  Kaneyonero
    8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Will there be any leaks pre deadline?

    Open Controls
    hussain_786zx
      1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      City usually get some early leaks

      Open Controls
  putana
    6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    who on chelsea is taking minutes off jackson? really considering him on wc

    Open Controls
    hussain_786zx
      1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Jackson should be getting 90mins

      Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      He's pretty nailed tbh, very good option

      Open Controls
  hussain_786zx
    1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Verbruggen Flekken
    Mykolenko Colwill Pau Lewis TAA
    Adama Minteh Eze Palmer Salah
    Chiwome Pedro Haaland
    Any changes to WC 0m itb

    Open Controls
  Zenith UK
    8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Which please? (on WC with Raya as GK)

    A) Gabriel + ESR
    B) Aina + Mbeumo
    C) Williams + Eze

    Exact funds for each.

    Open Controls
    hussain_786zx
      1 Year
      28 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    David Parkinson
      2 Years
      16 mins ago

      C assuming you can bench Williams.

      Open Controls
      Zenith UK
        8 Years
        2 mins ago

        He would be rotated with Robinson and Lewis

        Open Controls
  nico05
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Is Sanchez the nailed GK for Chelsea?

    Open Controls
  Letsgo!
    7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Chances of wood starting?

    Open Controls
    hussain_786zx
      1 Year
      32 mins ago

      75% cos he flew back all the way from New Zealand but they will try to get him ready to play Liverpool

      Open Controls
    Zenith UK
      8 Years
      just now

      I'll be honest if you're thinking of starting Wood for LIV your team has bigger issues (and that's coming from someone who's a big fan of Wood)

      Open Controls
  Letsgo!
    7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Wood to nketiah for -4?

    Open Controls
    hussain_786zx
      1 Year
      just now

      Not worth taking a hit

      Open Controls
  Cheeky Onion
    6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Raya
    TAA - Porro - Lewis - Konsa
    Salah - Eze - Mitoma
    Haaland - Havertz - Pedro

    Fabianski - Keane - Onana - Winks

    Leaves 2FTs ITB for GW 6 fixture swing but 0.0m ITB

    Open Controls
    lugs
      7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Not a fan of the formation but this looks pretty good tbf

      Open Controls
      Cheeky Onion
        6 Years
        45 mins ago

        Cheers, not sure how to keep the big hitters and get a quality 4th mid in. Any thoughts?

        Open Controls
        Zenith UK
          8 Years
          32 mins ago

          Lose Havertz

          Open Controls
          Cheeky Onion
            6 Years
            18 mins ago

            I like him as my only cover - shipping Saka on this WC. But I could see their form dipping with some key players out so don't hate it. Could bring in Jackson but wouldn't give enough funds for a decent upgrade in midfield or bring in Wood and do Onana > Mbuemo

            Open Controls
            Zenith UK
              8 Years
              14 mins ago

              I think with Ode out you're going to see Havertz as a 10 with Trossard as a fake 9 unless Jesus can come back in (Martinelli on the left).

Mbeumo feels slightly too early but I understand it

              Mbeumo feels slightly too early but I understand it

              Open Controls
              Zenith UK
                8 Years
                14 mins ago

                I'm on a WC too right now so interesting to see your draft.

                Open Controls
              Cheeky Onion
                6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Agree on Mbuemo being early, but will deff look to get him in for GW6 so would save a transfer. Mind sharing your draft?

                Open Controls
                Zenith UK
                  8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Raya, Fab
                  Trent, Saliba, Porro, Lewis, Robinson
                  Salah, Diaz, Semenyo, ESR, Roger’s
                  Haaland, Wood, JPedro

                  Debating Saliba > 4.5 (namely Neco Williams) and ESR > Eze.

                  Some more of my ideas below (for example instead of Semenyo if I make the above move do I keep ESR or punt Minteh given the fixtures for both?

                  Open Controls
                  Cheeky Onion
                    6 Years
                    just now

                    I think you should bring in a fodder to upgrade one of your mids - currently have 15 solid options but will be a nightmare every week trying to figure out who to bench

                    Open Controls
        lugs
          7 Years
          15 mins ago

          I'd look to trim the defense, Trent and Porro to Robbo and Dunk would get Winks up to Kudus for example

          Open Controls
    David Parkinson
      2 Years
      54 mins ago

      Maybe start Onana over Porro given Everton's shocking defence? Not bad, just feels a bit odd going 4-3-3 when there's no need.

      Open Controls
      Cheeky Onion
        6 Years
        just now

        Agreed re: formation, but squeezing Salah, Haaland and TAA in a squad doesnt leave room for much else - especially with my shocking TV!

        Open Controls
    hussain_786zx
      1 Year
      51 mins ago

      Onana is a minites risk

      Open Controls
      Cheeky Onion
        6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Agreed, but sub 6.5 mids are pretty schocking. Could do Porro + Onana > Robinson + Semayeno but Sem's upcoming fixtures are brutal

        Open Controls
      Zenith UK
        8 Years
        1 min ago

        In what world? Who's taking his mins? Only reason I wouldnt go Onana is because Roger's is the same price and naturally more offensive.

        Open Controls
  hussain_786zx
    1 Year
    58 mins ago

    Verbruggen Flekken
    Mykolenko Colwill Pau Lewis TAA
    Adama Minteh Eze Palmer Salah
    Chiwome Pedro Haaland
    Any changes to WC 0m itb ??

    Open Controls
    David Parkinson
      2 Years
      just now

      Keeper rotation will drive you mad so ignore the experts, they're wrong, pick one. Could do with a 4m def like Greaves. A million remaining? Bump a 4.5 to Porro, job done.

      Open Controls
  C0YS
    8 Years
    55 mins ago

    On WC - is there an argument to be made for double Liverpool defense in lieu of Jota?

    Open Controls
    David Parkinson
      2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Yes, perfectly reasonable.

      Open Controls
      C0YS
        8 Years
        just now

        Would you, and if so why?

        Open Controls
    FantasyClub
      3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Same dilemma. Would you go Diaz or Jota?

      Open Controls
      C0YS
        8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Have been on Jota and leaning towards staying the course

        Open Controls
  osceola31909
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A. Muniz (West Ham)
    B. Semenyo (Chelsea)

    Open Controls
    cruzex
      11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  Il Capitano
    3 Years
    43 mins ago

    2FT 1.5m ITB

    Henderson (Fabianski)
    Gabriel Porro Robinson (Johnson Barco*)
    Saka Jota Gordon Eze (Winks)
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Saka + Gordon > Salah + Minteh? Robbo in for Gabriel next GW then WC6.

    Open Controls
  Zenith UK
    8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Semenyo or ESR to Eze (on WC) leaning towards losing ESR.

    Open Controls
  derdourily
    10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Play 1 :
    A- Mbeumo
    B- Wissa

    Open Controls
    Zenith UK
      8 Years
      just now

      Mbeumo

      Open Controls
  Zenith UK
    8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Please ignore my above question.

    Attack is;
    Salah, Diaz, Rogers
    Haaland, JPedro, Wood

    I currently have Semenyo & ESR.

    If I ditch Saliba to Neco Williams I can have Eze (for one of the above two). Question is who gets the last spot (I’m on wildcard);

    Semenyo, ESR, Minteh, Other (5.6M budget)

    Open Controls
  16. Mid-Table Obscurity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    When are price changes?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Now

      Open Controls
    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      In about 3 minutes

      Open Controls
    3. Mid-Table Obscurity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      I need Robinson and to go up 0.1 and Palmer to go down 0.1 to get the team I want. Might just miss out

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        I just need Saka to drop to get the team I want!
        I stupidly sold him whilst on WC this week not realising he had already risen 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          No drop for Saka

          Open Controls
          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            15 mins ago

            Damn, Ramsdale it is in goal!

            Open Controls
            1. Now I'm Panicking
              • 9 Years
              14 mins ago

              Ouch

              Open Controls
              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Or Johnstone actually just realised

                Open Controls
    4. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      One sec...

      Open Controls
  17. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Welbeck or Pedro?

    Open Controls
  18. Ady87
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    On holiday in the US, need help before I go sleep and miss the deadline. I hit WC and have kept palmer, now I see he is flagged, what have I missed and should I switch to Saka short term or hold?

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
        just now

        Palmer withdrew from international duties, but he’s apparently been on training all week.
        I believe he’ll play this game week.

        Open Controls
      • David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Hold, been training, probably one of those minor knocks some players get around International Break time.

        Open Controls
    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Digne, Mitoma, Diaz rise

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not Joao Pedro, what the…

        Open Controls
      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        No Solanke drop at all - utterly ridiculous.

        Open Controls
    3. fedolefan
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Quansah is going to be a perma keep at 4.0m

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Looking forward to getting Nkunku at 4.0, be nice to finally have a midfielder at that price

        Open Controls
        1. fedolefan
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Q only Kona to stay fit for 3 weeks to hit 4.0. Tough ask but can get lucky.

          Open Controls
          1. fedolefan
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Needs*

            Open Controls
      2. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        And all because he was iffy in the air 1st half at Ipswich.

        Open Controls
    4. Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Price Changes 14th September

      Rises: Luis Díaz (7.7), Mitoma (6.7), Digne (4.6)

      Falls: Foden (9.3), Ødegaard (8.3), Gakpo (7.2), Rice (6.3), Hee Chan (6.3), Dewsbury-Hall (5.8), Antony (5.8), Summerville (5.8), McGinn (5.4), Gruda (5.4), A.Doucoure (5.3), Sarabia (5.3), Scott (4.9), Wharton (4.9), Gana (4.9), Dennis (4.9), Philip (4.8), B.Badiashile (4.4), Dúbravka (4.3), Quansah (4.2)

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Half tempted to stick Foden in my WC team! Gonna be sick at that price

        Open Controls
        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          He's that price because he's sick

          Open Controls
          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Predicted to be back in the XI this week

            Open Controls
        2. GREEN JUMPERS
          • 4 Years
          just now

          That was one that jumped out

          Open Controls
    5. deshawn7
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Play Muniz or Saka?
      Already fielding ESR

      Open Controls
      1. Akeem
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Saka easily

        Open Controls
    6. Total Slotball
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Who to bench out of ESR and Muniz

      Open Controls
    7. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Cap salah or Haaland?

      Open Controls

