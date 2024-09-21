There’s one more match to come today – and it kicks off at Selhurst Park at 17:30 BST.

Manchester United are back in south London four months after they were thumped 4-0 by Crystal Palace.

In fact, they’ve not tasted victory at the home of the Eagles since July 2020. United have scored just once in four subsequent matches.

Onto the team news and Palace boss Oliver Glasner makes two changes from the clash against Leicester City last weekend.

One is enforced, as Cheick Doucoure is out with a toe injury. Nathaniel Clyne meanwhile drops to the bench.

Daichi Kamada and Chris Richards come into the side, which more closely resembles the strong-looking line-up that Glasner used in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

The only change from that XI is Adam Wharton in for Jefferson Lerma.

Kamada will presumably be in central midfield alongside Wharton, with Eddie Nketiah, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta again starting in attack.

As for United, Erik ten Hag makes just one change to his Manchester United line-up from the 3-0 win at Southampton last Saturday.

It’s a surprising one, as Alejandro Garnacho replaces Marcus Rashford out wide.

Rashford had, like Garnacho, scored twice in the 7-0 midweek cup win over Barnsley but is benched this evening. The England international had been bought by over 125,000 FPL managers in the lead-up to Gameweek 5.

Amad Diallo makes his fourth start in five Gameweeks, meanwhile.

Manuel Ugarte has to be content with a substitute role again, while Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount are back from injury and on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Eze, Nketiah, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Sarr, Lerma, Schlupp, Clyne, Hughes, Umeh-Chibueze, Agbinone.

Manchester United: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Eriksen, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee.

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Mount, Hojlund, Rashford, Casemiro, Antony, Ugarte, Evans.



