Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6: Top Picks for Friday

Gameweek 6 of Fantasy EFL has already served up a cracker, as Harrogate Town defeated Doncaster Rovers 2-0 at Wetherby Road in League Two.

Here, we go through the top picks for Friday’s Championship thriller.

DONNY SPOIL THE PARTY

21.6% of managers are disappointed today – and even more so those who captained Luke Molyneux (M), who blanked again. Many predicted Donny to secure their fifth win of the campaign and were let down. The 0.1% of Harry Clifton (M) owners were relieved, as he returned four points for an interception (+2) and 90 minutes played (+2) for Donny.

As for the hosts, despite being owned by 0%, Jasper Moon (M) was exceptional. He provided an assist (+3), 11 clearances (+3), two blocks (+1) and three tackles (+1), helping them to a clean sheet (+5). Equally, teammate Liam Gibson (D) made four clearances (+4), two blocks (+1), and five tackles (+2), securing an 11-point haul.

THE TIGERS TAKE ON THE BLADES

To follow up last night’s drama, we have a Championship clash, as Hull City host Sheffield United at MKM stadium. Don’t miss your last chance to make team changes – the deadline is at 20:00 BST!

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy, right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 6 Guide.

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE

We’re launching a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price).

In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the code: XYNH57PM

GOALKEEPER

Ivor Pandur – Hull City

Pandur (G) is our top pick for Friday this Gameweek. Despite only keeping one clean sheet, the ‘keeper has secured 20 points for the Tigers, with 16 saves (+8) so far. Even in Hull’s 1-1 draw at Plymouth Arygle (A), he secured six points for six saves (+4). Pandur is likely to be tested against the Blades, who have scored six goals this season. With 10 more points than the visitors’ Michael Cooper (G), he is the clear standout.

DEFENDERS

Lewie Coyle – Hull City

Averaging 6.8 points per match, Coyle (D) is the standout defender between the two clubs. With 27 overall points, he’s consistently delivered solid performances for Tim Walter’s side. A double-digit haul came at Plymouth (A) in Gameweek 2, securing 12 points for a goal (+7) and six tackles (+3). Despite a low ownership of 0.2%, Coyle has yet to blank for Hull and will continue to be a strong option for defensive returns.

Alfie Gilchrist – Sheffield United

If you’re seeking one of Chris Wilder’s defensive stars, look no further than Gilchrist (D). The Chelsea loanee has been impressive for the Blades, averaging 4.3 points per game. He made five clearances (+1) and three tackles (+1) in his last match, and was unlucky to miss out on the clean sheet bonus, having been substituted in the 59th minute.

MIDFIELDERS

Gustavo Hamer – Sheffield United

The second-most selected Sheffield United midfielder in Fantasy EFL, Hamer (G) is the clear choice to start for your Gameweek 6 team. With 29 overall points, Hamer has been outstanding this season and contributed to the Blades’ unbeaten run. He’s scored two goals (+12) and made one assist (+3), including a double-digit haul against QPR in Gameweek 2. Moreover, Hamer has proven to be a bonus points magnet, securing three interceptions (+6) so far.

Oliver Arblaster – Sheffield United

Arblaster (M) is a great shout as a differential with only 1% ownership. The midfielder has secured 26 points so far, just three less than Hamer. He’s scored twice (+12) and made two interceptions (+4) in four Gameweeks, and is yet to blank for the Blades. Additionally, the 20-year-old also played 90 minutes (+8) in every match so far, unlike Hamer. He’s one to watch this season, as the Blades try and march on in Gameweek 6.

FORWARD

Kieffer Moore – Sheffield United

While no clear favourite emerges ahead of this match, Moore (F) offers the most secure option if you anticipate the Blades to secure a win. Despite scoring only once (+6) this season, Moore’s consistent 90-minute appearances (+8) and missed penalty against Watford (-3) suggest he’s close to a goal. Furthermore, Moore scored for Wales on international duty against Montenegro within the first minute. This should fill Moore with confidence as he looks to lead the Blades line once again.

Kickstart your Fantasy EFL season with our Gameweek 6 Guide. We’ve got you covered with Scout Picks, team reveals, captaincy tips, and further Top Picks. Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? You’ve got until tonight’s deadline at 20:00 BST. Decisions will be locked once the deadline passes.