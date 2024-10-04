Fantasy EFL Gameweek 9: Scout Picks

With the Double Gameweek now long in the memory, our attention turns to Gameweek 9 as we pick out our favourite Fantasy EFL players and clubs via the weekly Scout Picks.

Remember it’s never too late to start playing Fantasy EFL!

The Scout Picks: Starting Seven

Goalkeeper

The Clarets’ number one James Trafford (G) is our goalkeeper selection in our Scout Picks for Gameweek 9. He has secured 30 points overall in Fantasy EFL. He also managed an impressive 14-point haul in Double Gameweek 8 with Burnley being held to a goalless draw at Oxford United. This provided a clean sheet bonus (+5) and 90 minutes played (+2). This was followed by a 1-0 victory against Plymouth Argyle at Turf Moor, where he also managed a seven-point return.

With a home tie against Preston North End on Saturday, there are high expectations that the Clarets will secure victory as well as extend their clean sheet run to three games. Preston may pose some threat, which could provide save points for the English goalkeeper. However, it is difficult to see the local rivals securing anything more.

Defenders

At the back we have selected one of Wrexham’s defensive assets in Eoghan O’Connell (D) in this week’s Scout Picks. Max Cleworth (D) looks likely to be sidelined for a long period due to an ankle injury, so this means O’Connell seems like a great alternative.

The Red Dragons will be desperate to return to winning ways after a disappointing Double Gameweek. They have a great opportunity against Northampton Town, who suffered their fourth loss of the season last time out. O’Connell has returned a considerable 65 points in Fantasy EFL. The defender managed 11 points in the Double Gameweek. This is despite his side performing below their usual standards. His potential is huge against Northampton Town and for that reason he has to be selected.

Our second defensive pick for this week belongs to Mickey Demetriou (D). Crewe Alexandra face the tough challenge of Gillingham. Gillingham have been excellent in League Two so far this season, currently topping the table. However, Demetriou has been a defensive giant in terms of Fantasy EFL with some incredible displays, which have led to huge point returns. As it stands, he has secured the most points in the game with an enormous 72.

Demetriou’s best performance came in Gameweek 5, when his side beat Morecambe 1-0. The defender provided one assist (+3), a clean sheet (+5), 14 clearances (+4), two blocks (+1) and two tackles (+1). This amounted to a 16-point haul. His consistency has been excellent, but with the significant threat that the Gills pose he will need to be at his very best. If he is, then his returns could be incredible.

Midfielders

The first midfield pick that we have opted for is Burnley’s Josh Brownhill (M). He has been a consistent performer for the Clarets this season.

In the Double Gameweek, 11 points were secured. Across the two matches, he managed a goal (+6), five key passes (+2) and two full 90-minute appearances (+4). Unfortunately, he did pick up a yellow card (-1) against the U’s. Overall, he has 62 points in Fantasy EFL and with a tie against Preston North End at Turf Moor approaching in Gameweek 9 he is likely to be back amongst the goals. He may also provide interception points, with him currently on seven interceptions (+14) this season. We know that selecting midfielders with high interception rates can prove crucial.

Alongside Brownhill, we have opted for Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer (M). The Blades playmaker has a considerable 50 points in the game. He has secured four goals (+24) and one assist (+3) for his side this season. Sheffield United host Luton Town on Saturday afternoon and the Hatters have failed to adapt to life back in the Championship.

Luton have only won two of their opening eight matches, so this is an excellent opportunity for the Blades to continue their unbeaten run, especially in front of the home faithful at Bramall Lane. He is backed by a considerable 16.5% of managers, so there is no question that he is one of the more popular assets. His returns against the Hatters could be huge and we don’t think it is worth taking the risk by not including the Dutchman.

Forwards

Leading the line in our Scout Picks is under-the-radar player Borja Sainz (F). The Canaries forward has been a serious threat this season but his display against Derby County in the first match of the Double Gameweek is the main reason that he has to feature in the Scout Picks for Gameweek 9. Sainz returned 26 points in the Double Gameweek, with 24 scored against the Rams. If you played the Max Captain chip then the Norwich attacker would have returned an outstanding 52 points!

The Spaniard scored all three goals (+15) against newcomers Derby County. This meant he received a bonus five points for securing a hat-trick, as well as four shots on target (+2) and 88 minutes played (+2). Norwich are now unbeaten in three matches, so with a home tie against Hull City, he has a great chance of being straight back amongst the goals. Backed by only 0.2%, he could prove to be the perfect differential asset.

Our second attacking pick is a much more obvious one. Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield (F), the man we have backed for when the Blues travel to Charlton Athletic. He is selected by a considerable 6.9% of managers already. In just four appearances he has three goals (+15) and two assists (+6). With the Blues in incredible form and still unbeaten, we expect them to breeze past Charlton Athletic who have failed to pick up any points in their last three outings. His form is the main reason we will be giving him the armband for this Gameweek. We would be surprised if he fails to add more goals to his current tally of three against The Addicks.

Scout Picks: The Club Picks

The club picks we are backing for Gameweek 9 are Birmingham City and Sheffield United.

Both sides are unbeaten in their leagues and their opposition suggests they have an excellent chance of securing all three points. The Blues travel to an out-of-form Charlton Athletic side, so there is no question they can secure the maximum 11 points for an away win, clean sheet and two or more goals scored.

On the other hand, the Blades host Luton Town who have been extremely poor since returning to the Championship. At Bramall Lane, we cannot see this one ending any way other than another win for the home side, so a great opportunity for the maximum nine points through a home win, clean sheet and 2 or more goals scored.

Overall, a potential 20 points from the club picks.



