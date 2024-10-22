UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Best Matchday 3 captains

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday, including captaincy.

Below, we’ve put together a guide to the league phase calendar so you can see who the best armband candidates are every day.

There’s more focus on Matchday 3 but we’ve namechecked players who could be made skipper in future Matchdays to come.

BEST DAY-BY-DAY UCL FANTASY CAPTAINS: MATCHDAY 3

TUESDAY 22 OCTOBER

There are plenty of options we could look to for captaincy on Tuesday.

The injury to Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (€9.0m) is a significant one. If we get news he will start then he remains the best option, but it feels unlikely.

In that case, Milan’s home fixture against Club Brugge stands out.

Those looking for a high-ceiling option could select Theo Hernandez (€5.5m), who has both defensive and offensive potential this week.

UCL Fantasy managers aiming for a more conservative approach could captain penalty-taker Christian Pulisic (€7.5m).

Differential options include the likes of Ollie Watkins (€7.5m) and Sporting forward Victor Gyokeres (€7.6m) who faces Sturm Graz.

WEDNESDAY 23 OCTOBER

Most UCL Fantasy managers will have their sights set on Erling Haaland (€11.0m) for captaincy.

Whilst he is, by far, the best captaincy option on Wednesday, Ademola Lookman (€6.5m) or Mateo Retegui (€5.5m) could be interesting alternatives.

DAY-BY-DAY CAPTAINCY PICKS: MATCHDAY 4-8

Looking further ahead, here’s a briefer look at some of the most eye-catching fixtures and captains in Matchdays 4-8.

Plenty can change between now and then, of course.

However, for planning purposes (as many of us will need to look long-term with our transfers), here are some of the best options.

Matchday 4

Tuesday 5 November: Haaland (Sporting a)

Haaland (Sporting a) Wednesday 6 November: Kane (Benfica h), Yamal/Lewandowski (Crvena Zvezda a)

Matchday 5

Tuesday 26 November: Yamal/Lewandowski (Brest h), Haaland (Feyenoord h)

Yamal/Lewandowski (Brest h), Haaland (Feyenoord h) Wednesday 27 November: This is the trickiest day to navigate, with Liverpool up against Real Madrid at Anfield. A punt on a Borussia Dortmund player against Dinamo might be your best bet.

Matchday 6

Tuesday 10 December: Salah (Girona a), Kane (Shakhtar Donetsk a)

Salah (Girona a), Kane (Shakhtar Donetsk a) Wednesday 11 December: Saka (Monaco h)

Matchday 7

Tuesday 21 January: Salah (Lille h)

Salah (Lille h) Wednesday 22 January: Saka (Dinamo h), Mbappe (Salzburg h)

Matchday 8

Wednesday 29 January: Kane (Slovan Bratislava h), Haaland (Club Brugge h), Mbappe (Brest a)



