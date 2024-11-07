Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 14

Double Gameweek 13 concluded on Wednesday night but Gameweek is just hours away! Here, we have our Scout Squad ready and prepped to give you a head start on your selections.

All 72 clubs will play between Thursday and Sunday. The only exception: Championship sides West Bromwich Albion and Burnley feature twice.

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site and weekly Fantasy EFL Gameweek guides.

INTRODUCING THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Sam H, Louis [FPLReactions] and Scott – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (Ds)

Three midfielders (Ms)

Three forwards (Fs)

Four winning teams

FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: FANTASY EFL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 14

LEWIS P SAM H LOUIS R SCOTT W GK Illan Meslier James Trafford James Trafford Illan Meslier GK James Belshaw Alex Palmer Alex Palmer Michael Cooper GK Arthur Okonkwo Daniel Bachmann Michael Cooper James Trafford DEF Tobjorn Heggem Tobjorn Heggem Maxime Esteve Junior Firpo DEF Curtis Nelson Dennis Cirkin Darnell Furlong Dennis Cirkin DEF Yasser Larouci Festy Ebosele Dennis Cirkin Mickey Demetriou MID Giorgi Chakvetadze Giorgi Chakvetadze Josh Brownhill Kwame Poku MID Kwame Poku Josh Brownhill Grady Diangana Daniel James MID Willum Willumsson Alex Mowatt Kwame Poku Edo Kayembe FWD Josh Maja Josh Maja Josh Maja Borja Sainz FWD Karlan Grant Borja Sainz Borja Sainz Louie Barry FWD Joel Piroe Jay Stansfield Jay Stansfield Jay Stansfield TEAM WBA Burnley Burnley Huddersfield Town TEAM Derby County WBA WBA Port Vale TEAM Watford Birmingham City Birmingham City Peterborough United TEAM Burnley Wycombe Wanderers Peterborough United Barrow

LEWIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Leeds United’s Illan Meslier (G), Harrogate Town’s James Belshaw (G) and Burnley’s James Trafford (G) are my three standout options. Meslier has been solid for the Whites, keeping eight clean sheets (+40) in 13 appearances, only conceding eight goals. With QPR (H), I expect another clean sheet lock. Equally, Belshaw faces Morecambe (H), who have only scored 12 goals in 14 appearances. Although I’m not wholly convinced by the Clarets’ fixtures, Trafford seems a good shout given his Double Gameweek, with Swansea City (H) on Sunday.

DEFENDERS

Making up the defence are West Brom’s Tobjorn Heggem (D), Derby County’s Curtis Nelson (D) and Watford’s Yasser Larouci (D). Heggem is a standout for the Baggies, totalling 84 points in 13 appearances. He’s the highest Fantasy EFL scorer for WBA and has also produced an assist in his 13 matches. Nailed on for minutes, he’s the best defensive asset for WBA. Elsewhere, my other two picks are rogue. Derby County host Plymouth Argyle, who have only scored one away goal in seven away matches. I expect a Rams clean sheet and will capitalise on this. Finally, Larouci makes the team. The Hornets’ home form has been immaculate, and with Oxford United (H) up next, I expect another clean sheet. This, coupled with Larouci’s two assists in 12 matches makes him enticing an an option.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze (M), Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku (M) and Birmingham City’s Willum Willumsson (M) are all being considered. Chakvetadze has one goal and five assists in 14 appearances, and I expect further returns on Friday night. Moreover, the Posh face Cambridge United, who are sat 22nd in the table. As the main talisman, I expect Poku to add to his seven goals and four assists tally. Finally, Willumsson is flying for the Blues, scoring four goals and providing three assists [all comps] in 12 appearances. With Northampton Town up next, who lost 1-2 to Kettering Town last time out in the FA Cup, I expect the Blues to run rampant at home.

FORWARDS

Up front, WBA’s Josh Maja (F) and Karlan Grant (F) are a duo I’m considering. Maja is the Baggies’ talisman, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 13 appearances. I expect him to extend his tally across the DGW. However, as a differential, Grant could be selected. He has two goals and one assist this season and is firmly established on the left wing. If he starts against Burnley, I may choose him with 0% ownership! Finally, Leeds United’s Joel Piroe (F) is also on my watchlist. The striker has five goals and three assists in 13 appearances and with QPR (H) up next, I expect Leeds to win comfortably.

CLUB PICKS

The four teams I have selected are WBA, Derby County, Watford and Burnley. WBA and Burnley are down to the Double Gameweek. With two fixtures, it’s hard to ignore selecting teams with a chance at double points! I’m feeling brave, and Derby and Watford do appeal. Both clubs have eye-catching home ties against struggling opposition. I have no doubt I’ll select at least one Double Gameweek side in WBA and Burnley. The question is…double or nothing?

SAM H SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

My three goalkeeper picks are Burnley’s James Trafford (G), West Brom’s Alex Palmer (G) and Watford’s number one Daniel Bachmann (G). Both West Brom and Burnley feature twice in Double Gameweek 14, which provides both Trafford and Palmer the chance to secure consecutive clean sheet bonuses (+10) alongside an abundance of save contributions. The Hornets’ number one is more of a rogue shout, but considering their home form and facing the U’s, a clean sheet and win could certainly be on the cards!

DEFENDERS

Making up the defensive picks are Torbjørn Heggem (D), Dennis Cirkin (D) and Festy Ebosele (D). Heggem has racked up 84 points for the Baggies so far this season and has looked solid at the back. Sunderland’s wing-back Cirkin has managed even better, with a significant 115 points currently to his name. The Black Cats take on Coventry City at The Stadium Of Light, which should lead to all three points and another clean sheet for the home side. Watford’s wing-back, Ebosele, is much more of a differential pick with his ownership currently at 0%. The Irish international has become a consistent figure in Tom Cleverley’s side and posed a threat going forward with one goal (+7) and one assist (+3) to his name. Therefore, he is my final selection.

MIDFIELDERS

Two of the midfield places consist of Burnley’s Josh Brownhill (M) and West Brom’s Alex Mowatt (M). With both players set to feature twice in the upcoming Gameweek and with their defensive and attacking contributions displayed so far this season, they have emerged as perfect picks for this week. Another differential pick for my potential side is Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze (M). The Georgia international has been excellent for the Hornets this season, with Premier League sides already monitoring the progress of the midfielder. A home tie against the U’s suits the Hornets perfectly and should see Chakvetadze haul!

FORWARDS

Leading the line are West Brom’s Josh Maja (F), Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F) and lastly Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield (F). Although the Baggies talisman has struggled in recent weeks, the talisman was back amongst the goals when his side held Luton Town to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road. This should breed confidence and potentially we could see the level that Maja was reaching earlier in the season. Both Sainz and Stansfield are easy selections with the two expected to continue their prolific goal-scoring form this week.

CLUB PICKS

West Brom and Burnley are easy selections this week, as they are set to feature twice in Double Gameweek 14. On the other hand, I have also opted for Watford and Wycombe Wanderers. The Hornets host newly-promoted Oxford United at Vicarage Road. Their home form has been incredible, unbeaten in 12 games at the Vic. Therefore, I can only see this ending in another home victory for Tom Cleverley’s side! Similarly, Wycombe Wanderers have been on a great run of form, both home and away. Incredibly, they are unbeaten since Gameweek 2 and with a trip to Wigan Athletic up next, an away win is on the cards!

LOUIS R SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Between the sticks and the only goalkeepers who have a Double Gameweek [excluding their back-ups] this week are Burnley’s James Trafford (G) and West Brom’s Alex Palmer (G). Both have two opportunities to keep a clean sheet. Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper (G) could also be a fantastic option. The Blades have kept nine clean sheets in 14 matches this season, showcasing how strong they are defensively.

DEFENDERS

The Burnley double suggests backing a defender is a wise move, so I have opted for centre-back Maxime Esteve (D), who has started 13 league matches for his side this season. Joining him is West Brom full-back Darnell Furlong (D). Furlong has been quiet in regards to attacking returns this season, but seasons gone by have shown he can produce both goals and assists. With that in mind and his strong expected minutes, Furlong seems to be their standout defensive option. Although Sunderland have a single Gameweek, it could be foolish to think they can’t outscore the defensive assets of doubling teams. Because of that and his one goal and one assist banked already this season, Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) could have success.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, my favourite pick is probably Josh Brownhill (M). As well as raking in additional points via attacking metrics, Brownhill also takes the Clarets’ penalties. Over the course of two matches, Brownhill could easily bring in double digits. Additionally, I’m going all out on doublers this week. Although sustaining poor output this season, West Brom winger Grady Diangana (M) has started the last five matches in the league. With two matches ahead, Diangana could easily collect extra points for interceptions and key passes, he may even pinch a goal or an assist. Completing the midfielder is in-form Kwame Poku (M). Peterborough have a lovely home fixture this week and as one of the highest FEFL scorers, I expect them to score more than one goal. Involved in the goals will likely be Poku who has secured seven goals and four assists in 14 league matches this season.

FORWARDS

Up front, a Double Gameweek makes Josh Maja (F) an essential in my opinion. Leading the Baggies attack, Maja has scored eight goals in just 13 matches, making him one of the best strikers in the league in terms of output. Birmingham are another side I expect to do well at home this week. They clash with a Northampton side who have shipped a huge 20 goals this season already. Hopefully taking advantage of that is star striker Jay Stansfield (F), who netted three goals in his previous four matches in all competitions. A front three wouldn’t be the same without the best-performing striker in the game, Borja Sainz (F). Norwich will be hoping to bounce back from their recent defeat and a home match against Bristol City could be a good opportunity to do that.

CLUB PICKS

My team selections are very straightforward. With two matches ahead both Burnley and West Brom sit top of the pile in terms of significance. I also think home matches for high goal scorers Peterborough and Birmingham could be good opportunities for those looking to back teams with a single Gameweek.

SCOTT SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

I have gone with Illan Meslier (G), Burnley’s James Trafford (G) and Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper (G). Meslier starts the keeper selection due to Leeds’ brilliant defence so far this season, which has seen them pick up three clean sheets in their last four. Although Burnley have struggled going forward, their defence hasn’t wavered, conceding only two goals in their last seven games. Since joining the club, Cooper has kept eight clean sheets and with their game against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, I could see another coming too.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I have gone for Leeds’s Junior Firpo (D), Dennis Cirkin (D) and Mickey Demetriou (D). As mentioned, the Leeds defence has been excellent, and Firpo offers a great attacking threat, scoring one goal and providing three assists already this season. With their game against QPR (H), I think it makes him a great asset. The second defender I have selected is Cirkin, who is a staple in the Sunderland XI. Much like Firpo, he plays in a strong defence but also offers a good attacking threat too. The final defender I have selected is Demetriou. He has been outstanding this year on FEFL and seems to score the highest points against teams that will dominate the ball. With Walsall (A) up next, this should provide that, allowing him to gain massive points once again.

MIDFIELDERS

For midfield, I’ve opted for Kwame Poku (M), Daniel James (M), and Watford’s Edo Kayembe (M). Poku’s impressive seven goals and four assists, coupled with Cambridge’s weak position, make him a top pick. James’s recent form, including a stunning goal against Plymouth, solidifies his place. Kayembe’s five goals this season, combined with Watford’s favourable fixture against Oxford, makes him a strong choice over Bayo, despite his recent four-goal haul.

FORWARDS

In attack, I’ve selected Borja Sainz (F), Jay Stansfield (F), and Louie Barry (F). Sainz’s impressive goal-scoring record of 11 goals and two assists, particularly with a home game against Bristol City, makes him a strong choice. While Stansfield’s recent form hasn’t been exceptional, their ideal home fixture against Northampton makes him a good pick. Finally, Barry’s nine goals in eleven games, coupled with their away match against Wigan, adds further attacking potential to the team.

CLUB PICKS

For my team selections, I’ve chosen Huddersfield Town, Peterborough United, Port Vale and Barrow. Huddersfield, with their superior quality, should comfortably win their away match against the struggling Crawley side. Peterborough’s strong home record, combined with Cambridge’s poor away form, makes them a solid choice. Port Vale, currently on a five-game winning streak, are expected to capitalise on Gillingham’s recent poor form. Finally, Barrow’s strong home form and Colchester’s weak away record suggest an easy win for the Gills.



