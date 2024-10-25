With Double Gameweek 11 now a distant memory, our attention turns to ‘mini’ Double Gameweek 12. We’ll see six League One and two League Two teams in action feature both on the weekend and on Tuesday night.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best player and club picks for Double Gameweek 12.

FANTASY EFL: DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 12 SCOUT PICKS

STARTING SEVEN

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: GOALKEEPER

Between the sticks for the upcoming Double Gameweek, we have opted for Stockport County’s Corey Addai (G). The Hatters’ number one has kept five clean sheets in 11 appearances, totalling 51 points so far for Dave Chanillor’s side. Although he blanked in their second match against Northampton Town (H), Addai has secured 20 points in four matches. With fixtures against Lincoln City (A) and Reading (H) up next, we’re expecting his saves tally (20) to rise, securing points for backers.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: DEFENDERS

Despite our initial preference for Carl Piergianni (D) from Stevenage, his current suspension has led us to select Ricardo Santos (D) from Bolton Wanderers instead. The 29-year-old scored 12 points across double gameweek 11, making 19 clearances (+6), four blocks (+2) and two tackles (+1), despite the Trotters not keeping a clean sheet. Although Peterborough (H) have been in good scoring form, Stevenage have only scored nine this season. We’re expecting one clean sheet for Ian Evatt’s side across the two games, and defensive contributions from Bolton’s number five.

Moreover, due to two home fixtures on the cards, Lincoln City’s Paudie O’Connor (D) makes the team. Despite a slight downturn in form over recent weeks, O’Connor has still secured points, even if the Imps haven’t kept a clean sheet in four matches. Against high-flying Birmingham City (A) in Gameweek 11, he nailed seven points for one assist (+3), seven clearances (+2) and two blocks (+1). With two strong home ties against Stockport and Northampton, Lincoln’s number 15 will undoubtedly secure points of some variety.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: MIDFIELDERS

In the middle of the park, Reading’s Lewis Wing (M) was the first name on the teamsheet and wears the armband. The number 29 has been in sensational form, and in Double Gameweek 11 alone secured 25 points for less than 1% of managers. He scored (+6) provided two assists (+3), made four interceptions (+8) and two key passes (+1). Although Stockport (A) for their second fixture will prove a fierce test, they host Bristol Rovers on Saturday. The Gas have conceded 19 goals and lost 3-1 in their last away match to Huddersfield Town. If the Royals are to win either, Wing will certainly be involved.

Alongside Wing, we’ve backed Bolton Wanderers’ Kyle Dempsey (M). With three goals (+18) and two assists (+6) in 10 appearances, alongside nine interceptions (+18), Dempsey has been excellent for Ian Evatt’s side. Targeting their first fixture in Double Gameweek 12 against Peterborough United (H) means Dempsey earns a spot in our team. The Posh have conceded 25 goals this season and are yet to keep a clean sheet. This, coupled with Dempsey’s prolific form, earns him a spot in our squad.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: FORWARDS

Leading the line are Stockport’s Louie Barry (F) and Fleetwood Town’s Ronan Coughlan (F).

Barry has been a standout performer for the Hatters this season, scoring seven goals (+30) in just 11 matches. The Aston Villa loanee is continuing to impress, and given the defensive struggles of his opponents, conceding 30 goals combined, we anticipate Barry to add to his goal tally.

Wrapping up our starting seven is Coughlan. With only 0.1% ownership, Coughlan could be a great differential going into this Gameweek. The Republic of Ireland talisman has four goals (+20) and one assist (+3) in nine appearances, totalling 48 Fantasy EFL points. The Cod Army travel to Newport County on Saturday, who have conceded 24 goals this season, keeping only two clean sheets. They then take on Salford City (H), who are yet to win on the road this season. He’ll be eager to help Charlie Adam’s side to their fifth and sixth win of the season.

CLUB PICKS

Our club picks belong to Lincoln City and Fleetwood Town.

The Imps, as discussed, have two home fixtures – they are the only side who play two home matches across Double Gameweek 12. While Stockport are on level points (18) and sit in ninth, Northampton are two points above the drop zone (19th) and have only won one or four away fixtures. There’s a great chance Lincoln could secure the maximum 18 points for two home wins, two clean sheets and 2+ goals scored in both fixtures. Even if they don’t reach that, we’re still expecting a double-digit return.

Fleetwood are also an ideal option, with two winnable ties against Newport and Salford. Prior to their Gameweek 11 win against the Gills (A), Newport lost three in a row, conceding seven goals during that period. Equally, Salford are yet to win on the road this season. We’re hoping the Cod Army can secure a maximum 20 points for one away and one home win.



