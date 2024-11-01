Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 13: Scout Picks

Brace yourselves, Fantasy EFL managers! Double Gameweek 13 is almost upon us, bringing with it a flurry of fixtures for 22 of the 24 Championship clubs.

And that’s not all – four League One teams will be in action on Tuesday as the FA Cup steals the spotlight this weekend for League One and League Two sides. Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best player and club picks for double Gameweek 13.

And remember, it’s never too late to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

FANTASY EFL: DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 12 SCOUT PICKS

STARTING SEVEN

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: GOALKEEPER

Between the sticks for the upcoming double Gameweek, Michael Cooper (G) gets the nod. The Blades’ number one has kept seven clean sheets (+35) in just 10 appearances, only conceding four goals in the process. With fixtures against Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City, we anticipate at least one clean sheet for the 25-year-old. Rovers and the Robins have only scored four goals combined in their last six games, and both blanked last time out. Additionally, with only 1.9% ownership, Cooper looks like a solid differential.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: DEFENDERS

As the highest-scoring active player heading into Double Gameweek 13, Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) was nailed-on for Scout Picks. The 22-year-old has scored 98 points so far, helping the Black Cats keep seven clean sheets (+35) in 12 appearances. He’s also made 44 tackles (+22), 34 clearances (+11), seven blocks (+3), and is selected by 14.6% which is rightly deserved. Moreover, the left-back has also proved to be an attacking threat, scoring one goal (+7) and providing three assists (+9). Considering the defensive fragility of QPR (A) and PNE (A), it is reasonable to anticipate that Cirkin will not only achieve defensive returns but also contribute offensively.

Partnering Cirkin, and taking up our first Leeds United spot in the sides, Pascal Struijk (D) makes the team. The defender has nailed 80 points in 12 appearances, helping Daniel Farke’s side keep seven clean sheets in 12 appearances. Similarly to Cirkin, the Whites vice-captain has two goals this season (+14), scoring his first from the penalty spot. Struijk has continued to be instrumental for Leeds United, and with two upcoming fixtures against the underperforming Plymouth Argyle (H) and Millwall (A), we anticipate strong defensive contributions from the Dutch defender.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: MIDFIELDERS

In the middle of the park, the out-of-position midfielder-turned-defender Luke O’Nien (M) makes the side. The club captain has been excellent for the Black Cats this season, scoring 72 Fantasy EFL points in 12 appearances. Playing in defence has seen O’Nien secure 17 interceptions (+34) in this time, a key catalyst as to why he makes the side. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old also has scored two goals (+12) and provided one assist (+3), and has 3.3% ownership. We’re expecting a double-digit return for O’Nien, who is likely to secure at least interception points across both games.

Alongside O’Nien, we’ve backed Watford’s Edo Kayembe (M). With five goals (+30) and four interceptions (+8) in 11 appearances, Kayembe has been pivotal in Tom Cleverley’s midfield. The Hornets face Sheffield Wednesday (A), followed by another away trip to Swansea City. Although the Owls won last time out, they’ve only won once at Hillsborough this season, and have conceded seven goals in six games in front of their home faithful. Elsewhere, the Swans haven’t won since Gameweek 7, and have scored zero goals in five matches. This Double Gameweek is Watford’s chance to turn around their torrid away form. The Hornets’ number 39 will be pivotal both defensively and offensively if they are to win on the road. Furthermore, our resident Hornet Sam H predicts at least one Watford win. If Kayembe doesn’t return, we’ll know who to hold accountable!

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 13 SCOUT PICKS: FORWARDS

Leading the line are Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F) and Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto (F).

Sainz being selected was inevitable. The Spaniard has been the standout forward in the Football League and has proven his importance of selection on Fantasy EFL already. The winger has 10 goals (+50) and two assists (+3) in just 12 appearances, totalling 94 points. Although they face Cardiff City (A) up first, who are unbeaten in five, many expect Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side to extend their unbeaten run to eight games. This is followed by a trip to Sheffield Wednesday. Last season, Sainz scored both home and away against the Owls, and provided an assist too. There’s no question he returns… the real question is how many!

Wrapping up our starting seven, with only 3.4% ownership, is Gnonto. The Italian has been crucial in the Whites’ attack, scoring two goals (+12) and providing four assists (+12) in 12 appearances. Although he is one booking away from a suspension, we’re taking the risk and hoping he avoids picking up a caution against Plymouth. Notably, the number 29 scored two goals against the Pilgrims in all competitions last season, and found the net against the Lions too in the Championship. We’re expecting a high-scoring match against Wayne Rooney’s side, who have conceded nine goals in three games, and Gnonto is likely to be amongst the action if they are to win.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 13 SCOUT PICKS: CLUB PICKS

Our club picks partner perfectly with our player selections – Leeds United and Sunderland have been selected.

The Whites, with their impressive form and upcoming Double Gameweek, are a top selection this week. They’ve historically outperformed both Plymouth (22nd) and Millwall (10th), securing convincing victories in previous encounters last season. With Daniel Farke at the helm, we anticipate similar results. Their low ownership of 6.8% makes them a potential differential pick that could significantly boost your overall ranking in Fantasy EFL.

The Black Cats are roaring their way to promotion from the Championship, and are the highest scoring Fantasy club pick with 86 points. Led by the purring Regis Le Bris, they’ve pounced on nine wins in 12 games and are on a five-match unbeaten streak. With two ideal away fixtures against the struggling QPR and PNE, they’re a top pick to continue their winning ways. Expect Sunderland to secure wins and remain at the summit of the league. There are 22 maximum points up for grabs for those who back the Mackems!



