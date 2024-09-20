Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 7 Scout Picks

Double Gameweek 7 of Fantasy EFL is nearly upon us, so we’ve put together our final ‘starting’ Scout Picks. If you’ve missed it, we have our first Double Gameweek of the season.

GOALKEEPER

Sam Tickle (1%)

In between the sticks, we’ve opted for Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle (G). With 24 overall points, including two clean sheets (+10) and a Double Gameweek against Lincoln City (A) and Stevenage (H), we’re expecting at least one clean sheet across the two matches. Additionally, with only 1% ownership, the upside of returns in net are excellent.

DEFENDERS

Michal Helik (3.7%)

Helik (D) has been excellent in the middle of defence for Huddersfield Town this season, securing 33 points thus far. His best performance came last time out in Gameweek 6 against Bolton Wanderers (A). His first double-digit haul included making four clearances (+1), two blocks (+1), two tackles (+1) and one clean sheet (+5), alongside featuring for 90 minutes (+2). With the Terriers’ upcoming Double Gameweek against Northampton Town and Blackpool, both at home, we’re expecting at least one clean sheet for Michael Duff’s side. Irrespective, defensive contributions seem likely – Helik hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 2!

Mickey Demetriou (10.3%)

Speaking of players who haven’t blanked, Demetriou (D) was nailed-on for this Gameweek’s Scout Picks. The highest-scorer on Fantasy EFL, Crewe Alexandra’s captain has been the standout player in the game thus far. With 58 overall points, the centre-back is yet to blank for the Railwaymen and has secured three double-digit hauls in consecutive Gameweeks. In Gameweek 6, Demetriou scored 11 points against Accrington Stanley (A). The defender made nine clearances (+3), two tackles (+1) and helped keep a clean sheet (+5). With Harrogate Town (H) up next, who lost their previous away game to Cheltenham Town 1-0 in Gameweek 5, Demetriou owners will be expecting a clean sheet and defensive bonuses.

MIDFIELDERS

Kwame Poku (2.9%)

Kwame Poku (M) of Peterborough United is the first midfield pick to make up our side. Posh’s number 11 has scored three goals (+18) in five appearances, totalling 32 points. With a Double Gameweek in store against Bristol Rovers (H) and Leyton Orient (A), who have conceded 16 goals combined, Poku owners will be confident of a double-digit haul across their Double Gameweek. Darren Ferguson’s main talisman will be expecting to secure at least his fourth goal of the season – if not more.

Thelo Aasgaard (2.3%)

Wigan Athletic’s Thelo Aasgaard (M) is another differential for this week as it stands, despite the Latics doubling. Aasgaard has returned 37 points in five appearances, with three consecutive double-digit hauls. While Lincoln drew 1-1 last time out, Stevenage secured a 3-0 win over Barnsley, but lost to Lincoln City 1-0 (H) in Gameweek 5. Therefore, if Shaun Maloney’s side are to pick up maximum points, Aasgaard is likely to be involved. With only 2.3% of Fantasy managers owning Wigan’s number 10, he could be a valuable differential this week.

FORWARDS

Josh Koroma (2.1%)

Leading the line in our squad is Huddersfield’s Josh Koroma (F). The Terriers talisman has been excellent so far, scoring three goals (+15) and providing two assists (+6) in five appearances. With only 2.1% ownership and a great Double Gameweek at the John Smith’s Stadium, we expect Huddersfield to secure six points. Koroma has been integral to his side’s goals this season, contributing to 50% of them. If the Terriers are to score, he’s likely to be a key factor.

Josh Maja (17.3%)

Alongside the Huddersfield striker is West Bromwich Albion’s Josh Maja (F). Since his heroic hat-trick in Gameweek 1, totalling 23 points, Maja has gone from strength-to-strength. With five goals (+25) and one assist (+3) so far, Maja has only blanked once in five appearances. The Baggies host Plymouth Argyle next; they have conceded nine goals, with five of those coming on the road. If the Baggies are to remain unbeaten, Maja will certainly be involved in firing Carlos Corberan’s side to their fifth win.

CLUB PICKS

We have opted to target the Double Gameweeks, looking for the strongest two fixtures on paper.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN (vs Northampton Town H, Blackpool H)

Selected by 5.9% of managers (and counting!), the Terriers are the clear standout out of the six League One teams that double. The Cobblers have only secured one point from six on the road, drawing 2-2 against Barnsley (A) in Gameweek 3. Equally, the Seasiders have been involved in goalfests in recent weeks, securing a 4-4 draw at Cambridge United (A) in Gameweek 3. With zero clean sheets, we’re expecting goals galore in both matches.

PETERBOROUGH UNITED (vs Bristol Rovers H, Leyton Orient A)

Our second pick, Peterborough, are the other clear standout. While Wigan Athletic were in the running, the Posh’s fixtures edge the Latics. While Wigan head to Lincoln, the Posh travel to Leyton Orient, who had lost four in a row before their shock Gameweek 6 win against Reading. The upside of a nine-pointer at home and an 11-pointer away was too enticing to ignore. A combined 38 points for the Terriers and Posh could be monumental!

FINAL TOP TIPS

