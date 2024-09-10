Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 6

We’re diving straight into the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6 action with our Scout Squad.

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Scott, Louis and Sam Harding – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three Goalkeepers (GKs)

Three Defenders (Ds)

Three Midfielders (Ms)

Three Forwards (Fs)

Four Winning Teams

SCOUT SQUAD: FANTASY EFL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 6

Lewis P Scott W Louis R Sam H GK Josh Griffiths Joel Pereira Joel Pereira Will Mannion GK Filip Marschall Anthony Patterson Matt Macey Anthony Patterson GK Matt Macey Josh Griffiths Seny Dieng Matt Macey DEF Matt Clarke Tyler Bindon Matt Clarke Mickey Demetriou DEF Mickey Demetriou Lloyd Jones Mickey Demetriou Bryant Bilongo DEF Robbie McKenzie Pascal Struijk Dennis Cirkin Matt Clarke MID Jack Payne Luke Molyneux Charlie Savage Luke O’Nien MID Charlie Savage Daniel Crowley Luke Molyneux Luke Molyneux MID Ebou Adams Charlie Savage Romaine Mundle Aaron Wildig FOR Mark Harris David McGoldrick Sam Smith Duncan Watmore FOR Duncan Watmore Eliezer Mayenda Alfie May Mark Harris FOR Jonson Clarke-Harris Emmanuel Latte Lath Michael Frey Kyle Wootton TEAM Reading Doncaster Rovers Reading Sunderland TEAM Colchester United Charlton Athletic Sunderland Stockport County TEAM AFC Wimbledon Reading Middlesbrough Charlton Athletic TEAM Millwall Sunderland QPR Barnsley

LEWIS SAID…

After my best Gameweek so far in 5, the three goalkeepers I’m selecting are Josh Griffiths (G), Filip Marschall (G) and Matt Macey (G). After a seven point return for me in Gameweek 4, and a five point return in Gameweek 5 in their 2-1 loss against Barnsley, Bristol Rovers’ Griffiths makes me side. He is yet to blank this season and Wigan Athletic (H) up next, who have scored two goals in four games, I expect a Gas clean sheet.

Marschall has been solid for Crewe Alexandra, securing seven points in Gameweek 5 as Crewe defeated Morecambe 1-0. With Accrington Stanley (A) up next, who have scored six goals in five games, concedign 13, I expect Marschall to be tested at Wham Stadium, with save points in store. Finally, Colchester’s Macey is an outside shout, with their trip to Morecambe (A) in Gameweek 6. Although the ‘keeper hasn’t returned since Gameweek 2, Morecambe are yet to score this season, concedign five in the process. I anticipate Macey to secure his second clean sheet of the campaign.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Matt Clarke (D), Mickey Demetriou (D)and Robbie McKenzie (D) make up the defence. Matt Clarke has been sensational for Middlesbrough this season, securing a 19-point haul in Gameweek 4 against Cardiff City. With PNE (H) at the Riverside Stadium, who have only scored two goals this season, I expect Clarke to help Boro to another clean sheet and defensive contributions. Doubling up with Macey, Crewe’s captain Demetriou seems a great shout this week. He returned me a monster 16-point haul in Gameweek 5. With Accrington (A), Demetriou could even secure his third attacking return of the season, although i’m unlikely to double on Macey AND Demetriou!

As a punt, Gillingham’s McKenzie is a good shout IF he plays in Gameweek 6. He was a surprise omission from Gameweek 5, and we’ll await further team news as to why Mark Bonner didn’t include him in the side. The defender is yet to blank the season, securing a 16-point haul in Gameweek 4 against Chesterfield. The Gills host Tranmere Rovers, who have only scored three goals and conceded one, I can see a Gills clean sheet.

MIDFIELDERS

Colchester United’s Jack Payne (M) and Reading’s Charlie Savage (M) are near-certainties for me barring any surprise injury news. Payne has returned 38 points so far, with one goal (+6) and three assists (+3) in five Gameweeks. With Morecambe up next, I expect Payne to return against the winless and goalless Shrimps. Equally, Savage takes on Leyton Orient (H), who have lost four-in-a-row. With two goals (+12) and four interceptions (+8) so far for the Royals, I expect Savage to flourish. Based on stats, Derby County’s Ebou Adams (M) makes my provisional team. With one goal (+6) and seven interceptions (+14) so far, against Cardiff City (H) up next, I predict a Rams win, and Adams is likely to be involved.

FORWARDS

Up front, I’ve selected Mark Harris (F), Duncan Watmore (F) and Jonson Clarke-Harris (F). The joint-highest Oxford United Fantasy EFL scorer, Harris Is a clear standout this week. The talisman has scored four goals (+20) in four games, in each of their matches so far. Harris will be pivotal against Stoke City (H) if the U’s are to win. Watmore has been superb for Millwall so far, scoring four gals (+20) and providing two assists (+6) in four games, nailing 38 total points. A favourable matchup against struggling Luton Town (H) awaits, and if the Lions are to win, Watmore is more than likely to be involved.

Finally, another punt this week, Jonson Clarke-Harris makes the provisional squad. Rotherham United’s talisman has scored (+6) and assisted (+3) in his last two games, securing 15 points during that run. Burton Albion have struggled this season, and are yet to win. On penalties for Steve Evans’ side, JCH makes the initial team!

To pair with my player picks, Reading and Colchester United are two of my favourites approaching Gameweek 6. The Royals have returned 21 total points so far for managers, and are only selected by 2.1% of managers. They’ve won both home matches 2-0, including defeating promotion rivals Charlton Athletic. I expect the great home form to continue! Given my selection of Payne, Colchester United seems like a logical complement to my team. The Shrimps have yet to find the back of the net this season, making them a vulnerable opponent for Colchester United. The win (+5), away victory (+2), clean sheet (+2), offers a tantalizing reward for selecting Colchester United…nevermind the clean sheet!

My alternate options are AFC Wimbledon and Millwall. I expect the Dons to defeat fierce rivals MK Dons at Plough Lane, while Millwall should beat Luton Town. Both sides won last time out, both at home, I expect their strong home form to continue.

SCOTT SAID…

The three goalkeepers I have selected are Periera (G), Patterson (G) and Griffiths (G). Periera got the nod as the first goalkeeper pick due to him playing for a Reading team who have been pretty decent defensively under Ruben Selles, keeping two clean sheets already this season. They are also playing a Leyton Orient side who have been unable to score in two of their four matches this season.

Patterson has kept three clean sheets after four games, with Sunderland posing the best defensive record in the Championship so far. They also play a Plymouth side who have only managed two goals all season in the Championship, under Rooney’s stewardship, these two factors combined make Patterson a great keeper scout in my opinion. My third goalkeeper selection is Griffiths. The Bristol Rovers man has made a great start to the season keeping three clean sheets already, they also play a Wigan side who have been short of goals, so far only managing two in the league this season.

DEFENDERS

In defence I have gone for Bindon (D), Jones (D) and Struijk (D). As mentioned above for Periera, Reading have been solid defensively this year. Bindon has scored 22 points so far, returning in all but one match. The second defender I have selected is Jones. He plays in a Charlton defence that have been strong this year under Nathan Jones, only conceding three goals in the five games played. They also play a poor Shrewsbury team, who have failed to score in three of their last five League one fixtures, this all makes Jones a good pick this week.

The final defender I have selected is Pascal Struijk. Playing in a Leeds team who have had three back-to-back clean sheets, whilst Burnley seem to be a difficult opposition on paper, they’ve only managed one goal in their last two games, with a lot of their good attacking options leaving near the end of the window. So although this fixture isn’t perfect for Stuijk and Leeds, I still feel there is a good chance for a clean sheet here. Plus, Struijk offers a great attacking threat from set pieces and the fact that he takes penalties!

MIDFIELDERS

My three midfield picks for this week are Molyneux (M), Crowley (M) and Savage (M). Molyneux has the most contributions this season in League Two with six (+24). He plays a Harrogate team who sit 20th in the league and have already conceded seven goals this season. Molyneux is not only a good pick this week but also a great captain shout in my opinion!

Crowley is county’s talisman and if he’s back fit, he should be a great pick with their fixture against Bromley this week. The final midfielder I have selected is Savage. Playing a Leyton Orient team this week there should be many goals coming for Reading. Savage is Reading’s joint top scorer and also averages the most shots per game of any Reading player, he is the pick in the Reading attack for me.

FORWARDS

The three forwards I have selected are McGoldrick, Mayenda and Latte Lath. McGoldrick is the most in form player in the EFL, as of late, scoring braces in his last two games, he leads a potent Notts County attack, playing Bromley this week, and he will be in my team. Mayenda leads the Sunderland attack and has already registered two goals this season. He comfortably has the highest XG of the Sunderland attack sitting at 2.41. Plus, he plays for a Plymouth side who have already conceded seven goals in their first four games.

The final attack option I have selected is Latte Lath. He is Boro’s talisman, although he has only registered one goal this season, I expect this tally to increase this weekend, when he plays a Preston side who haven’t secured a point away from home yet while also managing to concede eight in four games this season. Don’t be put off by Latte-lath’s lack of goals, they will come.

CLUB PICKS

This week, I’ve selected Sunderland, Charlton, Doncaster, and Reading. Given the extra two points awarded for away wins, I’ve focused on teams playing away: Doncaster, Charlton, and Sunderland.

Let’s start with Sunderland. Their perfect record this season—four games, four wins, one goal conceded—makes them a strong contender for a maximum haul of eleven points against Plymouth. Under Rooney, Plymouth hasn’t been impressive, so I’m confident in Sunderland’s ability to dominate.

My second choice is Charlton. They’ve been exceptional under Nathan Jones, accumulating ten points. Their matchup against Shrewsbury, currently 21st in the league with four losses in five games, presents a promising opportunity for a win and clean sheet. Charlton is a solid pick for this week

Doncaster, currently leading League Two, is my penultimate choice. Their recent 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Gillingham demonstrates their strength. I anticipate another win against Harrogate, who are currently ranked 20th. Doncaster is a solid pick for this week.

Reading is my final selection. While it’s the safest bet with the least potential for high returns, it’s a good complement to the more ambitious away teams. I predict a 1-0 or 2-0 victory over Wigan, yielding up to nine points. Although the upside is limited due to their home match, Reading is the most reliable choice among the four and a strong team pick for this week

LOUIS R SAID…

Reading, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and QPR are amomgst the teams I am backing this week. Reading play at home, a venue they have taken all three of their wins from this season. They also come up against rock bottom Leyton Orient. Sunderland have won every single one of their league matches this season and clash with a poor Plymouth this week, even away from home they could be difficult to ignore.

Middlesbrough play at home which could be a good opportunity for them to make it two wins on the bounce as they clash with Preston. QPR are going to my rogue pick. The London based side play away from home against Sheffield Wednesday and while risky they seem to be on an uphill trajectory, you also never quite know what you’re going to get from Wednesday, even at home.

PLAYER PICKS

I think Reading have a good chance of a clean sheet at home this week so I have backed Joel Pereira (G) between the sticks. I also really like Matt Macey (G) against a Morecambe side who have not just lost but failed to score in all of their league matches. Seny Dieng (G) I am less convinced by but I have a good feeling about Middlesbrough at home this week.

DEFENDERS

My good feeling of Middlesbrough is also reflective in my Matt Clarke (D) pick who has scored in each of his last two league matches, it also helps his appeal that he has averaged 7.2 clearances per game so far. Mickey Demetriou (D) is another brilliant asset, as well as clean sheet and goal threat potential the Crewe centre-back is elite when it comes to producing additional points for defensive actions. Completing my defence this week is Dennis Cirkin (D), even away from home I think he could produce against a poor Plymouth this week.

MIDFIELDERS

I’m all for Reading this week and one player who seems to be catching my eye in terms of form is Charlie Savage (M), as well as hearing his name on Sky Sports news every Saturday he has also amassed a return in four of his last five matches. One player who is bound to frustrate this week is Luke Molyneux (M). Harrogate have shipped 13 goals since the start of the season and I would expect Molyneux to add to his five goals and two assists already banked this season. I also like Romain Mundle (M) for the round ahead. Mundle has scored in both of his last two matches for a Sunderland side who have netted eight goals in their last three games.

Sam Smith (F) scored 15 goals in League One last season for Reading and with the fixture he has ahead I expect to see some of that form once again as he spearheads the Reading attack. I’m going to stick with Alfie May (F) this week, Birmingham have a very tough match-up against Wrexham but the Welsh side can be ropey defensively away from home. May has also been exceptional this season so it feels difficult to leave him out. Michal Frey (F) comes in to back up my wildcard pick of QPR, Frey has been in exceptional form recently – picking up three goals (+15) and one assist (+3) in his last four matches.



SAM H SAID…

My goalkeeper selections for Gameweek 6 include Will Mannion (G), Anthony Patterson (G) and Matt Macey (G). All of the above have been excellent for their fantasy EFL backers so far this season and have favourable fixtures this weekend, which makes them top candidates for selection. Charlton Athletic’s number one, Will Mannion, travels with his side to Shrewsbury Town, which is a match that the Addicks will be eager to secure all three points in. They also have a shot at a clean sheet with the home side only securing one win from their opening five matches and they only managed to score in two of these.

Sunderland goalkeeper, Patterson, is another potential pick with the Black Cats making the trip to Plymouth in a hope to continue their unbeaten run. The Pilgrims have also been poor so far this season and Sunderland are heavy favourites for this one. My third goalkeeper pick belongs with more of a differential in Colchester United’s number one, Macey. Although Colchester have not been amazing this season, they face Morecambe who are still yet to score a goal, which suggests that Macey has a high chance of securing a clean sheet bonus!

DEFENDERS

First up in the defensive picks for Gameweek 6 is Mickey Demetriou (D). His performance in Gameweek 5 answers any questions surrounding this player, with the forward-thinking defender securing his fantasy backers a staggering 16 points, thanks to his defensive and attacking prowess. With a matchup against Accrinton, I fully expect another top performance from the defender. Alongside him I have opted for Bryant Billongo (D). Billongo has offered the Rovers an attacking dynamic in almost every match this season, and with a home tie against Wigan Athletic I expect him to return a substantial number of points.

The third defensive pick is Middlesbrough’s Matt Clarke (D). Clarke has been incredible so far this season, providing multiple double digit fantasy performances, with a total of 44 points overall. Boro face Preston at home, which is a fixture that Boro should edge and I would be extremely surprised if the defender fails to have an influence in this one.

MIDFIELDERS

In the middle of the park, I have doubled up on Lukes! Both Luke Molyneux (M) and Luke O’Nien (M) are amongst my selections this week. Donny travel with his side to Harrogate Town, Sunderland travel to Plymouth. Both players have winnable matches, therefore they have every opportunity returning a considerable number of points in Gameweek 6. My third midfield pick is with Newport County’s Aaron Wildig (M). Although Newport suffered a heavy home defeat to Port Vale, Wildig managed to secure another nine points providing his side’s only goal of the match. He also seems to be an interception magnet, so when you add his current goalscoring form he certainly becomes an excellent fantasy asset.

FORWARDS

I struggled more than usual with my attacking picks this week as the usual standouts have very tough fixtures. Therefore, my following picks are mostly based on form, the first one being Milwall’s talisman Duncan Watmore (F). Watmore has been prolific for the Lions so far, securing four goals already this season. The Lions side host Luton Town at the Den, with the Hatters yet to secure a league win.

Oxford’s Mark Harris (F) has managed to score a goal in every match so far. The U’s host Stoke City, and I’m expecting a convincing home win. My final attacking selection is Stockport County’s Kyle Wootton (F). Wootton has been in top form since the start of the season, scoring three times in five matches. Travelling to Crawley Town, I expect the Hatters to secure three points.

CLUB PICKS

My club picks for Gameweek 6 are all away sides. Sunderland travel to Plymouth, which is a match I fully expect the Black Cats to breeze past. To pair with Kyle Wootton, Stockport County are a standout pick against Crawley.. Charlton Athletic is my third club pick with the Addicks taking on Shrewsbury Town. The Shrews are currently sat in 21st, after only securing three points from a possible 15 so far this season.

My final pick is Barnsley who face Stevenage, and I believe that Barnsley’s players will prove too strong for Stevenage. No home picks feels very risky, but they are all matches that I expect the away side to convincingly win, which should provide every chance of securing the maximum eleven points!