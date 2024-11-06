32
  1. SouthCoastSaint
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Anything concrete on palmer?

    Missed another cunha price rise but can’t sell haaland if palmer is out too

    1. Mystery chap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Why not?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Hits hurt gw rank

  2. mookie
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Wowzers! Almost 2m rank gain for Mark.

  3. ran
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Which of the following for a 1 week punt?

    1) haaland > cunha
    2) haaland > solanke
    3) mcneil > b.johnson
    4) mcneil > kulusevski
    5) 1/2 + 3/4
    6) roll

    henderson
    taa ran porro
    esr mbeumo mcneil salah
    haaland wissa wood

    vlad rogers robinson myko

    2ft, 2.2m

    1. tbos83
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      2

  4. LC1
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Hi chaps,

    Any advice on this monstrosity would be muchly appreciated. So stuck on what to do;

    Flekken
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Salah Son(c) Foden Mbeumo
    Cunha Watkins DCL

    Van den Berg Dibling Greaves*

    1.2 ITB and 1 FT.

    Happy to take hits over next few weeks to bring in Palmer and likely Saka

    1. LC1
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Need to rid of DCL as priority

  5. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Enzo Maresca: “Cole Palmer was not able to train yesterday, he was not fit”.

    “We hope to have him back against Arsenal, we will assess him”.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Was just going to post this.

      https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1854147883882135574

      Maybe the rumours about him being out are not only rumours? And Maresca playing down his injury

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Maresca doing an Arteta against Arteta?

  6. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Play Robbo or Davies?

  7. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    What do I do with this? Team doesn't look *that* bad, but I am doing terribly. Don't even know what to do anymore.

    2 ft.

    Flekken / 4.0
    Gabriel, Aït-Nouri, Lewis / Davis, Faes
    Palmer, Son, Mbeumo, Rogers / Buonanotte
    Haaland, Watkins, Raúl

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Would you be interested in doing Haaland + Rogers/Buo to Strand Larsen/Cunha Salah?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Not bad at all!

      2. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Might do something similar, 5 cap blanks is killing me

  8. mookie
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Malacia training with no restrictions...
    Ruud's live presser:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I36hROJ--7g

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      He's apparently joining the squad against PAOK.

  9. Coast94
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Robertson and Eze > Dalot and Bruno (-8). Worth it? First thoughts are yes.

  10. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Picford
    TAA - Aït-Nouri, Lewis
    Salah Foden* Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Cunha Watkins*
    Fab - DCL* - Greaves - Keane

    0.9 itb
    I don't know what to do with * players. I have only one FT. DCL to Solanke and Bench Watkins?? Please advise

    1. The Tonberry
        just now

        I'd either do a low grade transfer like upgrading Greaves to Mazraoui or a defender within your budget, or just roll the transfer.

        I'm in the same boat with DCL, but I think there will be better options for the 3rd forward after the international break if the rest of the team is solid enough to have DCL on the bench.

      • Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        just now

        You haven't got enough money to get Solanke with 1FT

        Foden to Son or DCL Wissa/Raul, maybe even both for a hit

    2. Tmel
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Is Kadıoğlu likely to keep his starting berth for the foreseeable?

      1. The Tonberry
          17 mins ago

          I'd think so. He was in very advanced attacking positions against Liverpool and Brighton did spend big money on him.

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Started in a few positions, difficult to say where he will be starting.

          https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/ferdi-kadioglu/leistungsdaten/spieler/369316

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news

        • Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Interesting pick...doesn't have a track record of scoring/assisting...and BHA dont really do cs...

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Interesting to see how many mins Son will get against Galatasaray (A) tomorrow with less than 3 days rest before Ipswich (H)

        https://x.com/SpursOfficial/status/1854123335656858071?t=z5eH3pnIvHtYPCRCw9uPYQ&s=19

      3. Maeki2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        VVD, Aina, Keane, Burn
        Salah, Palmer, Saka, Son, Mbuemo
        Wood, Welbeck

        Gtg wildcard team?

      4. sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Hi folks, I need to restructure my team. Got 2 FT's. Which option should I go for?

        A) Haaland + ESR to Salah + Solanke
        B) Haaland + ESR to Salah + N.Jackson
        C) Haaland + ESR + Watkins to Salah + Isak + Solanke for a -4
        D) Haaland + ESR + Watkins to Salah + Isak + N.Jackson for a -4

        My current team is
        Raya
        Gabriel TAA Davis RAN Mosq**
        Palmer* Rogers* ESR Johnson Mbeumo
        Haaland Watkins Larsen

      5. Esraj
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Expected injury - xInj. Seriously, we need that.

        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          just now

          The likelihood that an event (e.g. tackle) would have resulted in an injury for the average player?

