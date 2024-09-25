179
  1. Better Call Raul
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Is this defence too risky? Want to save WC and can get to it by doing Porro -> Lewis

    TAA-Gabriel-Lewis-Greaves-Coady

    Would mean Lewis and Greaves share the 3rd slot as I plan to start Trent and Gabby every week.

    Am I better off going for someone more nailed than Lewis for 4.7m?

    1. vova
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      I don't hate it but I'm cautious regarding Lewis. Feels like a bit of a trap.

      His main appeal is that he is a way into the City defence at 4.7.

      However, his minutes aren't guaranteed (rotation/subs) with games starting to pick up. I also don't see Lewis as someone with attacking upside.

    2. bialk
      • 15 Years
      44 mins ago

      Not Lewis.

    3. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lewis played last night.

      Too much of a risk generally

  2. ran
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    ESR Rogers Salah Jota Eze
    Pedro Haaland Wood

    1) Jota + Eze > McNeil & Saka
    2) Jota + Eze > Semenyo & Saka
    3) Jota + Pedro > McNeil & Havertz
    4) Jota + Pedro > Semenyo & Havertz

    Go for which?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      4

  3. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    A. Robinson, Diaz, Jimenez
    B. Saliba, ESR, DCL

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      A

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        B

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          Saliba = Solid defense (clean sheets) for a long term hold. Robinson + no clean sheets but 2 x attacking returns. However clean sheets are the bedrock of a defence pick.
          ESR. = 8th highest scoring mid for £2 mill less than Diaz.Of course keep Diaz if don't need the funds elsewhere.
          DCL = Great fixtures for the foreseeable and can be downgraded IF is a trap. Jimenez = Just no from me.

  4. 360_No_Pope
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Have A, worth switching ESR to DCL or downgrading Robbo to get Solanke?

      A) Robbo/ESR
      B) Robbo/DCL
      C) 4.6/Solanke

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        46 mins ago

        Nope hold

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Stick with A...

    • BusbySwede
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Have 4 FT and thinking about doing Salah, TAA, Pedro, ESR to Gabriel, Mbuemo, McNeil and Wood. And for gw7 doing Watkins -> Haaland.
      Good or stupid plan?

      Having both of TAA would be great, but dont really see how i can make that work..

      Squad as now:
      Flekken (Ramsdale)
      TAA, Robinson, Konsa, (Milenkovic, Faes)
      Salah, Saka, Palmer, ESR, Rogers
      Havertz, Watkins, Pedro

      1. ran
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Pedro to Wood will do.

      2. gergin
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I am trying to add Haaland for gw7 too, but doing my best to keep Watkins...now 8 ITB 🙂

    • Bumbaclot
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Hi all

      Salah Mitoma and Watkins out for Haaland Diaz and Adama for free?

      Front 8 would be

      Diaz/palmer/saka/rogers/adama
      Haaland/havertz/pedro

      Thanks 🙂

    • Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I am seeing people saying with Bruno that the team does not effect XA, the conversion rate of the player you are passing to has a giant effect on XA, if Bruno had the same XA passing to Haaland he would have way more goals that is a fact.

      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Agreed - although you actually realising XA is greatly affected rather than XA itself. Bruno is an interesting one - everyone seems to have a strong view and I think the truth is boringly in the middle of two extreme views.

    • sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Minor question of course, but is Van den Berg a better 4;0 option that Harwood-Bellis? I'd rather have a Brentford defender, but not sure about his mins long term. Any thoughts?

      1. MARVELLUS
        • 15 Years
        36 mins ago

        Depends on your appetite for risk, I imagine your 5th def will almost never play anyway, but there is a chance that VDB won't play anyway if a back 4. Wish I had that info for my WC as would def have him in. Currently got Greaves. If THB is going to get 2 max anyway maybe go for it.

        1. sirmorbach
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Cheers, mate

      2. rdpx
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        I wouldn't use a transfer on it

      3. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        VBD has played more games as rb then cb, people automatically think when Brentford play 4 VBD loses out but there is chance he gets minutes at RB.
        Plus take into consideration they paid a lot of money for him. I would go VDB if I was using my wc

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          145 games CB and 25 games RB according to Transfermarkt

          https://www.transfermarkt.us/sepp-van-den-berg/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/541231

      4. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        26 mins ago

        Yes

      5. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Bednerak over H-B for certainty of minutes. I think Greaves / Faes are better than VDB. Assuming they are 3rd sub, literally certainty of playing is the key factor over actual return likelihood.

        I don’t like VDB as a pick tbh. If Wildcarding you should have a solid first 11 for the next few. So by the time your third sub might become relevant Brentford’s fixture would’ve turned sour even if he plays. Brentford having good fixtures right now is mostly irrelavant. It more fixtures in 5-10 weeks that matter.

    • Bennyboy1907
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Last 2 spots on WC 14.4 to spend :
      A)
      Eze
      Solanke

      B)
      Diaz/Bruno
      DCL/Wood

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Out of all those names Diaz would be my preferred choice so B with Wood

      2. Boly Would
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Diaz Wood

    • mcflyjohn
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A)

      Flekken (Henderson)
      Konate I Gabriel I Dalot (Graves I Faes)
      Saka I ESR I Diaz I Mbeumo (Rogers)
      Haaland I DCL I Watkins

      B)

      Flekken (Fab)
      Gabriel I Robbo I Martinez (Graves I Faes)
      Saka I Salah I ESR I Mbeumo I Rogers)
      DCL I Haaland (Stewart)

      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I prefer A, but unless you are planning BB in the next few weeks, I would not tie up funds in backup keeper and 8th attacker. Would downgrade Hendo and one of Rogers, ESR, or DCL (probably one of the mids) and use funds to upgrade Konate, etc.

    • wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Dcl or Solanke?Can't decide.Any thoughts?

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Solanke - plays for a better team with more attacking potential

        1. wulfrunian
          • 7 Years
          just now

          cheers Miguel.Money is the thing i guess.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Depends what you can do with the 1.5m difference

        1. wulfrunian
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          I can get a 7.5 midfielder.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            That spot needs to be factored in the comparison

    • jack88
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Watkins +maddison
      Or
      Solanke + diaz

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        SD

      2. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        SDD

      3. Wayne Enterprises
        • 11 Years
        just now

        S & D

    • Johnny too hotty
      • 12 Years
      59 mins ago

      THoughts on my WC, please also share yours below?

      Sanchez Fab

      Trent Gabriel Lewis KOnsa Robinson

      Saka Palmer Dias ESR Winks

      Haaland DCL STewart

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        Not a fan of the 442 setup and 7/8th attackers are Winks and Stewart. You aren't taking advantage of the upside of those attackers spots

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        Agree with Tony's feedback - the 442 structure looks like a substantial drawback to crowbarring Saka/Palmer/Haaland/TAA.

        Still tinkering with mine & not entirely satisfied but might be interesting as a different way of spreading funds, with a few rotation options (ESR/Semenyo & the 4.5 defenders) and strong bench. Currently:

        Onana 4m
        Gabriel Konate Milenkovic Davis Van den Berg
        Saka Diaz Mbeumo Semenyo Smith-Rowe
        Haaland Havertz Solanke

        1. Johnny too hotty
          • 12 Years
          38 mins ago

          good point........hows my take 2?

          Raya Fab

          Trent Gabriel Konsa Robinson Milenkovic

          Saka Dias ESR Mbeumo Winks

          Haaland DCL Solanke

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            35 mins ago

            Drop 1*4.5m def and upgrade winks to Rogers if you have the funds

          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Looks a much better balance. Tony's suggested tweak would allow cover for DCL or rotation for e.g. ESR v City

    • Atimis
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      I'm tired with tinkering, it's not possible to put together something you would call an ideal team, it's mostly about luck

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        It happens, especially in a WC week. Take a break & come back to it tomorrow / Friday

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Right!

    • Wayne Enterprises
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      WC draft?

      Flekken Valdi

      TAA Gabriel Mazraoui Mykolenko Greaves

      Diaz Saka Mbeumo Barnes Winks

      Haaland Watkins Jimenez

      £0 ITB

      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Decent. Jimenez a bit of a question mark, but might do well enough for the price.

