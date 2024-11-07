Fantasy EFL Gameweek 14: Expert team reveal

Double Gameweek 14 is just hours away! To help fine-tune your teams before the upcoming deadline, we have another team reveal, courtesy of Sam H.

STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

In between the sticks for Gameweek 14, I am backing Leeds United’s number one, Illan Meslier (G). The Frenchman has been crucial to the Whites’ defensive success. His side host QPR at Elland Road, which many, including myself, expect a clean sheet return. The 24-year-old has recorded eight clean sheets (+40) this season, totalling 68 points. Three of QPR’s 12 goals this season have come on the road, and are sat 23rd in the table. Another clean sheet looks locked for Meslier.

DEFENDERS

At the back, I am opting for West Brom’s Torbjørn Heggem (D) and Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D). Both defenders have been in excellent form this season. As it stands, Heggem has racked up an impressive 84 points in Fantasy EFL. However, Cirkin has been a level above, with a staggering 115 points secured now in Fantasy EFL.

Heggem features twice in this unique Gameweek, with Burnley his first opposition, followed by an away trip to Hull City. At least one clean sheet from the two matches is expected, alongside an abundance of defensive contributions, which we have seen so often from him this season.

Cirkin has been excellent this season, especially in recent weeks. The Black Cats have secured three consecutive clean sheets, and with a home tie against Coventry City up next, Regis Le Bris’ side have a great chance to extend this. The potential of defensive and attacking contributions, as well as an incredibly high potential of a clean sheet makes him the perfect pick at the back!

MIDFIELDERS

Making up the midfield selections this week are Josh Brownhill (M), Kwame Poku (M) and Ethon Archer (M).

Burnley’s captain, Brownhill, seems like a nailed hauler this week. The Clarets have struggled in their past few fixtures. However, with them playing twice in the upcoming Gameweek, I expect Brownhill to be heavily involved. A tough test awaits Brownhill against West Brom. He’ll need to dominate defensively, earning points from interceptions, as he has done ten times (+20) this season. A home match against Swansea City offers a chance to return from an offensive standpoint in front of the Turf Moor faithful.

Alongside him, I have opted for Peterborough United’s Poku. The winger has registered an impressive seven goals (+42) and four assists (+12) so far this season. The Posh host a struggling Cambridge United side at hom, so a double-digit display could certainly be on the cards for the talented talisman.

Cheltenham Town’s Archer makes up my differential pick. The Robins are unbeaten in three matches and they host newcomers Bromley at the weekend. Archer has been influential for them in the middle of the park, racking up a considerable 86 points in Fantasy EFL. The midfielder has managed to make an impact in all areas of Fantasy EFL, with three goals (+18), five assists (+15), 12 interceptions (+24) and 20 key passes (+10) to his name this season. With his ownership sitting at just 0.1%, he seems like the perfect pick to complete the midfield positions in Gameweek 14.

FORWARD

There is only one man who can lead the line for Gameweek 14, West Brom’s Josh Maja (F). The Baggies talisman has recorded eight goals (+40) this season and one assist (+3) and has looked sharp throughout the season. Burnley’s formidable defence, conceding just two goals in seven games, will be a stern challenge. However, even if he does blank, a clash with defensively vulnerable Hull City awaits!

CLUB PICKS

The two club picks I am backing this week are Watford and Burnley.

Watford host newly promoted Oxford United at Vicarage Road, which seems like the perfect fixture to back the Hornets. Tom Cleverley’s side are unbeaten in 12 games at Vicarage Road and the U’s have struggled away from home. Therefore, a home victory certainly seems on the cards in this one. I expect Watford to secure nine points in Fantasy EFL, if they can keep a clean sheet and score 2+ goals on Friday night.

My second club pick is Burnley. Although the Clarets have struggled in recent weeks, their previous form against West Brom would suggest a win could be on the cards on Thursday night. Swansea City at Turf Moor follow, and it’s hard to see this ending any way other than a comfortable Clarets victory. A potential of 20 points could be up for grabs for Fantasy EFL managers that back Scott Parker’s side!

