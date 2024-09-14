100
Fantasy EFL September 14

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6: Top Picks for Saturday

100 Comments
Share

We have multiple ‘big hitters’ featuring in the English Football League (EFL) today, including Sunderland, Leeds United, Burnley, Watford, Coventry City, Millwall, Luton Town, Stockport County, Notts County and Gillingham.

Let’s dive into Saturday’s EFL action and highlight the Top Picks to watch, as well as players who could feature in your Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6 squad.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy, right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 6 guide

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE

We’re launching a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price)

In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the codeXYNH57PM

GOALKEEPERS

Anthony Patterson (Plymouth Argyle V Sunderland)

It would be naive not to mention Sunderland’s number one, Anthony Patterson (G). He has been excellent in between the sticks for the Black Cats this season and has managed to produce some incredible saves, helping to contribute to his side’s impressive four wins in four games. He travels to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, who have only scored two goals this season. We’re expecting a clean sheet lock for Patterson, his fourth of the season, adding to his 27 points tally.

Matt Macey (Morecambe vs Colchester United)

Colchester United’s Matt Macey (G) has earned a spot in our second goalkeeper selection for Saturday’s Top Picks. Despite the U’s struggling to find their footing this season, Macey has consistently delivered impressive performances, often single-handedly keeping his side the game. Facing Morecambe, a side yet to score a goal or win a game this season, we anticipate Macey’s second clean sheet of the campaign to be a formality.

DEFENDERS

Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough vs Preston North End)

Matt Clarke (D) seems to be the standout defensive selection for Gameweek 6, facing PNE at the Riverside Stadium. Boro have got their campaign underway with seven points from a possible 12, losing just one match, drawing one and winning two. On the other hand, the Lilywhites have only managed three points, winning once and losing the other three. There is every chance that Clarke not only provides defensive points, but also offensive contributions, with the attacking threat he poses. The centre-back has already scored twice this campaign (+14).

Fraser Horsfall (Crawley Town vs Stockport County)

Our second defensive pick for Gameweek 6 is Stockport County’s Fraser Horsfall (D). He has been a huge Fantasy asset so far this season, securing 32 points thus far. A clearance machine who’s also chipped in with two assists (+6), Horsfall’s strong defensive performances have been key to the Hatters’ success, limiting opponents to just one goal. Stockport have been in flying form and currently sit three points behind league leaders Wrexham in the League One table, which should leave them brimming with confidence when they face Crawley (A) on Saturday afternoon.

Mickey Demetriou (Accrington Stanley vs Crewe Alexandra)

Mickey Demetriou (D) demonstrated exactly why he should be selected by Fantasy EFL managers. In Gameweek 5 he secured a 16-point haul, through one assist (+3), a clean sheet (+5), 14 clearances (+4), two blocks (+1) and two tackles (+1). Furthermore, he played the full 90 minutes, which provided him an additional two points. His side face Accrington Stanley (A) on Saturday, who have two draws and three losses this season, only scoring six goals through five games. A clean sheet lock seems likely for the Railwaymen!

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 recap - top scorers 4

MIDFIELDERS

Karamoko Dembele (Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers)

This is certainly more of an outside shout, but we believe that Karamoko Dembele (M) could be a real threat in Gameweek 6, with QPR travelling to Hillsborough. Dembele has been incredible so far for the R’s since joining in the summer transfer window, providing two assits (+6) and two interceptions (+4). At just 0.6% ownership, Dembele offers incredible value as QPR aim to double their away win tally.

Adam Phillips (Stevenage vs Barnsley)

Barnsley’s midfield maestro, Adam Phillips (M), has been in prolific form since the start of the campaign. The Tykes’ number eight has been a driving force, with four goals (+24) and an assist (+3) helping them to third place. Barnsley face Stevenage on Saturday, and the Boro have only secured four points and one win from their opening four matches. We’re expecting a substantial points return from the Tykes, and Phillips will be instrumental if they are to secure a win.

Jack Payne (Morecambe vs Colchester United)

Jack Payne (M) is a top pick for Gameweek 6 as Colchester United face struggling Morecambe. With Morecambe yet to score this season and Colchester heavily favoured, Payne’s consistent form and 38 points make him a promising option. His standout performance against MK Dons in Gameweek 2 highlights his potential. With 38 points secured thus far, we’re expecting another return for the midfielder.

FORWARDS

Duncan Watmore (Millwall vs Luton Town)

Millwall host Luton Town on Saturday, with Luton still searching for their first win. Millwall have a respectable four points from four matches, considering their opponents and performances. They’ve been involved in high-scoring games, and Duncan Watmore (F) has been a standout. With four goals (+20) and two assists (+6), he’s been a major contributor. Playing at The Den, we expect Watmore to continue his impressive form and potentially add to his attacking tally.

Best Fantasy EFL Captains: Gameweek 6

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading V Leyton Orient)

Reading welcome Leyton Orient on Saturday in a favourable matchup. The struggling O’s, winless in four, sit bottom of the League One table. Reading are expected to dominate, and their young talisman, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (F), is poised to shine. With two goals (+10) and an assist (+3) this season, Ehibhatiomhan is a strong candidate to secure his fourth return. Backed by only 1% of managers, he could be a valuable differential for your Fantasy team.

Andy Cook (Walsall vs Bradford City)

Andy Cook (F) is our final selection of top picks for Saturday’s action. The talisman has hit his stride at the perfect time, scoring both goals (+10) in Bradford’s recent victory over Carlisle. While Walsall (A) is a tough challenge, Cook’s form suggests he’ll deliver again. He has a history of success against Walsall, scoring once and assisting another goal in their previous meeting. Given his current momentum, Cook is a strong candidate to lead the Bantams to another win.

Kickstart your Fantasy EFL season with our Gameweek 6 Guide.  We’ve got you covered with Scout Picks, ‘Rate My Team’, Top Picks and captaincy tips.

Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? You’ve got until kickoff today at 12:30 BST! Decisions will be locked in once the deadline passes.

SIGN UP HERE AHEAD OF UCL FANTASY 2024/25!


100 Comments Post a Comment
  1. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Haaland + Salah draft will be more viable if both Rogers and Amad deliver today

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      More viable? It's already more than viable

      Open Controls
    2. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Not really as Amad is still not nailed until ETH drops Rashford for Nacho on the left and Duran could play together with Watkins up top at some point putting Rogers at risk

      Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Rogers has better to deliver today

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yep. Got him on WC!!

      Open Controls
    2. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      was so against him during the whole international break then looked at how he did end of last season and preseason and kinda converted me to him

      Open Controls
    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Doesn't matter if he doesn't. Still best AM for 5m and will return above price point over the season

      Open Controls
    4. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Rogers enables big hitters

      if he fails, it's likely one will need to go to allow an upgrade, though if Minteh emerges then we could hae another alongside Semenyo (ESR's finely poised)

      Open Controls
    5. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      For real

      Open Controls
  3. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Happy with my wildcard team...got Salah, Haaland and Palmer plus 1mil in the bank cuz i know ive made a mistake somewhere and 3 transfers in the bank so in good stead for the next 3 weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      TAA?

      Open Controls
      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        nope - konate
        I went for the massive potential bargains - konate, lewis, rogers, pedro
        easy to upgrade them with 1mil in the bank and 3 transfers if needed

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Konate must get attacking returns then

          Open Controls
          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            i thought about it, unless i felt that TAA would get a clean sheet and assist each week i felt it wasnt worth spending 7mil - the same price as mbuemo/eze
            he may also be rotated with champions league and id hate myself more for having a 7mil on the bench than seeing an extra 3-6 points go to trent v Konate if he assists

            Open Controls
        2. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          in a similar position, albeit WC'ed last GW and went with Robertson

          Open Controls
          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            i do have the funds to go konate to robertson or lewis to timber
            but want to see how Slot will be managing the squad with champions league before committing - also there's always potential for injuries that makes decisions easier

            Open Controls
    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Fingers crossed Madueke outscores Palmer

      Open Controls
      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        cool with that... palmer most likely to be assisting him

        Open Controls
        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          A win for both of us

          Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Konate a rotation risk (and made of glass).

      Quansah might try and get an extra 0.2 for my 4.0 bench.

      See how CL works out. Q must be ahead of Gomez

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Having said that TAA rest for Bradley against Bournemouth won't be fun, or Robertson for Gomez/TSi lol

        Open Controls
  4. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Thanks for the wonderful community here, Amad indeed start.

    I kept him and did ESR to Eze, now let's hope Amad returns today.

    Cheers all.

    Open Controls
  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Missed the deadline........but already done my transfers a couple hours ago 😛

    Good luck all.

    Open Controls
    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      how does that make sense?

      Open Controls
      1. Skalla
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Time travel

        Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Holy smokes nooo, I got completely sidetracked and missed the deadline. I played the WC and brought in a bunch of random players based on price rises and have loads of money in the bank. Triple up on Liverpool attack, when I know I wanted Trent, Robertson or both. Don’t remember the rest of the team. What a waste of my first ever good start in FPL (40k) lol

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      you might hit 4k this GW, expect the unexpected

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        High definition

        Open Controls
    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Unluggy Uce

      Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      I know I have Smith Rowe and Rogers, still. Also Haaland, Pedro, Dunk, Mazroui, Fabianski, Keane, Robinson. So actually I have a picture of most of my team, but not the overall picture and I made no plan whatsoever.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        No I think I sold dunk for Keane. We’ll see

        Open Controls
    4. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Skillz

      Open Controls
    5. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Why good start and sheep GW4 WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Was always the plan. No reason to change it

        Open Controls
    6. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Maybe change focus and try to get the highest team value this season and tick that of the bucket list

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Brutal IB for team value gain

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Yeah didn’t work out. So would have rather picked a team I liked haha

          Open Controls
    7. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Oh no, i hate sinking feeling, I hope the teams OK mate

      Open Controls
  7. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Damn it man seems like jota is bench?

    Open Controls
    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Source?

      Open Controls
      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours ago

        Fake news

        Open Controls
      2. They are eating the dogs, t…
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        theyareeatingthecats.com

        Open Controls
        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          hahahaha your profile pic is too funny with that

          Open Controls
        2. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Best profile pic on FFS

          Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Whistling tumbleweed.....

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Are you making a statement or asking a question?

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Statement as to lack of source. Problem?

        Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      https://x.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1834903417581375880

      Its still guessing, they reckon Gapko for Diaz

      Open Controls
  8. Wild Rover
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz starts despite being withdrawn after just 34 minutes of Chile's defeat by Bolivia on Tuesday.

    Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Ugochukwu, Bednarek, Stephens; Sugawara, Fernandes, Downes, Dibling, Walker-Peters; Brereton Diaz, Archer

    Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo start for Manchester United.

    Manuel Ugarte is on the bench along with Casemiro.

    Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Eriksen, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee

    Open Controls
    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      wasnt Archer a 4.5mil ATT
      also Harwood Bellis fail for owners

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Archer 5m

        Open Controls
        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          my bad my bad

          Open Controls
          1. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            He scored ridiculous tight angle goal in pre season for Villa

            Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Was Archer a permanent transfer?

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Ta

          Open Controls
  9. PogChamp
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    What made you say that?

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Reply fail to Letsgo

      Open Controls
    2. Enzology
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Unless he/she writes in proper English I wouldn't bother asking.

        Open Controls
    3. thepancakeman123
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Now that the GW is locked and there's nothing I can do about it. Tear my wildcard apart people

      Fabianski
      Trent Robertson Pau
      Salah Eze Mitoma Minteh Rogers
      Haaland Pedro

      Raya Konsa Davis Wissa

      Open Controls
      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        brighton supporter?

        Open Controls
        1. thepancakeman123
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Haha no but it's an aggressive play based on my rank being awful and their nice prices and short term fixtures. Mitoma becomes Mbeumo in GW6 and Minteh is cheap enough to bench for a Wissa

          Open Controls
          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            the konsa pau double up is interesting considering there are a lot of good 4.5mil def

            Open Controls
            1. thepancakeman123
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              It was originally Pau and Dunk, until I went Mitoma instead of Mbeumo for triple Brighton attack. Then I had Lewis but having been burnt by Quansah, Hall and Nkunku already I just cant be bothered with anymore rotation risks lol. Then I just think that Konsa is better than the other 4.5s, so thought that should matter more than whether I've already got Pau or not.

              Open Controls
              1. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 33 mins ago

                fair enough

                Open Controls
      2. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        I would go 2 premium like you have. I like double Pool def for now and you have good coverage

        Open Controls
        1. thepancakeman123
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Thank you sir

          Open Controls
      3. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Looks well-balanced.

        Went full rogue with mine and will be playing with a 4.0m def every week and hardly any bench.

        I never learn, ha....

        Open Controls
        1. thepancakeman123
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Cheers.

          Haha, going rogue is more fun tbf and you'll feel better if it pays off

          Open Controls
      4. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Very nice. Quite similar to my backup WC (if Haaland didn't play So had Isak Mateta on the bench so Saka and Salah could both play GW6 (and had Mbeumo and Semenyo) in the midfield and bring Haaland back in GW7 so GW7 will look pretty similar I would have thought GW7

        Really like the Davis punt.

        Haaland starts FOMO, so backed away.

        I really like it. Aggressive

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Sorry not on the bench in the team

          Open Controls
        2. thepancakeman123
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Thank you mate

          Open Controls
    4. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      updated

      Open Controls
    5. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Sorry to those who I suggest THB was nailed. Few mistakes and he’s played himself onto the bench. Think he will be back.

      Great audition for dibling and archer here

      Two very attacking line ups could be a cracking game

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I think it will be a draw.

        Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        At least he has changed it up. (Although Man Utd are one of the least effective pressing teams as a unit)

        Open Controls
    6. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Quick rant.

      FFFix Our price rise accuracy:
      95.3 %
      Our price fall accuracy:
      65.9 %

      FFH sticks at 97.6%. I did a free trail two years year and cancelled and still try and take money out each week today

      Rainy is great here. and the Focal fpl.page tells you the risers and falls.

      Think FFH is about 30% accurate at best.

      AI are algorithms they manually put in (Actually most AI currently is). What are they trying to do, get in the S&P 500?

      Open Controls
    7. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      hahaha i love casuals... told one of my friends that I wildcarded and he did too - he has Haaland and stones on the bench, im so hoping that "chiwome" starts for wolves to punish him hahahah XD

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        ex friends

        Open Controls
    8. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Why does Manu always get the 1st game? I am not interested in Manu so much. No fpl interest and they are just a mid table team.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        https://youtu.be/1ESHXxInoAs?si=B0V9d3UA6BVc-XWu

        Open Controls
      2. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        its because portugal are gonna win the Euros XDDDD... how are you doing brother, hope youre well, good luck on the gameweek

        Open Controls
      3. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        No skin value here either, match is just a Sat lunchtime sit-com.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Same.

          Open Controls
    9. sankalparora07
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        I thought THB was one of the most nailed 4.0m defender..... that's why I got him in for Quansah as my first transfer....I don't need him though and will likely be shipped out in my GW6 WC, but still not sure why is he not playing....also where is Armstrong in this lineup?

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Archer replaced him. I guess Greaves is.

          As Pinnock played 180 in Jamacia and if Brentford play a back five whether VDB will get his debut?

          Open Controls
      • sankalparora07
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Hopefully Bruno scores a brace today then....he is my biggest differential in my ML

          Open Controls
          1. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            I don't own but holders deserve to be rewarded with a goal at least

            Open Controls
            1. sankalparora07
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                Cheers mate

                Open Controls
                1. Riverside Red
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Got rid last week....so good chance of a haul.

                  Open Controls
          2. JÆKS ⭐
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Quick question regarding the new rules.

            Going into gw5 with 2FT means that you will go into gw6 with 2FT if you decide to WC in gw5, right?

            Open Controls
            1. thepancakeman123
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Oui

              Open Controls
            2. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 11 mins ago

              Yes FT "Freeze"

              Open Controls
              1. JÆKS ⭐
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 8 mins ago

                Cheers fellas!
                Gw 5 WC to be 1 gw ahead of the template might be a nice differential 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Yes i think you are right.

                  Saw FPL Fran do Bruno to Salah, and Haaland down for 2 GW's (as possible moves, keeping Saka. Thought that was clever)

                  Open Controls
          3. Sandy Ravage
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            Palmer + Isak > Salah + Wissa?

            Open Controls
            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              When? Game week is locked now

              Open Controls
              1. Sandy Ravage
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                The next GW started when the game week locked.

                Open Controls
                1. Sandy Ravage
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                  I can no longer do anything to affect the choices made, so there's little points spending energy on the current GW when the next one is only days away

                  Open Controls
            2. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Not for a hit 🙂

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.