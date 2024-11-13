Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 15

With Gameweek 14 now a distant memory, Fantasy EFL managers can look ahead to Gameweek 15, which features six matches in League One and 11 matches in League Two. There is even a Double Gameweek for two sides! Here, we have our Scout Squad ready and prepped to give you a head start on your selections.

INTRODUCING THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Sam H, Louis [FPLReactions] and Scott – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 15

LEWIS P SAM H LOUIS R SCOTT W GK Owen Goodman Owen Goodman Owen Goodman Owen Goodman GK Grant Smith Joe Whitworth William Crellin Joe Whitworth GK Connor Ripley Arthur Okonkwo Conor Ripley Josh Griffiths DEF Zach Awe Anthony O’Connor Farrend Rawson Farrend Rawson DEF Anthony O’Connor Mickey Demetriou Joe Tomlinson Joe Tomlinson DEF Tristan Crama Tristan Crama Marc Roberts Mickey Demetriou MID Tyler Walton Ben Woods Ben Woods Ben Woods MID Shaun Whalley* Shaun Whalley* Luke Molyneux Luke Molyneux MID Alex Gilbey Luke Molyneux Alex Gilbey Alex Gilbey FWD Michael Cheek Andy Cook Matt Stevens Matt Stevens FWD Scott Hogan Louie Barry Michael Cheek Jayden Stockley FWD Matt Stevens Michael Cheek Louie Barry Andy Cook TEAM Accrington Stanley Accrington Stanley AFC Wimbledon AFC Wimbledon TEAM AFC Wimbledon Bradford City Accrington Stanley Accrington Stanley TEAM Port Vale Exeter City MK Dons Port Vale TEAM Grimsby Town Doncaster Rovers Barnsley Bradford City

LEWIS SAID…

After a useless Gameweek 14, it’s time to turn this around and get locked in. No more games!

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, I’m looking at Oliver Goodman (G), Grant Smith (G) and Connor Ripley (G). While all three are good options, Goodman is the strong candidate to start. The Wombles keeper has an ideal Double Gameweek against Barrow (A) and Accrington Stanley (H). Barrow scored two goals in their previous three home games, and Goodman kept four clean sheets in six home fixtures ahead of Stanley. Therefore, the combination of save points and the Double Gameweek is too appealing.

DEFENDERS

The defence was difficult this week, with plenty of options available. As it stands, I’m opting for Accrington’s Zach Awe (D), Harrogate’s Anthony O’Connor (D) and Exeter City’s Tristan Crama (D). Awe has scored 24 points in two Gameweeks, including a goal last time out (+7) and only 0.7% ownership, Awe is the joint-highest scoring defender for the ‘Owd Reds on FEFL so far. Additionally, O’Connor is an obvious shout. The centre-back has nailed 98 points in 15 appearances, including four clean sheets and an enormous 152 clearances. Facing Cheltenham (H) up next, who lost 0-3 last time out to Accrington, I expect a clean sheet and defensive contributions from O’Connor. Finally, Crama makes the side based on form. The centre-back has 26 points in three Gameweeks, including scoring his second goal of the season last time out. With Lincoln (H) up next, I expect another clean sheet for the Grecians in front of their home faithful.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Accrington Stanley duo Tyler Walton (M) and Shaun Whalley (M) could make the side. Walton is only selected by 0.1%, despite scoring two goals and providing three assists in 13 games, including scoring last time out. Most notably, the ‘midfielder’ has been playing up front, which is very tempting. Although the preferable option is Whalley, his injury concerns me. The 37-year-old has been electric for Accrington, scoring three and providing four assists in 12 matches, including eight interceptions. However, after missing the last two games, I’m not confident. Finally, Alex Gilbey (M) of MK Dons is another top asset this week. The 29-year-old has six goals and one assist in 15 appearances, totalling 88 points. The Dons have scored 11 goals in four games and if they are to beat Cheltenham Town (H), Gilbey will be involved.

FORWARDS

Up front, Matt Stevens (F) must be in with a shout. The Wombles talisman has five goals and one assist in 12 matches, totalling 59 points. As the main talisman for Wimbledon and with a Double Gameweek in store, he’s hard to ignore. Elsewhere, Bromley’s Michael Cheek (F) and MK Dons’ Scott Hogan (F) will also be considered. Cheek faces Carlisle United, who have conceded nine goals in five games, while Hogan has been a solid figure for the Dons, scoring two goals and providing one assist in five matches. If I could pick all three, I would!

CLUB PICKS

As expected, the tried and tested method of two double Club Picks seems most viable this week. Therefore, AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley are the obvious shouts. Elsewhere, if I do decide to opt out of selecting one, Port Vale or Grimsby Town are my next options. The Valiants are top of the table and face 24th-placed Morecambe (A), who are yet to win at home this season. Equally, the Mariners are unbeaten away from home in five and take on Newport County, who have lost four of their last six league matches.

SAM H SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

My three goalkeeper selections consist of Exeter City’s Joe Whitworth (G), AFC Wimbledon’s Owen Goodman (G) and Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo (G). The most likely pick of the three is Whitworth, who has secured an impressive eight clean sheets (+40) in his 13 appearances so far this season. His side host Lincoln City, who drew 1-1 last time out against Bristol Rovers (A). Goodman is my backup option, with the Wombles keeper featuring twice in his side’s Double Gameweek.

DEFENDERS

My first defensive pick is Harrogate Town’s Anthony O’Connor (D). The centre-back has been in excellent form this season, racking up an outstanding 98 points thanks to an abundance of defensive contributions in most of his appearances. A home tie against Chesterfield will likely suit the defender perfectly and allow for a double-digit return, especially if his side can keep a clean sheet! The same reasoning applies to my second pick, Mickey Demetriou (D). His 106 points in Fantasy EFL speaks for itself and a home tie against Notts County would suggest he will be heavily involved to stop the attacking talent of the Magpies. My final pick is Tristan Crama (D) of Exeter City. The defender has secured 99 points in Fantasy EFL and comes off the back of a strong 16-point haul, where he provided many defensive contributions, but also scored the only goal (+7) of the match to secure his side all three points. Defensive and attacking contributions could be up for grabs in Gameweek 15.

MIDFIELDERS

With Accrington Stanley one of the sides to feature twice in the upcoming Double Gameweek, I have opted for their midfield duo of Ben Woods (M) and Shaun Whalley (M). Wood has been in excellent form, picking up 25 points in his last two outings, mostly due to his impressive interceptions but also his attacking threat. Across a Double Gameweek, his potential is enormous. Whalley is more of a risk, with a late injury assessment due, but if he is fit then across two matches it’s hard to see him blanking. Especially when considering his current goal contribution tally of seven, with three goals (+18) and four assists (+12) to his name. Luke Molyneux (M) is the final player to secure a midfield slot. His attacking abilities, which has secured him six goals (+36) and four assists (+12), are more than enough for him to solidify a place in my Scout Squad.

FORWARDS

All three of my attacking picks this week have been in excellent form for their sides. Bradford City’s Andy Cook (F) has registered eight goals (+40) and an away trip to Colchester United should allow him to extend this. Louie Barry (F) is another talisman in prolific goal-scoring form. He has recorded ten goals (+50) and one assist (+3) this season. If his side are to overcome Wrexham in Gameweek 15, they will need him to operate at his very best. My final attacking pick is Bromley’s Michael Cheek (F). Despite blanking last time out, Cheek has scored seven goals (+35) and provided one assist (+3). A home tie against Carlisle United should suit the attacker and enable him to extend his current goal tally in front of his home faithful.

CLUB PICKS

With Accrington Stanley and AFC Wimbledon both doubling, it seems a straightforward option to back them both, with the hope of them drawing their tie with each other and winning on Saturday. Hopefully with a similar end-goal of Burnley and West Brom’s double in Gameweek 14. My other club picks belong to Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers. The Bantams have a great chance to secure all three points when they travel to Colchester United, potentially 11 Fantasy EFL points if they can keep a clean sheet and score 2+ goals. The same goes for Doncaster Rovers, who have the chance to provide their backers nine points if they can secure a clean sheet and score 2+ goals when they host Salford City in Gameweek 15.

LOUIS R [FPLReactions said]…

GOALKEEPERS

AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley have a Double Gameweek this week, so backing their goalkeepers, Owen Goodman (G) and William Crellin (G) respectively, makes sense. It’s also top vs bottom in League Two this week, as Port Vale clash with a poor Morecambe side. For that reason, I also think Conor Ripley (G) could be worth backing for a clean sheet.

DEFENDERS

In defence, whilst Crellin’s teammate and centre-back partner sits on four yellow cards, I think Farrend Rawson (D) could be worth a selection. The Accrington man stands out as the best Double Gameweek option in the defender bracket. Joining him is MK Dons’ Joe Tomlinson (D) who has produced an impressive three goals and two assists already this campaign. A home meeting with Salford City is an excellent opportunity for him to add to that. Completing the backline, I have opted for Marc Roberts (D). Barnsley have managed consecutive clean sheets in their last two league matches and Roberts has collected three double-digit hauls in his last six games.

MIDFIELDERS

With two matches to attack, Ben Woods (M) could be the best pick in the Accrington midfield. Starting the last five league matches for his side, Woods seems to be gaining the trust of his manager and this week could be a good chance to add to his one goal (+6) and one assist (+3). Moreover, with 21 goals under their belt already, Doncaster have impressed offensively. They take that form into a home game against Salford and it’s a fixture talisman Luke Molyneux (M) could benefit from. Molyneux has already picked up six goals and three assists this season, which shows just how well he has started the new campaign. Completing the midfield is Alex Gilbey (M). MK Dons face a Cheltenham side who have shipped a huge 22 goals this season and Gilbey heads into the game after scoring in each of his last three league matches.

FORWARDS

The rotation has been rife in the AFC Wimbledon attack, but international duty means Matt Stevens (F) will lead the attack going into their Double Gameweek. Six goals in his last eight matches in all competitions means he goes into Gameweek 15 in great form. It may be slightly questionable backing Stockport’s Louie Barry (F) against Wrexham, but most of the Welsh side’s inconsistency comes away from home. Taking that into account, the home fixture and his exceptional form this season, Barry is an easy addition this week. Bromley face a Carlisle side who rank the worst in the league for goals conceded thus far. Therefore, backing main man and penalty taker Michael Cheek (F) felt like a shoo-in.

CLUB PICKS

In terms of team selections, backing both double Gameweek sides, Wimbledon and Accrington should be popular. Both sides play twice which means they are likely to outscore most other teams playing once this week. Mk Dons and Barnsley are two other sides I think could do well this week. Both go into their fixtures in good form and both come up against inconsistent opposition.

SCOTT SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Owen Goodman (G), Joe Whitworth (G) and Josh Griffiths (G) make up my keeper selections. Goodman is in due to Wimbledon’s good defensive record this year, which has seen them keep six clean sheets already, plus the fact he has an ideal Double Gameweek. The Crystal Palace loanee Whitworth has been having an excellent time at Exeter, which has seen him pick up eight clean sheets in 13 appearances. I believe, even though he is playing a good Lincoln team this week, he is a good option. Bristol Rovers have been a decent defence this year, seeing Griffiths keep four clean sheets in 14 appearances so far. They also play a really poor Crawley team at home this week, I can see a clean sheet lock likely.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I have gone for Farrend Rawson (D), Mickey Demetriou (D) and Joe Tomlinson (D). Rawson’s Double Gameweek is appealing, plus the fact that Stanley have turned a corner recently defensively and are now starting to pick up constant clean sheets. This is shown in the last four games where they’ve managed to keep three. I also find Rawson to be very good for clearances, managing 79 already this season; this is similar to my next defender, Demetriou. Demetriou has been a clearance king this year, managing 116 already. With his game this weekend against Notts County, I expect a lot more to occur. Finally, Tomlinson has been great for MK Dons this year defensively, but the main thing that I like about him is his goal threat. He has already registered four goals this season for MK Dons and amazingly, also takes penalties for them, which is another massive bonus for a defender. This, plus his decent fixture at home to Cheltenham this week, makes him a great pick in my opinion.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, I have selected Ben Woods (M), Luke Molyneux (M) and Alex Gilbey (M). Woods is in due to his impressive interceptions. In his last two games alone, he has managed nine interceptions and is a solid pick. Moreover, Molyneux is one of the best players in the EFL and already has six goals and three assists. This week he plays Salford, a team whose results have picked up as of late, but I still feel Molyneux and Doncaster will be too strong for them. My final midfield pick is Gilbey. He has six goals and one assist already this season and with an ideal fixture, I see Gilbey returning again.

FORWARDS

The forwards this week are potentially weaker options than usual, so I would be opting for a one-striker formation. However, our options would be Matt Stevens (F), Andy Cook (F) and Jayden Stockley (F). Stevens has five goals and one assist in 10 appearances already including one hat-trick, against Carlisle. Although the striker has struggled this year for minutes, with other Wombles forwards departing for international duty, this should increase his minutes for the next two. However, another forward option could be Cook. He is the current top scorer in League Two, with eight goals already. With Bradford facing against Colchester this week, this should be a good chance for him to add to this. My final striker option would be Stockley. He has four goals to his name this season and is playing in a Port Vale team, who before last week’s loss to Gillingham, had won five in a row. I think if you want to go differential with your striker option, he could be the man.

CLUB PICKS

The four teams I have selected this week are Wimbledon, Accrington, Port Vale and Bradford. Wimbledon and Accrington are the two standouts this week because of their Double Gameweek. They also obviously play each other guaranteeing you points, which in a league then can be so unpredictable, makes them instantly the best two picks. The other two selections I have gone with are Port Vale and Bradford. The Valiants had been on a really good run before their slip-up against Gillingham. They play a Morecambe team who sit bottom of the league, so this should be a good chance for them to get back to winning ways and secure additional points for the away win. The final team I have gone for is Bradford. They play a struggling Colchester side who haven’t won since September. This for me should make Bradford a good pick this week and they make up my final suggestion.



