Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 14 Scout Notes

Gameweek 14 saw all 72 clubs feature across the weekend, with goals galore, stunning strikes, impact subs, unexpected results and red cards. Here, we’ve got our Scout Notes from the weekend’s action.

Although this is Scout Notes, there’s a twist this week! Given the international break, there is no Championship action in Gameweek 15. As it stands, six League One and 22 League Two sides will feature this Gameweek, including a double for AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley.

Therefore, below, we’ve outlined the most notable actions and points (and the lack thereof…) served up by the 26 clubs featuring in Gameweek 15. We’ll also mention Burnley and West Bromwich Albion’s double in Gameweek 14.

Keep an eye on our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] for the latest news so you never miss out.

CHAMPIONSHIP

We saw 32 goals scored across the Championship’s 14 fixtures, with seven home wins, three four and three away wins.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 14 REVIEW – WBA & BURNLEY

A frustrating night at The Hawthorns as Burnley and West Brom battled to a scoreless draw. The Clarets, despite creating numerous chances, including a disallowed goal, couldn’t break the deadlock. Meanwhile, Albion’s home fans were left frustrated as their team continued to struggle in front of goal.

Defensively, it was a strong performance from both sides. Tobjorn Heggem (D) and Darnell Furlong (D) were outstanding for WBA and secured nine points, while Connor Roberts (D) and Maxime Esteve (D) impressed for Burnley with six and eight respectively. Goalkeepers Alex Palmer (G) and James Trafford (G) scored nine and seven points.

Despite underwhelming performances in the first match, Josh Brownhill (M) and Josh Maja (F) managed to recover and contribute significantly to their teams’ success in the second game, providing much-needed relief to their owners!

BOTH SIDES BOUNCE BACK

In a thrilling climax, Burnley snatched a 1-0 victory in the 94th minute, courtesy of Jay Rodriguez’s (F) penalty conversion. However, the game’s narrative took an unexpected twist. Despite being the designated penalty taker, Josh Brownhill unexpectedly passed the ball to Rodriguez. While this decision secured the win for Burnley, it left Fantasy EFL managers who had captained Brownhill feeling frustrated. Despite the captaincy controversy, Brownhill’s impressive performance, including two crucial interceptions, earned him eight points. For those who had the foresight to captain him, this translated to a solid 16-point haul.

Other standout performers for Burnley included goalkeeper James Trafford and defender Esteve, who both contributed significantly to the team’s success with 16 and 17 points respectively. Overall, Burnley’s dramatic win and solid individual performances resulted in a club total of 12 points, making them a strong choice for Fantasy EFL managers.

The Baggies nailed a 1-2 away win at Hull City, securing 14 points for the victory on the road and the draw. Maja scored the second goal of the game, securing seven points [14 for captainers] across the Double Gameweek. Furlong secured eight for an assist (+3) and defensive contributions, totalling 17. Heggem secured seven, 16 overall. Conceding a goal saw Palmer have his clean sheet wiped (-5), totalling 11 points across Double Gameweek 14.

Overall, a good return for the majority of doublers. Fair play to those who picked four players AND both clubs!

LEAGUE ONE

Across the 12 matches, we saw 32 goals scored, with seven home wins, one away win, and four draws. Specifically for the clubs playing in Gameweek 15, we saw 15 goals between the six.

SUPER STOCKPORT

The Hatters followed up their 0-5 loss against Wycombe Wanderers midweek in Double Gameweek 13 with a 5-0 win over Bolton Wanderers!

Fraser Horsfall (D) enjoyed a standout performance for Stockport County, scoring their third goal and making crucial defensive contributions, including blocking two shots and making two tackles. His 16-point return was his second double-digit haul of the season. Oliver Norwood (M) played a pivotal role in the 5-0 victory over the Trotters. The 33-year-old provided the assist for Horsfall’s goal from a corner and made significant defensive contributions, including two key passes (+1) and four interceptions (+8). His 14-point tally underscores his impact on the game.

Lewis Bate (M) had a strong performance, providing an assist and making four interceptions (+8). Louie Barry (F), on loan from Aston Villa, was influential, scoring a goal and providing an assist in just 69 minutes. He also made three key passes and took two shots on target. Will Collar (M) contributed with a goal, two interceptions, and two shots on target, but a yellow card slightly dampened his performance.

The Hatters host high-flying Wrexham up next on Saturday, which many expect to be a goalfest.

WREXHAM WIN AGAIN

The Red Dragons made it five games unbeaten, as Phil Parkinson’s side defeated Mansfield Town 1-0 at SToK Cae Ras.

James McClean (M) was the Fantasy EFL standout, making six interceptions (+12) for 0.3% of managers, totalling 14 points. The wing-back has now returned 69 points in FEFL, with two goals (+12) and two assists to his name in 14 appearances. The defenders also benefitted from the clean sheet – popular keeper Arthur Okonkwo (G) secured nine points, making four saves (+2) in the process to deny the Stags from scoring. Max Cleworth (D) also made seven clearances (+2), returning nine points also for 3.2% of managers.

The Red Dragons take on Stockport County (A) up next in Gameweek 15 and will be hoping to keep their ninth clean sheet to deny the Hatters scoring their 26th goal of the season.

EXETER CLEAN SHEET

Exeter City secured their fourth home clean sheet in six attempts, beating promotion rivals Charlton Athletic 1-0 at St James Park.

Tristan Crama (D) was the hero of the weekend, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Charlton Athletic (H). His impressive performance included six clearances (+2) and a crucial goal (+7) from a set-piece. With the clean sheet locked, Crama nailed 16 points for less than 1% of managers, taking his total to 99 points. Elsewhere, Ed Francis (M) provided the assist, and made three interceptions and three key passes, totalling 12 points. Centre-back Ben Purrington (D) made a significant impact in the recent match, recording six clearances and two tackles (+1). This impressive performance earned him his first double-digit haul of the season, a significant improvement from his previous one-point returns.

Gary Caldwell’s side welcome Lincoln City to St James Park up next, hoping to secure their third back-to-back win in League One.

BARNSLEY BEAT RIVALS

The Tykes defeated South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United 2-0 in front of their Oakwell faithful, sending them into fourth place.Marc Roberts (D) and Jon Russell (M) were top Fantasy EFL picks, both securing 11 points for their backers. Roberts kept the clean sheet (+5) and made a huge 13 clearances (+4), taking his total to 89 for the campaign. Equally, Russell opened the scoring for the hosts and also made one interception and two shots on target.

Three other Tykes’ players secured double-digit hauls: Georgie Gent (D) made four clearances and four tackles, while Mael de Gevigney (D) made six clearances and two blocks (+1), helping lock the clean sheet. Goalkeeper Ben Killip (G) continued to deputise for Gabriel Slonina (G) in style, nailing his second consecutive clean sheet and also providing an assist (+3) to the second goal!

Barnsley travel to the Abbey Stadium to take on 22nd-placed Cambridge United on Saturday, hoping to make it five unbeaten.

THE COBBLERS CLUTCH A LAST-MINUTE EQUALISER

Mitchell Pinnock (M) scored a vital equaliser for Northampton Town in the 96th minute, nailing a 12-point haul in the Cobblers’ 1-1 draw away at St. Andrew’s.

Jay Stansfield’s (F) fifth goal of the season put the Blues ahead in the 58th minute. However, a late strike from Jon Brady’s side secured a hard-fought draw against Chris Davies’s high-flying team. Pinnock’s impressive performance, including two interceptions and two key passes, earned 12 points for a shrewd 0.1% of Fantasy managers. Nevertheless, a yellow card prevented him from reaching a potential 13-point haul.

Brady’s side travel to Bloomfield Road on Saturday to face Steve Bruce’s Blackpool, who have lost four of their last five league matches.

POKU PARTY

Although he doesn’t feature in Gameweek 15, mention has to be given to Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku (M). The 23-year-old scored a hat-trick (+23) and provided one assist (+3) in Peterborough’s 6-1 win over Cambridge United. The winger has now nailed 124 points, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists. Keep an eye on the number 11 – Posh return to action in Gameweek 16, facing Reading (H).

LEAGUE TWO

Across 12 games in League Two, we saw 25 goals scored, and the perfect split: four home wins, four draws, and four away wins.

MIGHTY MK DONS

The Dons made it four wins in a row, seeing them rise to sixth in the table, defeating Swindon Town by three goals to one at Stadium MK.

MJ Williams (M) was the star of the show for Scott Lindsey’s side, netting a goal (+6) and making four interceptions (+8), netting 16 points for very few managers. The versatile midfielder’s top-scoring performance and low ownership make him a tempting differential pick for Fantasy managers, especially if he continues to start at centre-back.

Elsewhere, Alex Gilbey (M) nailed 11, scoring the third of the afternoon, making one interception and taking two shots on target. Elsewhere, Kane Thompson-Sommers (M) secured 11 points also, his first double-digit haul following limited game time this season. The 20-year-old levelled the scoring, and made one interception and two key passes. He’ll be hoping to start their next match; his first potential consecutive starts of the season.

The Dons face Cheltenham Town, who are unbeaten in four matches, sitting 16th in the table.

THE ‘OWD REDS STUFF THE SPIREITES

The shock result of the weekend? Accrington Stanley made it two games unbeaten and beat high-flying Chesterfield, who were unbeaten in eight games, defeating them 0-3!

Zach Awe (D) was superb for the visitors, securing consecutive top performances for the visitors. The number four scored the second goal of the afternoon and made four clearances to help lock the clean sheet. The 20-year-old nailed 15 points, and in his previous two Gameweeks has returned 24 points. Ben Woods (M) provided an assist and made four interceptions, securing 13 points for 0.2% of managers.

Connor O’Brien (D) and Tyler Walton (M) both nailed double-digits in the ‘Owd Reds’ victory. O’Brien made five clearances and three tackles, while Walton provided an assist and made three interceptions, but got booked (-1).

The ‘Owd Reds have a Double Gameweek in store, taking on Swindon Town (H) on Saturday, before travelling to The Cherry Red Records Stadium on Tuesday night.

CUMBRIANS WIN ON THE ROAD

Without a win since Gameweek 7, Carlisle United secured a 0-1 win at Salford City.

Defenders Terell Thomas (D) and Aaron Hayden (D) both nailed double-digits for very few managers. Thomas wrote the headlines on FEFL, making nine clearances (+3), two blocks and two tackles in a 12-point return, taking the number four’s total to 48 points. Equally, Hayden made 10 clearances and two tackles, helping lock the clean sheet for Mike Williamson’s side.

For the hosts, Ossama Ashley (M) made five interceptions and has now secured back-to-back double-digit hauls for managers, totalling 67 points.

Up next, Carlisle United continue on the road to face Bromley at Hayes Lane, while Salford City take on fourth-placed Doncaster Rovers (A).

RAVENS HOLD THE ROBINS

Cheltenham Town were held to a 1-1 draw at EV Charger Points Stadium by Bromley.

Ethon Archer (M) opened the scoring for the hosts, securing another double-digit return for 1.3% of managers,. The 22-year-old also made one interception and two key passes, returning 11 points in all. The winger now has four goals and five assists in 15 appearances and has now scored in his last three games [all comps].

For the Ravens, Omar Sowunmi (D) levelled the scoring from a set-piece in the 82nd minute, and made an impressive 12 clearances (+4) in their third consecutive draw, totalling 13 points on FEFL. Averaging 5.1 points per game, the 29-year-old has banked 51 points in 10 appearances.

Cheltenham Town travel to MK Dons in Gameweek 15, while Bromley host Carlisle United – both sides won last time out.

THE SHRIMPS SECURE A WIN!

Although bottom of the EFL table, Morecambe secured their second win of the season in a 1-2 victory over Harrogate Town (H) in dramatic fashion.

Former Liverpool defender Rhys Williams (D) opened the scoring from a corner and made six clearances, securing 11 points. Substitute Harvey Macadam (M) put Derek Adams’ side ahead in the 96th minute but did pick up a booking, securing six points to send the away end into pandemonium!

Harrogate Town host Chesterfield up next, having now lost three games in a row. Whereas, Morecambe host top of the league Port Vale at Mazuma Mobile Stadium, hoping to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

WOMBLES’ WOES AGAINST THE MARINERS

Ahead of Double Gameweek 15, AFC Wimbledon lost for the first time this season at The Cherry Red Records Stadium, suffering a 0-1 defeat against Grimsby Town.

For the visitors, defensive trio Harvey Rodgers (D), Cameron McJannet (D) and Tyrell Warren (D) secured double-digit returns for very few managers for their defensive efforts. The Mariners now sit seventh in the table, despite having a goal difference of -6! They’ve won three of their previous three away matches and will be hoping to make it four on the spin when they face Newport County (A).

For the hosts, it was an afternoon to forget. They take on 11th-placed Barrow (A), before welcoming Accrington Stanley to their home in Double Gameweek 15.



