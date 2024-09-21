69
69 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Lets go Eze

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Awaiting the Hendo disappointment, 5 4 3 2 1 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He gets more than given I've benched him, Flekken score 3, and my benched keeper has outscored my playing one every week. Congrats!

        Open Controls
    2. nazrinn
        6 mins ago

        Hoping the same

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Would you WC this?

      Henderson,
      Konate, Porro, Greaves
      Salah, Gordon, Jota, Rogers,
      Haaland, Welbz, Watkins

      4m, ESR, Lewis, Robinson

      0.3

      Open Controls
      1. Khalico
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Naa I wouldn’t but maybe Jota to Diaz?

        Open Controls
      2. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        yeah, get the defence sorted. really comes down to if you want to sell Salah

        Open Controls
      4. thegaffer82
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        Just about. It’s not terrible, but I think you’ll make a lot of changes if you press the button

        Open Controls
      5. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Cheers, think Raya, Saka Gabs lose Salah, Jota & get Diaz for starters?
        Only 1FT so hit or two or WC?

        Open Controls
        1. thegaffer82
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          WC

          Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      just seen how close TAA was to scoring an OG at 3-0. Kelleher saving 8 points. What a legend

      Open Controls
    5. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      F it. Just pressed the WC button.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        I did -40 but will press WC button as well

        Open Controls
        1. thegaffer82
          • 13 Years
          15 mins ago

          I did this too. Play the WC on Friday

          Open Controls
    6. Captain Beefheart
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Arsenal fans, is Timber nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. Lemongrab
        • 15 Years
        11 mins ago

        No, Calafiori lurking so they are likely to share minutes

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Dont forget zinchenko if he is fit.

          Open Controls
        2. Pariße
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Arteta had the perfect chance to do that against Atalanta, Timber is too valuable to be bench right now. And players can expect early clean sheet points, if he gets subbed-off early.

          Open Controls
      2. Pariße
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Too good to bench, and it seems like Calafiori is not favoured by Arteta yet. Everyone in that back 4 is irreplacable at this point of the season.

        Open Controls
      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Usually screwed.

        Open Controls
    7. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Ditch Salah for Diaz? Only way I can get Saka and Mbuemo in

      Open Controls
      1. nazrinn
          just now

          Im thinking the same too

          Open Controls
        • g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          That’s my move otherwise WC

          Open Controls
      2. Billy Whizz
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        67 with 2 to go. Pedro and Veltman. Palmer first sun if Pedro is out. Salad cap fail again so saying bye soon.
        Anybody happy with their acres this week so far?

        Open Controls
        1. Dammit_182
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Who were the rest of your attackers to bench palmer? I’m Salah-less so punted TAA (c) with son a Diaz returning as well so far. Was 7m game week score last week so very happy it’s going ok so far

          Open Controls
      3. Sting
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        anyone tempted by captain chaos Darwin?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Step away.

          Open Controls
          1. Dammit_182
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Ha!

            Open Controls
      4. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Have I missed the boat with Diaz? Cheers.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Neigh

          Open Controls
        2. nazrinn
            12 mins ago

            I think Diaz is undroppable at the moment

            Open Controls
            1. Ser Davos
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I somewhat agree, but he was dropped in mid-week and wasn't due to play Forest

              We even thought he wasn't going to play today

              Open Controls
              1. Ser Davos
                • 9 Years
                just now

                *till the next batch of team sheets

                Open Controls
          • Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers all

            Open Controls
        3. nazrinn
            15 mins ago

            Bottomed at previous page.

            Should I for -4 ?

            Salah to Diaz
            Eze to Saka

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              Ones a huge upgrade, with fixtures arriving

              Open Controls
              1. nazrinn
                  1 min ago

                  Will do next Saturday before the dateline.

                  Open Controls
              2. Deer-in-headlights
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                I'm considering the same only with Gordon instead of Eze going.

                Open Controls
                1. nazrinn
                    just now

                    My current midfield consist of
                    Salah Eze Rogers Mbeumo Semenyo

                    Open Controls
              3. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                15 mins ago

                Just seen Rogers got a second assist. I own him and Konsa in that game and they’re both tied first for baps. That’s pretty darn sweet.

                Open Controls
                1. thegame983
                  • 7 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  tied 2nd

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Oh. Didn’t even look at Wolves. Ta

                    Open Controls
                2. keefy59
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Shame he's on my bench but
                  There's still hope Pedro may not be involved tomorrow

                  Open Controls
              4. thegaffer82
                • 13 Years
                14 mins ago

                Loving this United 3rd kit. I don’t usually wear footy kits but I may have to purchase one for this.

                Open Controls
                1. All Hail K
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Looks like an Egyptian flag on a T-shirt

                  Open Controls
                  1. All Hail K
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Is that Mitch Hedberg on your avatar?

                    Open Controls
                  2. thegaffer82
                    • 13 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Does it bollox 🙂

                    Open Controls
                2. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  The dude abides.

                  Open Controls
                3. Goro Majima
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Needs a proper collar on, then we're talking.

                  Open Controls
              5. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                12 mins ago

                Hendo save

                Open Controls
                1. F4L
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  x2.

                  Open Controls
              6. F4L
                • 9 Years
                9 mins ago

                maddison 0.62xG, 0.96xA, Solanke 2.21 xG. Brentford just bad or have Spurs finally kickstarted their season?

                Open Controls
              7. Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                8 mins ago

                Henderson all world

                Open Controls
              8. thegaffer82
                • 13 Years
                7 mins ago

                De Ligt looking like prime Gabriel at set pieces. Worth keeping an eye on

                Open Controls
              9. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                Bench keeper keeps out scoring the main one FFS lol. Worked so well last year... albeit that was only since GW6 Wildcard last year onwards.

                Have to get Raya to save that pain :mrgreen:

                Open Controls
              10. KeanosMagic
                • 2 Years
                6 mins ago

                Havertz over Saka as my 3rd Arsenal player is tempting for the money.

                If I go Saka I'll only be able to have 2 Arsenal players (Raya being the other).

                Nervous about not having Saka though

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Definitely go for 3 imo.

                  Open Controls
                2. Freshy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  When Ode gets back maybe

                  Open Controls
                3. Nickyboy
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Exactly the same (see below)!

                  Had the Saka move scheduled in for some time but so much money to be saved bringing Havertz in, gives me a lot of better options elsewhere…

                  Open Controls
              11. TeddiPonza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                6 mins ago

                First wildcard draft. How do you like it?

                Raya Fabianski
                TAA Gabriel Pinnock Greaves Milenkovic
                Saka Mbeumo Eze Rogers Semenyo
                Watkins Haaland Pedro

                Thanks

                Open Controls
                1. I am 42
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  your Gabriel Eze Watkins Pedro va
                  my Robbo Diaz Havertz DCL

                  Open Controls
              12. I am 42
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                RMWCT

                Raya Fab
                TAA Robo 3x4m (currently Keane Greaves VDB)
                Saka Diaz Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
                Haaland Havertz DCL

                1m in the bank, to upgrade defense

                Open Controls
              13. Nickyboy
                • 13 Years
                5 mins ago

                Is Havertz acceptable Arsenal attacking cover instead of Saka?

                Was going to do Jota to Saka, but just realised I can do Jota to Diaz and then have enough money for Pedro > Havertz

                Thoughts?

                Open Controls
                1. chocolove
                  • 13 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Poo

                  Open Controls
                2. thegaffer82
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  2 mil extra for Saka, but you get 100% nailed (as opposed to 80-90% nailed with Kai) and you get penalties.
                  I think I’d go for Saka, but it really is close and Havertz defo a very good option

                  Open Controls
              14. potatoace
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                4 mins ago

                Absolutely no structure to CRY.
                Even in attack they just look all over the place.
                It's like sh*t total football

                Open Controls
              15. Dubem_FC
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Started Areola over Dean. Manchester United better score.

                Open Controls
              16. Dont give a fuchs
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                64 with Haaland, Gabriel, Havertz, Pedro and Veerbruggen to play. Hoping to cross the 100 mark. Not as good as some people here but i think i did okay.

                Open Controls
                1. PartyTime
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  121 with Haaland left. Not sure if that’s good?

                  Open Controls
              17. Stranger Mings
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Vebuggen & mitoma to raya & semenyo with 2FTs?thanks

                Open Controls
              18. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Where is kiwivillain when Rogers does well, guy was hyping up him no end

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.