games, including an 11 point haul against Sheffield Wednesday. The upside of his set pieces also can’t be ignored! Harrogate Town face Barrow up next, and with an average of 8.3 points per game, I see another haul for the Sulphurites defender. With 42 clearances to his name so far, earning 13 bonus points, he’s nailed on in my side. Sunderland’s Cirkin seems another obvious selection – the Black Cats have been defensively superb this campaign, and as the second-highest scoring Fantasy EFL player, he absolutely could make my final team. Two goal contributions and multiple bonus points, I expect Sunderland to battle against Pompey…further bonuses on the cards!?

In midfield, Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty (M) is a nailed-on in my team, barring any injuries. The Luton Town midfielder has been a standout in the struggling Hatters side, and is proving to be a bonus points magnet. Eight interceptions (+16) so far for Doughty, I expect Luton to challenge QPR on Friday night at Kenilworth Road, and could even secure their first win of the season. He wears the captains armband…for now! Another bonus points machine, Birmingham City’s Krystian Bielik (M) has been selected. With 11 interceptions so far (+22), Bielik has racked up 28 overall points and looks superb in Chris Davies’ side. Despite not contruting from an attacking perspective, I see Bielik securing further reutrns against Wigan Athletic at St. Andrew’s. Finally, Cameron Brannagan (M) is in the selection. Oxford United have looked good since being promoted, scoring in every game so far, despite only picking up three points in Gameweek 1. I expect Brannagan to return to the starting lineup against PNE and secure another haul for the 2.7% of managers that back him!

Up front, I can’t ignore Alfie May (F) any longer. Birmingham City’s new talisman has been electric, scoring in three consecutive games so far. With Wigan Athletic up next, I expect him to make it four in four…points galore! Louie Barry (F) of Stockport County is another striker I’m keeping an eye on. The Aston Villa loanee has proved his worth in League One and has also scored in three coneseucitve games. With Mansfield Town (A) up next, I expect Barry to continue his hot streak and bag for the Hatters again. Finally, my bold differential pick [sort of?!], Paul Mullin (F) is in my provisional team. I expect Mullin to start against Peterborough United (A), following his season debut off the bench in Gameweek 3. The striker scores goals, and with the Red Dragons unbeaten, Mullin will want to help maintain that record…if he starts!

To pair with my player picks, Oxford United and Luton Town are the two obvious choices for me. After being stung by Walsall last week with 0 points, I’m backing home teams this time around. I expect both sides to secure three points and am hoping for 2+ goals scored…nevermind the clean sheets! Stevenage and WBA are my alternate options. The Boro looked fantastic against Burton Albion (A), growing into the game and could’ve won it at the end. With Lincoln City (H) up next, I expect them to secure three points. WBA take on Swansea City (H), who looked poor against rivals Cardiff City, despite dominating for most of the game. I expect the Baggies to maintain their unbeaten run and have a goal fest on Saturday afternoon!

SCOTT SAID…

The 3 goalkeepers I have selected are Peacock-Farrell (G), MGee (G) and Palmer (G). The selection of Peacock-Farrell is due to my belief that Birmingham have a team far too good for League One and are playing a Wigan side who have only scored 1 goal so far this season. McGee has been excellent, playing in a Tranmere side who still haven’t conceded a goal. He has also managed a penalty save this season too. Palmer is playing in a well drilled Carlos Corberan side, who have already banked a clean sheet at home to Leeds. I fancy them to continue the clean sheet streak at home this weekend against Swansea.

I have gone for a Championship trio in defence, with Struijk (D), Vitinho (D) and Cirkin (D). Struijk pick is down to a few reasons. Firstly, Leeds are a defence I want to target, gaining two clean sheets in the last two games. Struijk also gives good attacking threat, being Leeds’ penalty taker about being a threat for set pieces. Vitinho, I have selected for the 3rd week running. This is due again to him playing in an advanced right midfield position for Burnley and Burnley have a good home fixture against Blackburn that I want to target. The final defender I have picked is Cirkin. He is the second-highest scoring defender in the game so far, playing in a Sunderland team that haven’t conceded a goal yet; Cirkin has always managed 1 goal and assist this season.

The 3 midfielders I have selected are Poku (M), Whalley (M) and Doughty (M). Poku makes the pick due to him being one of Peterborough’s main goal threats. Scoring 2 goals already for the Posh, they play a Wrexham side, who although have started well, do tend to give up plenty of chances for their opponents. The second midfielder I have selected is Whalley. He has 1 goal and assist already this season and averages 3.3 shots per game. I feel he is a differential this week and could be a good way to raise your mini league ranks. The final midfielder I have chosen is Doughty. This is due to his good fixture at home to QPR but also his attacking threat (he’s picked up 1 assist already) and the fact he plays in a defensive position he naturally picks up plenty of points from interceptions etc. This allows him to score from many different avenues and makes him a great pick for your teams.

The 3 forwards I have selected are May (F), Joseph (F) and Foster (F). May has been a consistent scorer of points so far this EFL season, returning in every week and with Wigan at home next, he will certainly be in my team. The 2nd forward I am selecting is Joseph. He hasn’t managed a goal yet, but it’s definitely coming. 2 assists and a man-of-the-match performance against Sheffield Wednesday leads me to believe he is ready for his first goal and a good scoring week in EFL fantasy this time round. The final forward section I have gone for is Foster. Again like Joseph, the Burnley man hasn’t found the net yet, but I have a feeling his time is coming. Playing in a free flowing Scott Parker Burnley side, the goals are bound to come, he also plays a Blackburn side who have conceded in every game this season, leaking 5 goals in 3. I fancy Foster to get on the score sheet here and if all goes well, I believe he could come away with a double digit haul.

The 4 teams I have selected are Mk Dons, Bradford, Sunderland and Newport. I have selected MK Dons due to the fact I, like many others, believe they are one of the strongest teams in League 2 and although they had a tricky start, I believe they turned a corner at the weekend, with a 3-0 win over Carlisle. They also play a Salford side, away from home, who I believe to be one of the weaker teams in the league, plus this also gives MK Dons the ability to score maximum points, being able to achieve the 2 extra points that an away win awards. The 2nd team I have selected are Bradford. They have just come off a 3-1 win against Bromley and have picked up 7 points from their first 3 games. They play a Grimsby side, who again, I feel to be one of the weaker teams in the division. I expect a clear Bradford win here.

The third team I have selected are the strongest team in the country outside of the Premier League as of late, winning their first 3 games without even conceding a goal, this alone leads me to believe they are a great team pick this week. The final team I have selected is Newport. At the start of the season it was felt that Newport might be one of the weaker teams in League two, however, their stunning 3 -1 win over Doncaster, partnered up with another 3-1 win against Accrington, leads me to believe they are a differential, yet great option for a team pick this week. The goals are flying for Newport as the confidence is high. Partnered with the fact they are playing Morecambe, currently the worst team in the division, makes me believe they are a really good option for a team pick this week.

LOUIS SAID…

I have decided to back Birmingham, Bromley, Newport County and Stockport County this week. Birmingham play at home against a Wigan side who have lost three of their four matches in all competitions. Bromley also play at home but against Crewe who have scored just one goal this season and lost three of their four matches. Newport go into their away game with two back-to-back 3-1 wins under their belt and clash with Morecambe who have lost all four of their matches, failing to score in the process. Stockport haven’t just won all of their league matches so far but they have also netted at least two goals and kept a clean sheet in all of them. My player picks are very reflective of my team picks.

In goal I’m backing Bailey Peacock-Farrell (G) of Birmingham, Luke McGee (G) who plays for a Tranmere side who have kept a clean sheet in all of their league games this season and Bromley’s Grant Smith (G). I think all four could keep a clean sheet this week.

In defence winger and in-game defender Vitinho (D) remains an essential due to his multiple routes to points. Leeds centre-back Pascal Struijk (D) takes his sides penalties and could accumulate points for defensive actions. Sunderland haven’t just won all three of their league matches but they have also kept a clean sheet in them too. Because of that and his goal and assist so far this season I think Dennis Cirkin (D) could do well.

Midfield options are limited this week but I have decided to back Daniel Crowley (M). Notts County have netted six goals in their last two matches and Swindon shipped four goals the last time they played at home, Crowley goes into the game off the back of two goals and one assist. I’m also backing Leeds and fellow Welshman Dan James (M). James did score in Gameweek 3 but his overall play has impressed me this season. He also seems a lot safer for minutes this time around. My final midfield pick is Wycombe penalty taker Kieran Sadlier (M). Sadlier has produced a goal and two assist so far but he also faces a Blackpool side at home who have shipped seven goals in their last two matches.

Up front I have backed the increasingly essential Alfie May (F). As well as spearheading a Birmingham attack destined for promotion this season he has also amassed three goals and one assist already. Joning May is Newport penalty taker Courtney Baker-Richardson (F) who should continue his good from against a woeful Morecambe. Completing my forward line is Bromley main man Michael Cheek (F).

SAM SAID…

Birmingham take on Wigan Athletic at home and I think the Blues squad depth will prove to be way too strong for Wigan to overcome. There is a high chance of a clean sheet here for Bailey Peacock-Farrell (G) and Wigan will certainly try to find ways past the Blues No.1, so he will be required to make a few stops during the 90-minutes, which should provide more points. Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson (G) is one of the only goalkeepers still yet to concede a goal in the league and managed to continue this run even against a full-strength Burnley side. With the Black Cats facing Portsmouth, I think this could be another Sunderland victory and potentially a clean sheet. At the same time, Pompey won’t be easy opposition, which means Patterson will be needed to make some saves. West Brom take on Swansea and I think the Baggies will be way too strong for the Swans, especially in front of the home faithful at the Hawthorns. A great shot at a clean sheet for Alex Palmer (G) and with just 4.6% ownership, I believe he could be a great selection for Gameweek 4.

The players that make up my defensive picks include Dennis Cirkin (D), Vitinho (D) and Ciaron Brown (D). Sunderland face newcomers Portsmouth and I am sure that Cirkin will have a huge influence on this one, whether it be defensively or in an attacking sense and he will be full of confidence, still yet to concede a league goal. Burnley will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against Blackburn at Turf Moor and Vitinho will have the opportunity to earn defensive points, including a clean sheet bonus, as well as a shot at some attacking points, which he has already accumulated this season. My third defensive choice is with Oxford United’s Ciaron Brown. He has been excellent so far this season and has proven to be a huge asset to his fantasy owners, returning a staggering 24 points so far this season. With a home tie against Preston, I can see Brown performing well for the U’s.

My midfield picks include Josh Brownhill (M), Alfie Doughty (M) and Krystian Bielik (M). Brownhill offers both an attacking and defensive threat, which makes him an excellent asset in Fantasy EFL. Alongside the Clarets midfielder is Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty and Krystian Bielik who have both had positive individual starts to the campaign, securing many fantasy points from their impressive interceptions. Luton face QPR on Friday night, which should be a winnable match for the Hatters and should allow Doughty to flourish in his wide role. On the other hand, the Blues take on the Tics, which is a fixture that should also allow Bielik to display his talent and continue his incredible interception rate.

Alfie May (F) is the first name in my team, especially after his outstanding start to the 2024/25 League One campaign. He has provided four goals already this season and is extremely likely to continue his form as the Blues take on Wigan at St Andrews. The Baggies have an extremely winnable fixture against Swansea and Josh Maja (F) is likely to be involved in this one. Maja was incredible on the opening day of the season securing a hat-trick and he then went on to add one more to his tally against Stoke. Despite being a popular player, Maja is likely to do extremely well in Gameweek 4. Stockport County have been on an outstanding run and have posed a huge attacking threat, whilst remaining defensively solid. At the top end of the pitch, Louie Barry (F) has provided a goal in every match so far and is likely to continue his impressive form with a winnable match away to Mansfield Town.

My club picks consists of Burnley, MK Dons, West Brom and Luton Town. Burnley host Blackburn at home and will be desperate to secure all three points after the disappointing result they suffered against Sunderland last time out. MK Dons seem to have found their feet, after putting three past Carlisle at Stadium MK. This will be a huge opportunity for the Dons to progress up the table and with a struggling Salford City side in front of them, I can see the Dons earning consecutive wins. My third and fourth club picks are West Brom and Luton Town, West Brom face Swansea City at home and Luton face QPR at home. As we have mentioned previously, opting for home ties may seem safe, but when they are extremely likely to go a certain way, there is no point in risking the points by opting for an away fixture.