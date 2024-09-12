UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy 2024/25: Teams to target

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins next week – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, we look at which teams’ players need targeting by managers.

There is a new buzz about the Champions League this year, with a new 36-team league phase replacing the previous 32-team group stage – which means more matches for UCL Fantasy managers.

Instead of each Champions League team playing three opponents across six matches, they face eight different sides on one occasion. Whichever gets the most points over these matches will progress from the 36-team league.

The top eight finishers qualify directly for the Round of 16. Teams ranked from 9th to 24th face each other in a knockout play-off round and those placed 25th to 36th are eliminated from all European competitions.

When it comes to selecting a UCL Fantasy squad, it’s worth taking a closer look at the draw, which has been kinder to certain teams.

To do this, we’ll be consulting our fixture tickers and looking for favourable short-term fixtures – or even longer runs of decent match-ups:

At first glance, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City and Real Madrid have been handed a manageable course to reach the knockout stage.

Although the above graphic is subjective. For example, it could be argued that Real Madrid have tough fixtures – until you remember that they are Real Madrid, winners of this competition six times in the last 11 years.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have very attractive fixtures, but it’s their first foray into Europe’s elite club competition for 41 years. Will their lack of experience count against them?

GUESSING GAME

At this early stage, we’re also guessing how good the teams are. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have started this season like a train, plus the Madrid pair should be stronger because of signings like Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m), Endrick (€6.5m), Julian Alvarez (€8.0m), Alexander Sorloth (€7.5m) and Robin Le Normand (€5.0m).

Conversely, other sides look weaker than last season. Bologna enjoyed a 2023/24 campaign for the ages but will begin their first European Cup campaign in 61 years having been massively asset-stripped.

Not only have they lost striker Joshua Zirkzee, Riccardo Calafiori (€5.5m) and Alexis Saelemaekers but Zirkzee’s replacement, Nicolo Cambiaghi (€5.0m), ruptured a cruciate ligament on his debut. Plus, head coach Thiago Motta has jumped ship to Juventus.

BARCELONA BUYS

When formulating your initial UCL Fantasy draft, the first few matches are key. Barcelona, fresh from a 7-0 thrashing of Valladolid, stand out as a team worth pouncing on for attacking assets. Raphinha (€7.5m) scored a hat-trick, new signing Dani Olmo (€8.0m) would have had one but for repeatedly hitting the woodwork and Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m) is an established, prolific striker who takes penalties.

Lamine Yamal (€7.5m) is also pushing on under Hansi Flick, having proved his pedigree with that Euros wondergoal against France. They travel to Monaco on opening night before hosting Young Boys in Matchday 2.

REAL PROSPECTS

Mbappe has taken a bit of time to get off the mark for his new side but scored twice last time out. He will fancy his chances of producing the goods at home to Stuttgart on his first Champions League night for the all-whites.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that Mbappe is not the definitive penalty taker for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Although he scored from the spot against Real Betis, the previous match saw Vinicius Junior (€11.0m) have the honour. Unlike the Frenchman, Vini has a 100 per cent record from them.

Other, less expensive contenders from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, include Federico Valverde (€6.5m) – who has started the season strongly – and defender Antonio Rudiger (€6.0m), always a threat from set-pieces.

BUNDESLIGA BARGAINS

Bayern and Dortmund start their campaigns with fantastic-looking fixtures. Harry Kane (€10.5m) and Jamal Musiala (€9.0m) are obvious assets to target but there could be value in Michael Olise (€6.5m), who has been delighting the locals with his impudent skills since landing in Bavaria.

Similarly, Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (€5.0m) could become an interesting differential. He scored both goals in their recent 2-0 win over Frankfurt to earn himself a subsequent start ahead of Karim Adeyemi (€7.0m).

NORWEGIAN NO-BRAINER

Everyone knows Erling Haaland (€11.0m) is fixture-proof, even versus Inter Milan. Considering how he has started Man City’s domestic campaign, his starting price is an absolute snip. But it’s hard to select anyone else from them, as ‘Pep Roulette’ will surely be a factor – particularly with a crunch domestic clash with Arsenal following their Nerazzurri test.

VILLA VALUE

Elsewhere, Aston Villa assets are definitely worthy of investment. Unai Emery loves the tactical challenge of European football and has a strong track record of success.

With Young Boys, Bologna and Club Brugge among his first four opponents, Ollie Watkins (€7.5m) needs weighing up. He leads the way for Premier League expected goals (xG) underachievers which sounds bad but it shouldn’t, as it means he’s getting into golden positions. We saw last season that he has the pedigree to soon be putting these chances away.

The only issue is whether he’ll be fit for Matchday 1, having left last week’s England camp with an injury. As ever, keep an eye on the press conferences.

There’s also Morgan Rogers (€5.0m) – a midfielder playing as a shadow striker – while Jacob Ramsey (€5.0m) makes runs into the box and Youri Tielemans (€6.0m) comes with a set-piece threat.

CLEAN SHEET KINGS

Of the sides with great fixtures, Juventus offers some bargain assets. The Bianconeri lie second in Serie A after two 3-0 wins and a draw. Central forward Dusan Vlahovic (€8.0m) has scored twice and is on penalties, supported by exciting attacker Kenan Yildiz (€6.5m).

Yet it is probably at the back where your Fantasy cash is best invested. Juventus are yet to concede a goal this season and Andrea Cambiaso (€5.5m) is an absolute steal of a defender. Under Motta, the Italian international has effectively been playing as a flying right winger, has an early goal to his name and promises returns at both ends. Federico Gatti (€5.0m) is a more traditional Italian stopper but one with a set-piece threat, scoring four times last season.

Finally, keep an eye out for when Samuel Mbangula is added to UCL Fantasy. The youth academy graduate has broken into their first team and has been so good that they want to offer a new contract. Playing on the opposite flank to Cambiaso, he has already produced one goal and two assists and could be a useful differential, especially with Francisco Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez injured.



