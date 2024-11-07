Fantasy EFL Gameweek 14: Scout Picks

After the whirlwind of Blank/Double Gameweeks, Fantasy EFL managers can finally breathe a sigh of relief. All 72 clubs are back in action this weekend.

However, the Double Gameweek madness isn’t quite over yet, with Burnley and West Bromwich Albion set to double in Gameweek 13. Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best player and club picks for Gameweek 14.

And remember, it’s never too late to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

FANTASY EFL: DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 12 SCOUT PICKS

Starting Seven

Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: Goalkeeper

Burnley’s number one, James Trafford (G), is our top pick between the sticks this week. The 22-year-old has been impressive, keeping six clean sheets and making 20 saves in 12 appearances.

First up, Trafford faces a tough test at West Bromwich Albion on Thursday night. Although Carlos Corberan’s side have tailed off in recent weeks, there’s no question Trafford will be called into action. Following that, Burnley host Swansea City at Turf Moor on Sunday. The Swans have struggled on the road, scoring just four goals in seven away games. This presents a great opportunity for Trafford to keep another clean sheet and hopefully provide a double-digit haul for backers.

Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: Defenders

Our first defensive pick was never in doubt. Dennis Cirkin (D) of Sunderland has been incredibly consistent for The Black Cats this season. His excellent defensive displays alongside his attacking prowess has made him a hugely popular Fantasy EFL asset. Cirkin has now accumulated an impressive 115 points in Fantasy EFL, the highest scorer in any position so far. His side host Coventry City at The Stadium of Light, which should provide the defender with a great chance of securing defensive contributions. He also poses an attacking threat, with one goal (+7) and three assists (+9) to his name so far this season.

Alongside the Sunderland defender is West Brom’s Torbjørn Heggem (D). The defender has racked up 84 points in Fantasy EFL, with the majority coming through clean sheets and other defensive contributions, aside from one assist in Gameweek 1.

As mentioned previously, West Brom play twice in Gameweek 14. They host Burnley first and this is followed by an away trip to Hull City. Burnley will not be an easy game but their attacking presence should provide the defender plenty of opportunities to secure defensive contributions. Whereas their tie against Hull City is one they will want to secure a clean sheet in. This is certainly doable, considering they have already managed seven!

Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: Midfielders

The first midfielder to secure a place in this week’s team is Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku (M). Poku has been excellent for the Posh this season, registering seven goals (+42) and four assists (+12) so far. With a home fixture against Cambridge United up next, we’re expecting another haul from the 23-year-old. The U’s have conceded nine goals on the road in six games, although they are unbeaten in three matches. If the Posh are to win, Poku will likely be involved.

Alongside Poku is Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze (M). The midfielder has been in excellent form for The Hornets, and with a home tie against Oxford United we have incredibly high expectations for the Georgia international. In the previous Double Gameweek, the talented midfielder returned a strong 16-point haul for his backers. Watford are unbeaten in an impressive 12 games at Vicarage Road, and with the current away form of the U’s, it would be a huge surprise to see Chakvetadze blank. With 0.8% ownership, he could be a great differential pick.

Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: Forwards

The first forward on our teamsheet was West Brom’s talisman, Josh Maja (F). The striker’s form has dipped recently but his goal in the Baggies’ last outing against Luton Town (A) will likely breed confidence. The number nine has scored eight goals (+40) and provided one assist (+3) this season, totalling 79 points. Burnley lost to Millwall (A) last time out, while Hull also fell to Oxford United (A). With both sides on mixed runs, we’re expecting big things for Maja.

Alongside Maja is Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F). The tricky winger has been outstanding for the Canaries this season, with 11 goals (+55) and two assists (+6) to his name. After a disappointing midweek result for the Canaries, they will be desperate to return to winning ways when they host Bristol City at Carrow Road. Although teammate Josh Sargent (F) is out, we still expect Sainz to continue his electric form under Johannes Hoff Thorup and return on Saturday.

Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: Club Picks

One of the most obvious club selections for this week is West Bromwich Albion. The Baggies feature twice and we fancy their chances when they host Burnley, who dropped points to Millwall in their last outing. After the Clarets, they travel to face Hull City – we’re expecting back-to-back wins for Corberan’s side. The maximum points up for grabs for the Baggies is 20, but they will need to keep a clean sheet and score 2+ goals in both games to achieve this.

Our second club pick belongs to Wycombe Wanderers. Unbelievably, they are unbeaten since Gameweek 2. Wigan Athletic will struggle to cope with Matt Bloomfield’s side. A total of 11 points could be up for grabs, if they manage to keep the Latics out, and hit two or more goals past them, alongside the win.



