Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 7: Top Picks for Saturday

We have multiple ‘big hitters’ featuring in the English Football League (EFL) today, including West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Stockport County and Notts County.

Additionally, SIX League One teams have a Double Gameweek, featuring today and on Tuesday evening. These are Stevenage, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Leyton Orient.

Let’s dive into Saturday’s EFL action and highlight the Top Picks to watch, as well as players who could feature in your Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 7 squad.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy, right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Double Gameweek 7.

GOALKEEPERS

Sam Tickle – Wigan Athletic vs Lincoln City (A), Stevenage (H)

Our first goalkeeper selection belongs to Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle (G). Tickle has featured in every one of the Latics’ fixtures this season and has contributed with some excellent displays. Wigan have managed two clean sheets (+10) and Tickle has made a considerable 18 saves (+6) this season. He is certainly one to consider for this Gameweek, with Shaun Maloney’s side featuring twice. Firstly against Lincoln City (A) and then back at The Brick Community stadium to play Stevenage. With both teams off to a strong start, he’ll need to be sharp to secure points for his backers in these two matches.

Lee Nicholls – Huddersfield Town vs Northampton Town (H), Blackpool (H)

Alternatively, Huddersfield Town’s number one, Lee Nicholls (G), is another goalkeeper to target this week. The Terriers feature twice, with both matches held at the John Smith’s Stadium, where they have won four in five matches. Nicholls has secured 27 points in Fantasy EFL so far and with Huddersfield having two winnable home ties, we fully expect a clean sheet bonus (+5) for the goalkeeper in at least one of his matches.

DEFENDERS

Will Aimson – Wigan Athletic vs Lincoln City (A), Stevenage (H)

We’ve chosen another Latics Fantasy EFL asset in our Top Picks – Will Aimson (D) of Wigan faces Lincoln City and Stevenage. As it stands, Aimson is backed by only 1.3% of managers, despite returning an impressive 35 points overall in Fantasy EFL. His best performance was Gameweek 3, where he managed a clean sheet (+5), eight clearances (+2) and five tackles (+2), he also featured for the full 90 minutes, returning two bonus points.

James Husband – Blackpool vs Charlton Athletic (A), Huddersfield Town (A)

Another defensive asset to target this week is Blackpool’s James Husband (D). Although the Seasiders have had a challenging start to the campaign, there is hope with Steve Bruce now at the helm. Regardless, Husband has been the standout for the Seasiders thus far. While his defensive play has been impressive, it’s his attacking prowess that makes him a must-have for Fantasy EFL managers. Husband’s three goals (+21) make him a potential game-changer in your team’s Double Gameweek! With only a mere 0.3% ownership as it stands, the full-back is going under-the-radar.

Mickey Demetriou – Crewe Alexandra vs Harrogate Town (H)

Our final defensive pick for Gameweek 7 is the one and only Mickey Demetriou (D). The centre-back has been in excellent form this season, returning double-digit performances in three consecutive weeks for his Fantasy managers. His popularity has massively increased, with the centre-back now backed by an incredible 10.9% of managers. His best performance came in his side’s 1-0 win against Morecambe; the captain contributed an outstanding 16-point haul. He managed one assist (+3), a clean sheet (+5), 14 clearances (+4), two blocks (+1) and two tackles (+1). Demetriou will face a tough test against Harrogate Town, a team brimming with confidence after ending Doncaster Rovers’ unbeaten streak. Nevertheless, Crewe’s number five hasn’t blanked this season – and we expect that form to continue.

MIDFIELDERS

Ben Wiles – Huddersfield Town vs Northampton Town (H), Blackpool (H)

Ben Wiles (M) has been in strong form regarding Fantasy EFL. Overall, he has returned 35 points, with 13 secured on the opening day of the season, followed by a nine-point haul in Gameweek 2. After struggling to earn points in Gameweeks 3 and 4, Wiles returned to form in his team’s recent 4-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers. He contributed a goal (+7), two key passes (+1), and played the full 90 minutes (+2). This seems to be the perfect time for the midfielder to re-find his form with his side featuring twice in this Gameweek, against opposition who sit 18th and 19th in League One. Two home fixtures suggests that the Terriers will secure all six points available; Wiles is likely to be pivotal in both.

Thelo Aasgaard – Wigan Athletic vs Lincoln City (A), Stevenage (H)

Our second midfield pick is also involved in a Double Gameweek this time round, with the Latics star man, Thelo Aasgard (M) one of our top picks. Overall, Aasgaard has secured 37 points in Fantasy EFL and managed to provide 10 points for his backers, when the Latics put four past Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium last time out. His points were thanks to a goal (+6), an interception (+2) and two shots on target (+1), he also gained two points for featuring for the full 90 minutes, but then received a yellow card (-1) to take his total back down to 10. There’s no doubt he will be back amongst the goals in this Double Gameweek, looking for his fourth and fifth double-digit haul.

Kwame Poku – Peterborough United Vs Bristol Rovers (H), Leyton Orient (A)

Peterborough United are another one of the League One sides featuring in this Double Gameweek. They arguably have the easiest of all the Double Gameweek sides, with Bristol Rovers at home on Saturday, followed by Leyton Orient away on Tuesday night. Therefore, their midfield star, Kwame Poku (M), is our final top pick for this round of fixtures. We expect him to be influential in both games, justified by the three goals (+18) in five appearances. Leyton Orient have only managed one win from their first five matches and Bristol Rovers have not done much better, winning only two of their first six matches. On paper, these are games that the Posh should breeze through and if this is the case, then there is no question that Poku will play a crucial role.

FORWARDS

Josh Koroma – Huddersfield Town Vs Northampton Town (H), Blackpool (H)

In attack, Huddersfield Town’s Josh Koroma (F) is our top pick. The Terriers talisman managed to score two goals (+10) against Bolton Wanderers (A), so will be brimming with confidence as he approaches the Double Gameweek. The Cobbers have conceded six goals so far this season, while the Seasiders have let in 12 goals in just five matches. This is certainly encouraging for the Terriers and for Fantasy EFL managers that are backing Koroma this week.

Kyle Joseph – Blackpool Vs Charlton Athletic (A), Huddersfield Town (A)

Our second attacking pick this week is with Blackpool’s talisman, Kyle Joseph (F). Joseph has returned a considerable 25 points with two goals (+10) and one assist (+3) to his name this season. He is certainly a huge threat for the Seasiders, but faces two strong defensives in the Addicks and the Terriers. If Steve Bruce’s side are to secure points on their travels, Joseph is likely to be involved.

Josh Maja – West Bromwich Albion vs Plymouth Argyle

Our final pick for this week is with West Brom’s talisman, Josh Maja (F). The Baggies striker has had an excellent start to the Championship campaign, with five goals (+25) and one assist (+3) recorded so far this season. Although he is not one of the Double Gameweek options, his side face Plymouth Argyle at The Hawthorns and there is a remarkably high likelihood that the Pilgrims travel home to Devon with no points. WBA currently sit top-of-the-table and are one of the very few sides that remain unbeaten this season, so there is no doubt there will be goals in this one and when there is goals for this Baggies team, they often come through their number nine.

