Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6: Top Picks for Saturday

We have multiple ‘big hitters’ featuring in the English Football League (EFL) today, including Sunderland, Leeds United, Burnley, Watford, Coventry City, Millwall, Luton Town, Stockport County, Notts County and Gillingham.

Let’s dive into Saturday’s EFL action and highlight the Top Picks to watch, as well as players who could feature in your Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6 squad.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy, right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 6 guide.

GOALKEEPERS

Anthony Patterson (Plymouth Argyle V Sunderland)

It would be naive not to mention Sunderland’s number one, Anthony Patterson (G). He has been excellent in between the sticks for the Black Cats this season and has managed to produce some incredible saves, helping to contribute to his side’s impressive four wins in four games. He travels to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, who have only scored two goals this season. We’re expecting a clean sheet lock for Patterson, his fourth of the season, adding to his 27 points tally.

Matt Macey (Morecambe vs Colchester United)

Colchester United’s Matt Macey (G) has earned a spot in our second goalkeeper selection for Saturday’s Top Picks. Despite the U’s struggling to find their footing this season, Macey has consistently delivered impressive performances, often single-handedly keeping his side the game. Facing Morecambe, a side yet to score a goal or win a game this season, we anticipate Macey’s second clean sheet of the campaign to be a formality.

DEFENDERS

Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough vs Preston North End)

Matt Clarke (D) seems to be the standout defensive selection for Gameweek 6, facing PNE at the Riverside Stadium. Boro have got their campaign underway with seven points from a possible 12, losing just one match, drawing one and winning two. On the other hand, the Lilywhites have only managed three points, winning once and losing the other three. There is every chance that Clarke not only provides defensive points, but also offensive contributions, with the attacking threat he poses. The centre-back has already scored twice this campaign (+14).

Fraser Horsfall (Crawley Town vs Stockport County)

Our second defensive pick for Gameweek 6 is Stockport County’s Fraser Horsfall (D). He has been a huge Fantasy asset so far this season, securing 32 points thus far. A clearance machine who’s also chipped in with two assists (+6), Horsfall’s strong defensive performances have been key to the Hatters’ success, limiting opponents to just one goal. Stockport have been in flying form and currently sit three points behind league leaders Wrexham in the League One table, which should leave them brimming with confidence when they face Crawley (A) on Saturday afternoon.

Mickey Demetriou (Accrington Stanley vs Crewe Alexandra)

Mickey Demetriou (D) demonstrated exactly why he should be selected by Fantasy EFL managers. In Gameweek 5 he secured a 16-point haul, through one assist (+3), a clean sheet (+5), 14 clearances (+4), two blocks (+1) and two tackles (+1). Furthermore, he played the full 90 minutes, which provided him an additional two points. His side face Accrington Stanley (A) on Saturday, who have two draws and three losses this season, only scoring six goals through five games. A clean sheet lock seems likely for the Railwaymen!

MIDFIELDERS

Karamoko Dembele (Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers)

This is certainly more of an outside shout, but we believe that Karamoko Dembele (M) could be a real threat in Gameweek 6, with QPR travelling to Hillsborough. Dembele has been incredible so far for the R’s since joining in the summer transfer window, providing two assits (+6) and two interceptions (+4). At just 0.6% ownership, Dembele offers incredible value as QPR aim to double their away win tally.

Adam Phillips (Stevenage vs Barnsley)

Barnsley’s midfield maestro, Adam Phillips (M), has been in prolific form since the start of the campaign. The Tykes’ number eight has been a driving force, with four goals (+24) and an assist (+3) helping them to third place. Barnsley face Stevenage on Saturday, and the Boro have only secured four points and one win from their opening four matches. We’re expecting a substantial points return from the Tykes, and Phillips will be instrumental if they are to secure a win.

Jack Payne (Morecambe vs Colchester United)

Jack Payne (M) is a top pick for Gameweek 6 as Colchester United face struggling Morecambe. With Morecambe yet to score this season and Colchester heavily favoured, Payne’s consistent form and 38 points make him a promising option. His standout performance against MK Dons in Gameweek 2 highlights his potential. With 38 points secured thus far, we’re expecting another return for the midfielder.

FORWARDS

Duncan Watmore (Millwall vs Luton Town)

Millwall host Luton Town on Saturday, with Luton still searching for their first win. Millwall have a respectable four points from four matches, considering their opponents and performances. They’ve been involved in high-scoring games, and Duncan Watmore (F) has been a standout. With four goals (+20) and two assists (+6), he’s been a major contributor. Playing at The Den, we expect Watmore to continue his impressive form and potentially add to his attacking tally.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading V Leyton Orient)

Reading welcome Leyton Orient on Saturday in a favourable matchup. The struggling O’s, winless in four, sit bottom of the League One table. Reading are expected to dominate, and their young talisman, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (F), is poised to shine. With two goals (+10) and an assist (+3) this season, Ehibhatiomhan is a strong candidate to secure his fourth return. Backed by only 1% of managers, he could be a valuable differential for your Fantasy team.

Andy Cook (Walsall vs Bradford City)

Andy Cook (F) is our final selection of top picks for Saturday’s action. The talisman has hit his stride at the perfect time, scoring both goals (+10) in Bradford’s recent victory over Carlisle. While Walsall (A) is a tough challenge, Cook’s form suggests he’ll deliver again. He has a history of success against Walsall, scoring once and assisting another goal in their previous meeting. Given his current momentum, Cook is a strong candidate to lead the Bantams to another win.

Kickstart your Fantasy EFL season with our Gameweek 6 Guide. We’ve got you covered with Scout Picks, ‘Rate My Team’, Top Picks and captaincy tips.

Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? You’ve got until kickoff today at 12:30 BST! Decisions will be locked in once the deadline passes.



