36
Champions League September 12

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy 2024/25: Teams to target

36 Comments
Share

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins next week – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, we look at which teams’ players need targeting by managers.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

There is a new buzz about the Champions League this year, with a new 36-team league phase replacing the previous 32-team group stage – which means more matches for UCL Fantasy managers.

Instead of each Champions League team playing three opponents across six matches, they face eight different sides on one occasion. Whichever gets the most points over these matches will progress from the 36-team league.

The top eight finishers qualify directly for the Round of 16. Teams ranked from 9th to 24th face each other in a knockout play-off round and those placed 25th to 36th are eliminated from all European competitions.

When it comes to selecting a UCL Fantasy squad, it’s worth taking a closer look at the draw, which has been kinder to certain teams.

To do this, we’ll be consulting our fixture tickers and looking for favourable short-term fixtures – or even longer runs of decent match-ups:

At first glance, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City and Real Madrid have been handed a manageable course to reach the knockout stage.

Although the above graphic is subjective. For example, it could be argued that Real Madrid have tough fixtures – until you remember that they are Real Madrid, winners of this competition six times in the last 11 years.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have very attractive fixtures, but it’s their first foray into Europe’s elite club competition for 41 years. Will their lack of experience count against them?

GUESSING GAME

At this early stage, we’re also guessing how good the teams are. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have started this season like a train, plus the Madrid pair should be stronger because of signings like Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m), Endrick (€6.5m), Julian Alvarez (€8.0m), Alexander Sorloth (€7.5m) and Robin Le Normand (€5.0m).

Conversely, other sides look weaker than last season. Bologna enjoyed a 2023/24 campaign for the ages but will begin their first European Cup campaign in 61 years having been massively asset-stripped.

Not only have they lost striker Joshua Zirkzee, Riccardo Calafiori (€5.5m) and Alexis Saelemaekers but Zirkzee’s replacement, Nicolo Cambiaghi (€5.0m), ruptured a cruciate ligament on his debut. Plus, head coach Thiago Motta has jumped ship to Juventus.

BARCELONA BUYS

When formulating your initial UCL Fantasy draft, the first few matches are key. Barcelona, fresh from a 7-0 thrashing of Valladolid, stand out as a team worth pouncing on for attacking assets. Raphinha (€7.5m) scored a hat-trick, new signing Dani Olmo (€8.0m) would have had one but for repeatedly hitting the woodwork and Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m) is an established, prolific striker who takes penalties.

Lamine Yamal (€7.5m) is also pushing on under Hansi Flick, having proved his pedigree with that Euros wondergoal against France. They travel to Monaco on opening night before hosting Young Boys in Matchday 2.

REAL PROSPECTS

Mbappe has taken a bit of time to get off the mark for his new side but scored twice last time out. He will fancy his chances of producing the goods at home to Stuttgart on his first Champions League night for the all-whites.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that Mbappe is not the definitive penalty taker for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Although he scored from the spot against Real Betis, the previous match saw Vinicius Junior (€11.0m) have the honour. Unlike the Frenchman, Vini has a 100 per cent record from them.

Other, less expensive contenders from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, include Federico Valverde (€6.5m) – who has started the season strongly – and defender Antonio Rudiger (€6.0m), always a threat from set-pieces.

BUNDESLIGA BARGAINS

Bayern and Dortmund start their campaigns with fantastic-looking fixtures. Harry Kane (€10.5m) and Jamal Musiala (€9.0m) are obvious assets to target but there could be value in Michael Olise (€6.5m), who has been delighting the locals with his impudent skills since landing in Bavaria.

Similarly, Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (€5.0m) could become an interesting differential. He scored both goals in their recent 2-0 win over Frankfurt to earn himself a subsequent start ahead of Karim Adeyemi (€7.0m).

NORWEGIAN NO-BRAINER

Everyone knows Erling Haaland (€11.0m) is fixture-proof, even versus Inter Milan. Considering how he has started Man City’s domestic campaign, his starting price is an absolute snip. But it’s hard to select anyone else from them, as ‘Pep Roulette’ will surely be a factor – particularly with a crunch domestic clash with Arsenal following their Nerazzurri test.

VILLA VALUE

Elsewhere, Aston Villa assets are definitely worthy of investment. Unai Emery loves the tactical challenge of European football and has a strong track record of success.

With Young Boys, Bologna and Club Brugge among his first four opponents, Ollie Watkins (€7.5m) needs weighing up. He leads the way for Premier League expected goals (xG) underachievers which sounds bad but it shouldn’t, as it means he’s getting into golden positions. We saw last season that he has the pedigree to soon be putting these chances away.

The only issue is whether he’ll be fit for Matchday 1, having left last week’s England camp with an injury. As ever, keep an eye on the press conferences.

There’s also Morgan Rogers (€5.0m) – a midfielder playing as a shadow striker – while Jacob Ramsey (€5.0m) makes runs into the box and Youri Tielemans (€6.0m) comes with a set-piece threat.

CLEAN SHEET KINGS

Of the sides with great fixtures, Juventus offers some bargain assets. The Bianconeri lie second in Serie A after two 3-0 wins and a draw. Central forward Dusan Vlahovic (€8.0m) has scored twice and is on penalties, supported by exciting attacker Kenan Yildiz (€6.5m).

Yet it is probably at the back where your Fantasy cash is best invested. Juventus are yet to concede a goal this season and Andrea Cambiaso (€5.5m) is an absolute steal of a defender. Under Motta, the Italian international has effectively been playing as a flying right winger, has an early goal to his name and promises returns at both ends. Federico Gatti (€5.0m) is a more traditional Italian stopper but one with a set-piece threat, scoring four times last season.

Finally, keep an eye out for when Samuel Mbangula is added to UCL Fantasy. The youth academy graduate has broken into their first team and has been so good that they want to offer a new contract. Playing on the opposite flank to Cambiaso, he has already produced one goal and two assists and could be a useful differential, especially with Francisco Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez injured.

SIGN UP TO THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE – AND WIN PRIZES

Join our UCL Fantasy mini-league - and win prizes!

SIGN UP HERE AHEAD OF UCL FANTASY 2024/25!


36 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Big W
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    What one?
    A) Saka + Gordon > Salah + Minteh/Semenyo
    B) Saka + Isak > Salah + J Ped

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      A. Keep Isak.

      Open Controls
    2. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would go B but so long as it's 2 ft and not a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. Big W
        • 6 Years
        just now

        yeah no hit, 2FT

        Open Controls
  2. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Would you swap Paqueta for Martinelli on draft ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably not assuming Paqueta is on penalties.

      Open Controls
  3. kamdaraji
    • 15 Years
    27 mins ago

    Team not worth a wildcard right? 2 FT made. G2G?

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Konsa Dunk
    Minteh Salah Jota Eze
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    4m Robinson Hudson-Odoi B.Johnson

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Absolutely not. That's a great team.

      Open Controls
    2. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looks good mate, decent bench also.

      Open Controls
  4. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Morning folks, the GW4 press conferences begin (and have begun already) today. Times below in BST and now, after a few requests, also with the clubs in brackets:

    9am - Hurzeler (BHA)
    12.30pm - Martin (SOU), Lopetegui (WHU)
    1.30pm - Dyche (EVE), Cooper (LEI), Nuno (NFO), McKenna (IPS)
    2pm - Frank (BRE)
    4.30pm - ten Hag (MUN)

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ronaldo joining the 16:30 Man Utd press conference, asking the tricky questions?

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        "Hello, my name is Mr. Odlanor. And I come from, uh... some place far away. Yes, that'll do."

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Wearing a fake moustache and bowler hat

          Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nothing signifies that this godforsaken International Break is over than the first premier league presser for the gameweek.

      Why doesn't FA/FIFA/UEFA scrap international breaks? Literally everyone hates them.

      Open Controls
      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        apart from FIFA themselves, its how they make money

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I've gotten a few of tomorrow's presser times from my sources, guys:

      Friday:
      Liverpool - Arne Slot 9am
      Man City - Pep Guardiola 12.30pm Wolves -Gary O'Neil 1pm
      Arsenal - Mikel Arteta 1.30pm

      Open Controls
    4. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cheers for the team names as well as the managers Neale. (on behalf of us elderly & bewildered :-))

      Open Controls
  5. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Gtg guys? 0 ft left

    Areola
    Gvardiol Porro Robinson (Hall, Barco)
    Salah Son Jota ESR (Winks)
    Haaland (C) Wood Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes, GTG.

      Open Controls
  6. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Morning all. Mbeumo to who for a two week punt until GW6 wildcard?

    A) Eze
    B) Mitoma
    C) Other

    Open Controls
    1. balint84
      • 8 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  7. balint84
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    recommended 4.5 defender?

    Colwill or Dunk?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Of the two, Dunk. Also consider Konsa and Davis.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Colwill

      Open Controls
  8. ZeBestee
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anyone looking at Bowen? He is 7.5 this season, not a cheap options by any means but he has the numbers to back up his claim. Westham also have a more attacking tactician now hence I expect more goals from them. Fixtures also not bad.

    Is he worth on a WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Deffo on my radar when I eventually hit the wildcard button.

      Open Controls
    2. balint84
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      best option of West Ham, but not a FPL friendly team

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 10 Years
        just now

        ?

        Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I absolutely love Bowen as a player. Just depends on whether he fits your team structure or not - he's well worth having IMO.

      Open Controls
  9. wembleytor
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    For the Juventus defence the standout to me is Di Gregorio, as he looks the best 4.5 goalie. Dovetails nicely with fellow 4.5 Blaswich who has good early fixtures.

    Open Controls
  10. v3n0m
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    1FT, 3m ITB
    Henderson (4.0)
    TAA Gvardiol Gabriel (Quansah 4.0)
    Jota Gordon Eze Rogers 4.5
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Worth a WC to get Salah?

    Open Controls
  11. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts? 1FT - 0.9 itb

    Pope
    TAA Munoz Robinson
    Saka Jota Eze ESR
    Haaland (c) Isak Pedro

    4.0 Porro Davis Winks

    A) G2G
    B) Get Salah in for a hit

    Open Controls
  12. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    interesting WC team i saw

    Palmer, Salah, Saka, Rogers, winks
    Haaland, pedro, wissa

    the def is just full of 4.5'ers but i feel one of those big 4 would haul once per week and would compensate for the naff defence.

    Open Controls
  13. 2OLEgend
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi all.

    Bench one from each:

    A:
    1. Wissa
    2. Semenyo
    3. ESM

    B:
    1. Konsa
    2. Robinson

    Currently on A1 and B1 - thoughts?

    Open Controls
  14. LeytonOrient
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Have 3FT, not exactly rushing to use any as I like my team.
    But ESR > Minteh is tempting. Would you pull the trigger?

    Open Controls
  15. Ask Yourself
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    FPL will be so boring when this WC is over so making the most of it now. Which option below ? x

    A) Raya + Davis + Minteh + Isak

    B) Flekken/Verbruggen (rotation) + Davis + Minteh + Watkins

    C) Flekken/Verbruggen (rotation) + Gabriel + Mbeumo + Welbeck

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.