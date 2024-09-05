Fantasy EFL Gameweek 5 team reveal: Differential captain!

With Gameweek 4 now behind us, the Fantasy EFL season is in full swing. As blank Gameweek 5 looms, the EFL schedule sees a significant reduction this weekend, with only 13 matches taking place at 15:00 BST on Saturday. To help you fine-tune your team before the deadline, here’s our in-house expert’s team reveal for Gameweek 5.

Sam’s Gameweek 4 was similar to most others, with a fairly steady points return of 51. However, many changes were required this week with the vast number of players away on international duty, which has meant many players are unavailable for selection. Therefore, his team has been fully revamped, sticking with a 1-2-3-1 formation. He said…

GOALKEEPER

PAUL FARMAN (2.1%)

Barrow has enjoyed a strong start to the League Two season, winning three of their first four matches. Paul Farman (F) has been instrumental in the Bluebirds’ success, keeping clean sheets in all three of their victories (+15). The Barrow number one has provided Fantasy managers with exceptional value, earning 26 points so far. His recent performance against Harrogate Town, where he made four saves (+2), earned a clean sheet bonus (+5), and played the full 90 minutes (+2), garnered a nine-point return.

DEFENDERS

MICKEY DEMETRIOU (2.8%)

Mickey Demetriou (D) is one of my defensive picks for Gameweek 5. Crewe Alexandra host Morecambe, who have only secured one point from their first four matches, which is why I have faith that the Railwaymen will secure all three points and Demetriou will receive a clean sheet bonus. His attacking presence has also been made clear this season, with the defender providing an impressive 13-point haul in Gameweek 4 thanks to a goal (+7), nine clearances (+3) and three blocks (+1). If he can perform to this level against an in-form Bromely side, then I fully expect him to go one better against Morecambe.

MAX CLEWORTH (6.8%)

Wrexham’s impressive start to the season has been fueled in part by the exceptional performances of their versatile defender, Max Cleworth (D). His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively has made him a key player for the Red Dragons. Cleworth’s standout performance against Peterborough last week highlights his potential. He earned a solid 13 points for Fantasy managers with a goal (+7), a clean sheet (+5), and a full 90-minute appearance (+2). His impressive display has made him a popular choice for Gameweek 5, with 6.5% of managers currently owning him. As Wrexham host Shrewsbury Town at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, Cleworth’s ability to impact the game could be crucial. I’m confident he returns at both ends!

MIDFIELDERS

AARON WILDIG (3%)

My midfield selection may surprise many people as the popular Luke Molyneux (M) does not feature. Although Molyneux is an excellent player, I think Doncaster may struggle against this in-form Gillingham side and for that reason I do not expect Molyneux to perform to the level he has in previous matches.

As an alternative midfield option, I’ve selected Aaron Wildig from Newport County. His outstanding performance in Gameweek 4, where he earned 18 points for his Fantasy managers, makes him a strong contender. Wildig’s impressive haul included a goal (+6), five interceptions (+10), and 89 minutes of playing time (+2). With the Exiles hosting Port Vale up next, I’m confident Wildig returns again. I’ve even decided to give him the captain’s armband for this week, anticipating a big performance. No pressure Aaron…!

GEORGE DOBSON (1.2%)

Alongside Wildig is Wrexham midfielder, George Dobson (M). This is my differential selection of the week, currently backed by 1.1% of managers. Most have opted to select teammate Elliot Lee (M) as Wrexham’s standout performer, selected by 6.1%. Ironically, Dobson has secured 31 points, while Lee has only secured 24. Other than Gameweek 1, Dobson has returned eight or more points every week, with the majority of his points being gained through his impressive interceptions (+20) and I expect him to continue this form in their home fixture against Shrewsbury Town.

DANIEL CROWLEY (6.1%)

Daniel Crowley (M) of Notts County is a highly sought-after midfield option, and for good reason. With their upcoming match against Accrington Stanley at Meadow Lane, Notts County have a favourable opportunity to secure a victory. Crowley’s Gameweek 3 performance against Grimsby Town showcased his exceptional abilities. He earned a remarkable 18 points with two goals (+12), an assist (+3), three shots on target (+1), and a full 90-minute appearance (+2). Given his impressive form and the favourable matchup against Accrington, Crowley is likely to be heavily involved and provide a substantial points return again!

FORWARD

JODI JONES (F)

My final player selection is Notts County attacker Jodi Jones (F). As previously mentioned, with Notts County facing a struggling Accrington Stanley side, I can only see a Magpies win here. Jones has two goals (+10) and two assists (+6) this season, and I can’t see the ‘Owd Reds defence stopping him. It’s County’s most winnable game so far this season – and he will also be my vice-captain for this week.

CLUB PICKS

CREWE ALEXANDRA (H)

Crewe Alexandra is my first club pick for the weekend. With Morecambe currently at the bottom of League Two, Crewe have a significant advantage. I’m highly confident that the Railwaymen will secure a comfortable victory and potentially keep a clean sheet. Defenders like Mickey Demetriou (D) are expected to stop Morecambe’s attacking threats. Given the disparity between the two teams, a home win with maximum points (nine) seems highly likely. I would be shocked if Morecambe managed to score against Crewe’s strong defence, although this is the EFL, so anything can happen!

NEWPORT COUNTY (H)

With Newport County hosting Port Vale at Rodney Parade, I believe that the home side will be too strong for the Valiants to contend with. Port Vale have only managed one win and one draw from their first four matches, whereas Newport have secured three wins and one loss. For this reason, I am backing Newport to secure a clean sheet and score more than two goals, which should allow for maximum returns from the home side of nine points!

